Debbie Reynolds Fast Facts

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952&#39;s &quot;Singin&#39; in the Rain.&quot; When the movie started production, Reynolds didn&#39;t know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain." When the movie started production, Reynolds didn't know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film &quot;Give A Girl A Break.&quot;
Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film "Give A Girl A Break."
Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in &quot;Bundle of Joy,&quot; RKO&#39;s 1956 Technicolor comedy.
Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in "Bundle of Joy," RKO's 1956 Technicolor comedy.
A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959&#39;s &quot;The Mating Game.&quot;
Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959's "The Mating Game."
Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film &quot;The Unsinkable Molly Brown.&quot; Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical &quot;Irene.&quot; Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene." Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
Reynolds appears in an episode of &quot;The Love Boat&quot; with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
Reynolds appears in an episode of "The Love Boat" with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of &quot;Woman of the Year&quot; at New York&#39;s Palace Theatre in 1983.
Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre in 1983.
Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of &quot;The Golden Girls&quot; in 1991.
Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of "The Golden Girls" in 1991.
Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
Reynold&#39;s appears in an episode of &quot;Will &amp;amp; Grace&quot; in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing&#39;s Grace Adler.
Reynold's appears in an episode of "Will & Grace" in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing's Grace Adler.
Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie &quot;Virgin Queen&quot; with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie "Virgin Queen" with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actress Debbie Reynolds.

Personal:
Birth date: April 1, 1932
Death date: December 28, 2016
    Birth place: El Paso, Texas
    Birth name: Mary Frances Reynolds
    Father: Raymond Francis Reynolds, a railroad carpenter
    Mother: Maxene Reynolds
    Marriages: Eddie Fisher (September 26, 1955-May 1959, divorced); Harry Karl (November 25, 1960-1973, divorced); Richard Hamlett (May 25, 1984-May 1996, divorced)
    Children: with Eddie Fisher: Todd, February 24, 1958; Carrie, October 21, 1956-December 27, 2016
    Other Facts:
    Warner Bros. talent executive William Orr was responsible for changing her first name from Frannie to Debbie.
    Has been known to say, "Yes, I'm Princess Leia's mother" when referring to her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, who played the character in the Star Wars movie universe.
    Since the 1950s, she has been involved with The Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental healthcare issues. She serves as president emeritus.
    She is a proud former Girl Scout and has always supported scouting.
    Has been nominated for an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award.
    Timeline:
    1948 -     At the age of 16, she is crowned Miss Burbank, California. Talent scouts are in the audience, and this exposure leads to a film contract with Warner Bros. Her first movie role is uncredited, in "June Bride."
    1950 - Is let go from Warner Bros and placed under long-term contract by MGM.
    1952 - Stars in "Singin' in the Rain" as a singer and a dancer. When the movie started production, Reynolds didn't know how to dance; she was taught by choreographer and lead Gene Kelly.
    1957 - Reynolds and husband Eddie Fisher are bridesmaid and best man at the wedding of their good friends, Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd. After Todd's death in 1958, Fisher and Taylor begin an affair which leads the breakup of his marriage to Reynolds and a subsequent marriage to Taylor in 1959.
    1965 - Is nominated for a Academy Award for Best Actress for the 1964 film, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."
    1969-1970 - "The Debbie Reynolds Show" airs on NBC.
    1970 - Buys much of MGM's memorabilia at auction and in 1972, forms the Hollywood Motion Picture and Television Museum, a non-profit corporation that collects props and costumes as other studios sold them off.
    1974 - Is nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the play, "Irene."
    1993 - Opens the Debbie Reynolds Hotel & Casino with her real estate developer husband Richard Hamlett, to showcase some of her memorabilia.
    1995 - Opens the Hollywood Motion Picture Museum in Las Vegas.
    July 7, 1997 - Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a deal to sell the hotel falls through.
    2000 - Is nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress In a Comedy Series for "Will & Grace," and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Special for "A Gift of Love: The Daniel Huffman Story."
    June 12, 2009 - Her motion picture and television museum files for bankruptcy after funding collapses.
    June 18, 2011 - The first of three planned auctions for the museum's movie memorabilia collection is held.
    December 2, 2011 - "Debbie Reynolds-The Auction Part II" is held.
    January 22, 2012 - Reynolds tells the Los Angeles Times she doesn't want to have any more auctions.
    May 17-18, 2014 - Reynolds holds the final auction for her collection of Hollywood memorabilia. "Debbie Reynolds-The Auction Finale" includes famed pieces like Vivien Leigh's "Scarlett O'Hara" black chiffon hat and three outfits worn by Joanne Woodward in "The Three Faces of Eve."
    April 2013 - Reynolds' memoir "Unsinkable" is released.
    2015 - Receives the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.
    2016 - Is awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
    December 28, 2016 - Reynolds is rushed to the hospital and dies one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher passed away.