World's best coffee cities: London, Seattle and 6 more

Story highlights After the Dutch, Scandinavians have the highest coffee consumption per capita in the world

Coffee culture in Melbourne "just incredible" says reigning World Barista Champion

Singapore is Asia's coffee capital

(CNN) Fifteenth-century Arabs were the first to cultivate coffee and a Frenchman was behind the 1843 debut of the world's first commercial espresso machine.

There have been a few leaps forward since then.

"People are more and more interested in where the beans come from, and how they're harvested and roasted," says New Zealand barista champion Nick Clark of Wellington's Flight Coffee.

"There are so many variables involved in producing a great cup of coffee these days, and the industry has had to evolve to meet growing consumer expectations."

The world's best coffee cities are those where the coffee isn't just good -- it's great: