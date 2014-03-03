Leonard Nimoy Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actor and director Leonard Nimoy, famous for his portrayal of Mr. Spock on the television series "Star Trek."
Personal:
Birth date: March 26, 1931
Death date: February 27, 2015
Birth place: Boston, Massachusetts
Birth name: Leonard Simon Nimoy
Father: Max Nimoy, barbershop owner
Mother: Dora (Spinner) Nimoy
Marriages: Susan Bay (1989-2015, his death); Sandra Zober (1954-1987, divorced)
Children: with Sandra Zober: Adam, 1956; Julie, 1955
Education: Attended Boston College; Attended University of California, Los Angeles; Antioch University, M.A.
Military: US Army Reserve, 1953-1955, Sergeant
Other Facts:
Was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.
Authored seven books of poetry.
Nimoy chose the Vulcan hand salute, which is based on a hand gesture used by Hebrew high priests when blessing the congregation.
Directed the 1987 film "Three Men and a Baby."
Was an accomplished photographer, whose work is displayed in several museums.
Timeline:
1951 - Film debut in "Queen for a Day."
1966-1969 - Plays Mr. Spock on the television series "Star Trek."
1969-1971 - Plays Paris, a spy, on the television series "Mission: Impossible."
1975 - Nimoy's autobiography, "I Am Not Spock," is published.
1976-1980 - Hosts the television show, "In Search Of..."
1979 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."
1982 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."
1982- Appears in the television film "A Woman Called Golda," and is nominated for an Emmy.
1984 - Directs and stars in the film, "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."
1985 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1986 - Directs and stars in the film, "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home."
1989 - Stars in the film, "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.
1991 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film, "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country."
1995 - Nimoy's memoir, "I Am Spock," is published.
1996 - Directs the Broadway play "The Apple Doesn't Fall..."
2009-2012 - Recurring character on the Fox series, "Fringe."
January 29, 2014 - Announces on Twitter that he has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
February 27, 2015 - Nimoy dies of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.