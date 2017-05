Leonard Nimoy Fast Facts

Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career Leonard Nimoy had a long and successful career as an actor and director, but he's best known for portraying Spock in the "Star Trek" TV series and movies. Nimoy died Friday, February 27, his son Adam Nimoy told CNN. He was 83. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Perhaps Nimoy's highest-profile role after "Trek" was as "Fringe's" William Bell, a wealthy industrialist and tech genius. Hide Caption 2 of 14

After "Star Trek," Nimoy took on the role of Paris in the TV series "Mission: Impossible." His co-stars included Peter Lupus and Lesley Ann Warren. Hide Caption 3 of 14

In the late '70s and early '80s, Nimoy was as well known for his hosting role on "In Search Of ...," a show about the paranormal and mysterious, as he was for Spock. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Nimoy played a psychiatrist in the 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," here with Lelia Goldoni. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Nimoy was also a successful director. He helmed two "Star Trek" films as well as " Three Men and a Baby ," the No. 1 box-office hit of 1987. Tom Selleck, from left, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson starred. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Nimoy appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" ... sort of. He provided the voice for an action figure of Spock owned by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Hide Caption 7 of 14

Nimoy's voice could also be heard on a few video games, including "Civilization IV," which he narrated. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Among the other films Nimoy directed was 1988's "The Good Mother," starring Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson, far left. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Nimoy, who loved science, took part in NASA's rollout of the space shuttle Enterprise with other members of the "Star Trek" cast in 1976. Hide Caption 10 of 14

James Doohan (Scotty), William Shatner (Kirk) and Nimoy accept a Pop Culture Award for "Star Trek" during the TV Land Awards in 2003. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Nimoy promotes the "Star Trek" 40th anniversary on the TV Land network in 2006. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Nimoy drops by for a 2009 episode of "Saturday Night Live" with Zachary Quinto (who took over the Spock role in the most recent movies), Chris Pine (who played Kirk) and "SNL's" Seth Meyers. Hide Caption 13 of 14