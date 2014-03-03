Leonard Nimoy Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of actor and director Leonard Nimoy, famous for his portrayal of Mr. Spock on the television series "Star Trek."

Personal:

Birth date: March 26, 1931

Death date: February 27, 2015

Birth place: Boston, Massachusetts

Birth name: Leonard Simon Nimoy

Father: Max Nimoy, barbershop owner

Mother: Dora (Spinner) Nimoy

Marriages: Susan Bay (1989-2015, his death); Sandra Zober (1954-1987, divorced)

Children: with Sandra Zober: Adam, 1956; Julie, 1955

Education: Attended Boston College; Attended University of California, Los Angeles; Antioch University, M.A.

Military: US Army Reserve, 1953-1955, Sergeant

Other Facts:

Was nominated for four Was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.

JUST WATCHED The best moments of Spock Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The best moments of Spock 01:21

Authored seven books of poetry.

Nimoy chose the Vulcan hand salute, which is based on a hand gesture used by Hebrew high priests when blessing the congregation.

Directed the 1987 film "Three Men and a Baby."

Was an accomplished photographer, whose work is displayed in several museums.

Timeline:

1951 - Film debut in "Queen for a Day."

1966-1969 - Plays Mr. Spock on the television series "Star Trek."

1969-1971 - Plays Paris, a spy, on the television series "Mission: Impossible."

1975 - Nimoy's autobiography, "I Am Not Spock," is published.

1976-1980 - Hosts the television show, "In Search Of..."

1979 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."

1982 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

1982- Appears in the television film "A Woman Called Golda," and is nominated for an Emmy.

1984 - Directs and stars in the film, "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."

1985 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1986 - Directs and stars in the film, "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home."

1989 - Stars in the film, "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

1991 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film, "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country."

1995 - Nimoy's memoir, "I Am Spock," is published.

1996 - Directs the Broadway play "The Apple Doesn't Fall..."

2009-2012 - Recurring character on the Fox series, "Fringe."

January 29, 2014 - Announces on Twitter that he has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

February 27, 2015 - Nimoy dies of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.