Leonard Nimoy Fast Facts

Leonard Nimoy had a long and successful career as an actor and director, but he's best known for portraying Spock in the "Star Trek" TV series and movies. Nimoy died Friday, February 27, his son Adam Nimoy told CNN. He was 83.
Leonard Nimoy had a long and successful career as an actor and director, but he's best known for portraying Spock in the "Star Trek" TV series and movies. Nimoy died Friday, February 27, his son Adam Nimoy told CNN. He was 83.
Perhaps Nimoy's highest-profile role after "Trek" was as "Fringe's" William Bell, a wealthy industrialist and tech genius.
Perhaps Nimoy's highest-profile role after "Trek" was as "Fringe's" William Bell, a wealthy industrialist and tech genius.
After "Star Trek," Nimoy took on the role of Paris in the TV series "Mission: Impossible." His co-stars included Peter Lupus and Lesley Ann Warren.
After "Star Trek," Nimoy took on the role of Paris in the TV series "Mission: Impossible." His co-stars included Peter Lupus and Lesley Ann Warren.
In the late '70s and early '80s, Nimoy was as well known for his hosting role on "In Search Of ...," a show about the paranormal and mysterious, as he was for Spock.
In the late '70s and early '80s, Nimoy was as well known for his hosting role on "In Search Of ...," a show about the paranormal and mysterious, as he was for Spock.
Nimoy played a psychiatrist in the 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," here with Lelia Goldoni.
Nimoy played a psychiatrist in the 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," here with Lelia Goldoni.
Nimoy was also a successful director. He helmed two "Star Trek" films as well as "Three Men and a Baby," the No. 1 box-office hit of 1987. Tom Selleck, from left, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson starred.
Nimoy was also a successful director. He helmed two "Star Trek" films as well as "Three Men and a Baby," the No. 1 box-office hit of 1987. Tom Selleck, from left, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson starred.
Nimoy appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" ... sort of. He provided the voice for an action figure of Spock owned by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).
Nimoy appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" ... sort of. He provided the voice for an action figure of Spock owned by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).
Nimoy's voice could also be heard on a few video games, including "Civilization IV," which he narrated.
Nimoy's voice could also be heard on a few video games, including "Civilization IV," which he narrated.
Among the other films Nimoy directed was 1988's "The Good Mother," starring Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson, far left.
Among the other films Nimoy directed was 1988's "The Good Mother," starring Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson, far left.
Nimoy, who loved science, took part in NASA's rollout of the space shuttle Enterprise with other members of the "Star Trek" cast in 1976.
Nimoy, who loved science, took part in NASA's rollout of the space shuttle Enterprise with other members of the "Star Trek" cast in 1976.
James Doohan (Scotty), William Shatner (Kirk) and Nimoy accept a Pop Culture Award for "Star Trek" during the TV Land Awards in 2003.
James Doohan (Scotty), William Shatner (Kirk) and Nimoy accept a Pop Culture Award for "Star Trek" during the TV Land Awards in 2003.
Nimoy promotes the "Star Trek" 40th anniversary on the TV Land network in 2006.
Nimoy promotes the "Star Trek" 40th anniversary on the TV Land network in 2006.
Nimoy drops by for a 2009 episode of "Saturday Night Live" with Zachary Quinto (who took over the Spock role in the most recent movies), Chris Pine (who played Kirk) and "SNL's" Seth Meyers.
Nimoy drops by for a 2009 episode of "Saturday Night Live" with Zachary Quinto (who took over the Spock role in the most recent movies), Chris Pine (who played Kirk) and "SNL's" Seth Meyers.
Nimoy arrives with his wife, Susan Bay Nimoy, for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013.
Nimoy arrives with his wife, Susan Bay Nimoy, for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actor and director Leonard Nimoy, famous for his portrayal of Mr. Spock on the television series "Star Trek."

Personal:
Birth date: March 26, 1931
Death date: February 27, 2015
Birth place: Boston, Massachusetts
    Birth name: Leonard Simon Nimoy
    Father: Max Nimoy, barbershop owner
    Mother: Dora (Spinner) Nimoy
    Marriages: Susan Bay (1989-2015, his death); Sandra Zober (1954-1987, divorced)
    Children: with Sandra Zober: Adam, 1956; Julie, 1955
    Education: Attended Boston College; Attended University of California, Los Angeles; Antioch University, M.A.
    Military: US Army Reserve, 1953-1955, Sergeant
    Other Facts:
    Was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.
    Authored seven books of poetry.
    Nimoy chose the Vulcan hand salute, which is based on a hand gesture used by Hebrew high priests when blessing the congregation.
    Directed the 1987 film "Three Men and a Baby."
    Was an accomplished photographer, whose work is displayed in several museums.
    Timeline:
    1951 -     Film debut in "Queen for a Day."
    1966-1969 - Plays Mr. Spock on the television series "Star Trek."
    1969-1971 - Plays Paris, a spy, on the television series "Mission: Impossible."
    1975 - Nimoy's autobiography, "I Am Not Spock," is published.
    1976-1980 - Hosts the television show, "In Search Of..."
    1979 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."
    1982 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."
    1982- Appears in the television film "A Woman Called Golda," and is nominated for an Emmy.
    1984 - Directs and stars in the film, "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."
    1985 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    1986 - Directs and stars in the film, "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home."
    1989 - Stars in the film, "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.
    1991 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film, "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country."
    1995 - Nimoy's memoir, "I Am Spock," is published.
    1996 - Directs the Broadway play "The Apple Doesn't Fall..."
    2009-2012 - Recurring character on the Fox series, "Fringe."
    January 29, 2014 - Announces on Twitter that he has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
    February 27, 2015 - Nimoy dies of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.