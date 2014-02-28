Oops! Seattle Mayor mourns death of local official who's very much alive

Story highlights Seattle Mayor Ed Murray issues a news release mourning man's death

Not many people live to see their eulogies. Jim Diers is one of the lucky few.

The Seattle man was going about his day alive and well when he started getting condolence messages over his death.

Others asked if he was still alive, he says.

Turns out, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray had issued a news release mourning his death.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray

"I'm very saddened by the death of Jim Diers," the Mayor said in the statement Thursday afternoon, according to CNN affiliate KIRO TV.

"He was an innovator in bringing communities together, and made a significant contribution to the foundation that makes Seattle special. His work with neighborhoods was passionate and progressive. His service to this city was unmeasurable."

The Mayor's office told CNN that it mistook his death with that of another local official whose name sounds familiar.

However, Diers was not even close to his death door. Far from it.

In the post, he said he'd had a productive day of work, conference calls and teaching.

Exhausted, yes, but very much alive.

"I'm dead tired today, but otherwise I'm feeling great!," he posted. "Thanks everyone for your concern, but I really don't have any time for death."

About half an hour after Murray's office released a statement, it retracted it.

"Jim Diers ... is alive and well," it said.

Diers' loved ones heaved a collective sigh of relief.