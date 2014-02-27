Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison World's best prison food? – The Clink Charity has opened its third restaurant at Brixton Prison in south London. The trainees, all prisoners in their final six to 18 months before release, work 40-hour weeks to gain qualifications to find employment after serving their time. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison Celebrity chef training – Alberto Crisci, former chef at the London's Michelin-starred Mirabelle restaurant (now closed), is the brand and training director of the project. The project has also been supported by celebrity chef ambassadors Antonio Carluccio and Giorgio Locatelli. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison Prison lunch break – The new restaurant serves a compact menu of upscale European food. Five meeting rooms can accommodate up to 24 people for working lunches. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison 'Gordon Behind Bars' – Brixton Prison was in the culinary limelight in 2012 when celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay taught 12 inmates to cook on the British TV series "Gordon Behind Bars." Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison The first Clink – The Clink Restaurant at High Down was the first restaurant established by the charity in May 2009. As a category B prison, High Down is the most secure of the three prisons involved, and requires diners to undergo intensive security checks before entering. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison No phone, no Instagram – Though a category C prison, the Brixton restaurant has security similar to that at High Down. Phones and cameras are taken away prior to entering the prison. Cutlery is plastic and alcohol is not served. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison Metal cutlery in Cardiff – Security at the restaurant in Cardiff -- a category D prison -- is more relaxed. The restaurant is next to the prison rather than within its walls, allowing diners metal cutlery. But still no alcohol. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison Social enterprise success – According to the December 2012 edition of Bromley Briefings Prison Factfile, 12.5% of graduates of The Clink program in 2011 re-offended. The national average was 47%. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: High-end restaurant opens in South London prison Local produce – Many of the ingredients for the restaurants are grown or obtained locally. High Down Prison has its own working farm, which provides produce to the other restaurants in the scheme. Hide Caption 9 of 10