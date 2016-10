Woody Allen Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of four time Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen .

Personal:

Birth date: December 1, 1935

Birth name: Allan Stewart Konigsberg

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Father: Martin Konigsberg, worked as a salesman, jewelry engraver, taxi driver and bartender, and other odd jobs

Mother: Nettie (Cherry) Konigsberg, bookkeeper

Marriages: Soon-Yi Previn (December 22, 1997-present), Louise Lasser, Harlene Rosen

Children: daughters adopted with Soon-Yi Previn: Manzie Tio Allen (2000), Bechet Dumaine Allen (1998); with Mia Farrow: Satchel Farrow (1987, now goes by Ronan), Dylan O'Sullivan Farrow (1985, adopted daughter), Moses Farrow (1978, adopted)

Education: Attended New York University and City College of New York.

Other F acts:

He legally changed his name at 17 to Heywood Allen.

Allen has worked as a comedy writer, stand-up comic, screenwriter, actor, playwright, musician and director.

He has 24 Oscar nominations and four wins: 16 for writing, with three wins; seven for directing, with one win and one nomination for acting.

Allen has appeared in 32 of the movies he's directed, and claims to have never watched his films once they are released. He also appeared in his own television series "Crisis in Six Scenes."

He plays the jazz clarinet and piano.

Timeline:

1950-1960 - Comedy writer.

1961-1964 - A standup comic.

July 1964 - Releases his first comedy album, "Woody Allen."

June 22, 1965 - The first movie he wrote and performed in, "What's New Pussycat?" is released.

November 17, 1966 - "Don't Drink the Water," Allen's first play, premieres on Broadway.

February 12, 1969-March 14, 1970 - "Play It Again, Sam," his second play, runs on Broadway with Allen in the lead. In 1972, he reprises his role in the movie adaptation.

1978 - "Annie Hall (1977)" wins four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay Written for the Screen and Best Actress. Allen earns two of the four Oscars as writer and director. He is also nominated for Best Actor, but does not win.

1987 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for "Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)." He is also nominated for Best Director for the same film.

1992 - His twelve-year relationship with actress Mia Farrow ends when she discovers his affair with her adopted daughter, 21-year-old Soon-Yi Previn. Subsequently, allegations of sexual molestation are made by their adopted daughter, Dylan, 7. A two-year custody battle for their three children Satchel, Dylan and Moses ensues, which Farrow wins.

April 1998 - His documentary, "Wild Man Blues (1997)," is released, showcasing Allen's love for the jazz clarinet and his association with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band.

2002 - Makes his only appearance at an Academy Awards ceremony, when he appeals for the continued use of New York as a setting for movies after the Makes his only appearance at an Academy Awards ceremony, when he appeals for the continued use of New York as a setting for movies after the bombings of September 11, 2001

2012 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Midnight in Paris (2011)."

February 7, 2014 - Allen responds in an Allen responds in an op-ed column released by The New York Times , blaming Mia Farrow's malevolence over their breakup as the reason behind the accusation that he molested Dylan.

January 13, 2015 - Allen signs on to create a television series with Amazon Studios.

September 30, 2016 - Allen debuts his first foray into television with the six-part series, "Crisis in Six Scenes," streaming on Amazon.