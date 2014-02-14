World's best honeymoon spot is ...

Breaking News

10. IstanbulYou don't need to worry about finding a romantic dinner in Turkey's largest city. Here's a selection of the finest restaurants in Istanbul.
9. New ZealandNew Zealanders were one of three nationalities in the Agoda survey that didn't pick the Maldives as the top honeymoon destination. When you've got this in your backyard, that's probably no surprise. See 13 of New Zealand's most beautiful locales here.
8. Tahiti, French PolynesiaThe Agoda survey revealed that resort islands are the most popular type of dream honeymoon destination, with Tahiti coming eighth. Tahiti also got a spot on our list of the world's best 100 beaches.
7. Caribbean IslandsEighteen kilometers off the coast of Placencia in southern Belize, tiny Laughingbird Caye is one of the most photogenic islands in the Caribbean. But if Belize is too mainstream, here are seven secret Caribbean islands to choose from.
6. ItalySunset over the medieval arch bridge Ponte Vecchio in Florence rarely disappoints visiting lovebirds. If you're planning a visit, this list of things Italy does best will help you prepare.
5. HawaiiHoneymooners looking for some activity can kayak to two small islands, the Mokuluas, from Lanikai Beach in Oahu, one of Hawaii's best beaches. Hawaii is also home to what we think is the world's best surf spot.
4. Bali, IndonesiaBali came fourth in the Agoda survey, attracting 7.1% of the votes. You might think it deserves an even higher spot once you've enjoyed Bali's lesser known, secret beaches.
3. ParisHow can 10,000 tons of iron be revered as a romantic icon? Because of the city that surrounds it. Kissing under the Eiffel Tower is a rite of passage for couples in Paris, even though it recently lost out to London as a top tourist destination.
2. Greek IslandsFrom Santorini in "Summer Lovers" (1982) to Skopelos in "Mama Mia" (2008), Greek islands star in numerous romantic movies as well as real-life getaway fantasies. If you're not sure which to choose, our guide to Greece's islands will help.
1. MaldivesIf there were a pictographic encyclopedia of the world, this is what you'd see under the "dream honeymoon" entry -- a villa in the middle of Maldives' crystal clear water. Things could get even more spectacular, if this underwater, space-age hotel ever gets built.
Story highlights

  • Maldives won a comprehensive victory in Agoda.com survey as top honeymoon destination
  • Of 20 places offered for a honeymoon, Montreal was selected less than 1% of the time
This article was originally published in April 2014.

(CNN)For some it's Paris, for others Rome. For others it gets no more exotic than the local Indian restaurant.

But where would you like to spend your honeymoon? Or where did you spend it?
A recent survey from booking site Agoda.com revealed that 20% of 15,000 customers from around the world picked the Maldives as their "dream honeymoon location."
    The survey was limited to 20 pre-selected locations, mixing cities, countries and other locales, and interviewees couldn't add their own.
    We want to widen the choice to anywhere in the world and ask: where would you go for a once-in-a-lifetime, post-wedding holiday with your partner?
    Top honeymoon destinations according to Agoda.com
    Maldives -- 20.3%
    Greek Islands -- 7.8%
    Paris -- 7.6%
    Bali -- 7.1%
    Hawaii -- 6.6%
    Italy -- 6.5%
    Caribbean Islands -- 5.7%
    Tahiti -- 5.6%
    New Zealand -- 5.2%
    Istanbul -- 3.8%
    Phuket -- 3.5%
    Australia -- 3.4%
    Prague -- 2.8%
    Las Vegas -- 2.7%
    New York -- 2.5%
    Spain -- 2.5%
    Cancun -- 2.4%
    Rio de Janeiro -- 2.2%
    Croatia -- 1.0%
    Montreal -- 0.9%
    Will you marry me? 10 engaging locations to pop the question