Tony Bennett Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Grammy-winning singer Tony Bennett , famous for his signature song "I Left my Heart in San Francisco."

Personal:

Birth date: August 3, 1926

Birth place: Queens, New York

Birth name: Anthony Dominick Benedetto

Father: John Benedetto, grocer

Mother: Anna (Suraci) Benedetto, garment worker

Marriages: Susan (Crow) Benedetto (2007-present); Sandra (Grant) Benedetto (1971-2007, divorced); Patricia (Beech) Benedetto (1952-1971, divorced)

Children: with Sandra (Grant) Benedetto: Antonia (1974); Joanna (1969); with Patricia (Beech) Benedetto: Daegal (1955); D'Andrea "Danny" (1954)

Military: US Army, 1944-1946

Other Facts:

Nominated for 34 Grammy awards and won 18, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominated for three Emmy awards and won two.

During World War II , Bennett fought in France and Germany and participated in the liberation of a concentration camp. These experiences led Bennett to become a pacifist and anti-war activist.

Suffered from a drug problem in the 1970s.

Is an accomplished painter with artworks on permanent display at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.

His career is managed by his son, Danny , whom Bennett credits with stabilizing his finances and revitalizing his career.

Timeline:

1949 - He performs with entertainer Pearl Bailey at a New York City club and is discovered by Bob Hope. Hope suggests that he adopt the stage name Tony Bennett.

1950 - Signs with Columbia Records. Has a string of hits including chart-toppers "Because of You" and "Rags to Riches" in the early to mid-1950s.

1963 - Wins Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Solo Vocal Performance, Male for song "I Left my Heart in San Francisco."

1970s - Bennett's popularity wanes and he is without a recording contract. He also battles drug and financial problems including a large debt owed to the IRS. His son, Danny, takes over as his manager.

1986 - Bennett re-signs with Columbia Records and begins to revitalize his career. Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, he finds a new audience of young people and appears on shows such as Late Night with David Letterman and The Simpsons.

1993 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Perfectly Frank."

1993 - Appears on stage with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the MTV Video Music Awards.

1994 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Steppin' Out."

1995 - Wins Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance and Album of the Year for the album, "MTV Unplugged."

1996 - Wins an Emmy award for Outstanding Performance for a Variety or Musical Program for "Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine Special."

1997 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Here's to the Ladies."

1998 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Tony Bennett on Holiday."

1999 - Bennett and Susan Crow, establish Exploring the Arts, a foundation which works with 17 schools in New York City and Los Angeles. Their mission is "to strengthen the role of the arts in public high school education."

2000 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for the album, "Bennett Sings Ellington - Hot & Cool."

February 21, 2001 - Is presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

2001 - Is commissioned by the United Nations to create a painting for its 50th Anniversary.

2003 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Playin' With My Friends - Bennett Sings the Blues."

2004 - Bennett and k.d. lang win a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "A Wonderful World."

2005 - Bennett is a Kennedy Center Honoree

2006 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "The Art of Romance."

2007 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Duets: An American Classic" and a Grammy along with Stevie Wonder for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for song "For Once in My Life."

2007 - Wins an Emmy award for Outstanding Individual Performance In A Variety Or Music Program for "Tony Bennett: An American Classic."

2012 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Duets II" and a Grammy along with the late Amy Winehouse for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Body and Soul."

2015 - Wins a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Cheek to Cheek" with Lady Gaga.

February 15, 2016 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern."