5 ways for women to protect their heart health

Story highlights Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans

Heart disease can be prevented with diet, exercise, sleep and stress-reduction

Smoking is one of the leading causes of heart disease in young people

(CNN) The chances you'll die from heart disease are good -- too good.

For the first time, the American Heart Association released on Monday a statement specifically looking at the known science of women's heart attacks.

Heart disease in this country remains "understudied, underdiagnosed and undertreated in women" according to the American Heart Association's latest scientific statement. Women of color are particularly vulnerable.

The good news is, there is a lot you can do to avoid becoming a sad statistic. Here are five simple things you can do to take better care of your ticker.