Climbing Mount Kinabalu: Spiritual peak of Borneo

Mount Kinabalu climbers are required by law to have a guide and hiking permit

Dry season of March to August are the best months to climb

(CNN) Before Christianity and Islam became the dominant religions of the island of Borneo, animist beliefs dictated that when a person died, their spirit rose to the peak of Mount Kinabalu.

At 4,095 meters above sea level, it's one of the highest mountains in Southeast Asia.

Today, UNESCO-listed Mount Kinabalu National Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the state of Sabah, in Malaysian Borneo, with visitors needing to book two to three months in advance to secure one of 196 daily allocated hiking permits.

Though Sabah is developing at pace, villagers living at the foothills of Mount Kinabalu continue to perform animist rituals to appease spirits residing at the cloud-ringed peak so no harm comes to those who scale it.

