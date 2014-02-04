World's most impressive metro stations

Photos: Toledo (Naples, Italy) – One of Naples' so-called Metro Art Stations, Toledo station was designed around themes of water and light. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: Westfriedhof (Munich) – Enormous dome lights, bathing the platforms in haunting blue, red and yellow, make Munich's otherwise ordinary Westfriedhof station roar.

Photos: Komsomolskaya (Moscow) – Shall we dance? Looking more like a ballroom than a metro station, Moscow's baroque-style Komsomolskaya stop was inspired by a wartime speech by Stalin.

Photos: Fulton Transit Center (New York) – Newly opened Fulton Transit Center train station in lower Manhattan isn't for creatures of the dark -- at least during daylight hours.

Photos: Khalid Bin Al Waleed (Dubai, UAE) – Jellyfish chandeliers add to the water theme of the Khalid Bin Al Waleed station beneath Dubai's BurJuman shopping center.

Photos: Olaias (Lisbon, Portugal) – Olaias station is a welcome leftover from Lisbon's 1998 world expo, which celebrated 500 years of Portuguese inventions.

Photos: Westminster (London) – London Underground might be the world's oldest metro but Westminster has to be one of the most futuristic-looking stations anywhere. The austere design opened days before the new millennium.

Photos: Universidad de Chile (Santiago, Chile) – Epic murals by artist Mario Toral cover the walls of Santiago's Universidad de Chile station, depicting Chile's historic struggles.

Photos: T-Centralen (Stockholm) – Stockholm's central station gets stranger the further you descend, until you reach the cave-like platform level, with its abstract floral designs.

Photos: Bockenheimer Warte (Frankfurt, Germany) – Like a reminder of the things whizzing around beneath your feet, Zbigniew Peter Pininski's design for Bockenheimer Warte in Frankfurt, Germany, suggests a subway car that went off the rails.

Photos: 'Fosteritos' (Bilbao, Spain) – Called "Little Fosters" after their ubiquitous architect-creator, Norman Foster, these station entrances sum up Bilbao, Spain's, fondness for up-to-the-minute style.

Photos: Palais Royal -- Musée du Louvre (Paris) – It's hard to stand out in a city as beautiful as Paris. The beaded Palais Royal -- Musée du Louvre metro entrance design from 2000 doesn't try to be meek.

Photos: Admiralteyskaya (St. Petersburg, Russia) – Russia's subway stations are among the world's most impressive. The 2011 Admiralteyskaya addition to St. Petersburg's system blends classic and modern design.

Photos: Plac Wilsona (Warsaw, Poland) – This 2005 underground stop in Warsaw, Poland, named after U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, won a metro design award -- possibly from visiting UFOs.

Photos: Staromestska (Prague) – Actually, all of Prague's stations, not just Staromestska deserve a place here for the unforgettable dimpled wall design, different for each stop and just on the fun side of good taste.