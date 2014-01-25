Breaking News

Justin Bieber Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:18 PM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Singer Justin Bieber was found guilty in June 2015 of assault and careless driving, according to an Ontario court clerk. The charges stemmed from an August incident in which Bieber was arrested after his ATV collided with a minivan. Click through to see more of Bieber&#39;s troubles in recent years.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Singer Justin Bieber was found guilty in June 2015 of assault and careless driving, according to an Ontario court clerk. The charges stemmed from an August incident in which Bieber was arrested after his ATV collided with a minivan. Click through to see more of Bieber's troubles in recent years.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
In January 2014, Bieber was charged with driving under the influence in Miami, a case he settled in August &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/13/showbiz/justin-bieber-miami-plea/&quot;&gt;by pleading guilty&lt;/a&gt; to careless driving and resisting arrest. And he is on probation for a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/09/showbiz/justin-bieber-vandalism/index.html&quot;&gt;vandalism conviction&lt;/a&gt; that resulted from egging a neighbor&#39;s home.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In January 2014, Bieber was charged with driving under the influence in Miami, a case he settled in August by pleading guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest. And he is on probation for a vandalism conviction that resulted from egging a neighbor's home.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
Summer 2014 was anything but relaxing for Bieber. In June, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/04/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/justin-bieber-racist-video/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the pop star was plagued &lt;/a&gt;by the emergence of videos of himself as a young teen using racially offensive language. Then, in July, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/22/showbiz/justin-bieber-neighbor-complaints/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his neighbors complained to police&lt;/a&gt; that his house parties were inordinately noisy. Add the ATV accident in Ontario in August, and to round out his summer, there was a rumor that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/30/showbiz/justin-bieber-orlando-bloom-feud/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber had gotten into an altercation&lt;/a&gt; with actor Orlando Bloom.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Summer 2014 was anything but relaxing for Bieber. In June, the pop star was plagued by the emergence of videos of himself as a young teen using racially offensive language. Then, in July, his neighbors complained to police that his house parties were inordinately noisy. Add the ATV accident in Ontario in August, and to round out his summer, there was a rumor that Bieber had gotten into an altercation with actor Orlando Bloom.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
If there was a bright spot in the summer of 2014, it came in June when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/16/showbiz/justin-bieber-egging-charge/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;Bieber was cleared &lt;/a&gt;in an attempted robbery case. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/12/showbiz/justin-bieber-robbery-probe/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A woman had accused the singer&lt;/a&gt; in May of trying to steal her cellphone, but the Los Angeles city attorney decided there wasn&#39;t enough evidence to prosecute the singer.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
If there was a bright spot in the summer of 2014, it came in June when Bieber was cleared in an attempted robbery case. A woman had accused the singer in May of trying to steal her cellphone, but the Los Angeles city attorney decided there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute the singer.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
In April, Bieber&#39;s antics prompted an online petition to have him deported from the country. The petition was hosted on the White House&#39;s website and received more than 273,000 signatures. Video of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/10/showbiz/justin-bieber-deposition-video/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber being a hostile witness during a deposition&lt;/a&gt; the month before likely didn&#39;t help sway the petitioners&#39; perception of him as &quot;dangerous and reckless.&quot;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In April, Bieber's antics prompted an online petition to have him deported from the country. The petition was hosted on the White House's website and received more than 273,000 signatures. Video of Bieber being a hostile witness during a deposition the month before likely didn't help sway the petitioners' perception of him as "dangerous and reckless."
Hide Caption
5 of 26
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/31/showbiz/justin-bieber-plane/index.html&quot;&gt;searched Bieber&#39;s private airplane&lt;/a&gt; -- thought to be the one pictured -- January 31, 2014, at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Officers said they detected an odor of what seemed like marijuana after the plane landed, law enforcement sources told CNN. Drug-sniffing dogs were used to search the plane, according to one of the sources, but no sign of drugs were detected and no illegal substances were found. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/04/showbiz/justin-bieber-faa/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The investigation was closed in July. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched Bieber's private airplane -- thought to be the one pictured -- January 31, 2014, at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Officers said they detected an odor of what seemed like marijuana after the plane landed, law enforcement sources told CNN. Drug-sniffing dogs were used to search the plane, according to one of the sources, but no sign of drugs were detected and no illegal substances were found. The investigation was closed in July.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/29/showbiz/justin-bieber-toronto-arrest/index.html&quot;&gt;Bieber turned himself in&lt;/a&gt; at a Toronto police station on January 29, 2014, facing an assault charge stemming from an encounter with a limousine driver in December. But &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/08/showbiz/justin-bieber-charge-dropped/index.html&quot;&gt;the charge was dropped&lt;/a&gt; in September after prosecutors decided there was &quot;no reasonable prospect&quot; of convicting Bieber of striking his limo driver on the back of his head, said Brendan Crawley, a spokesman for the Ontario attorney general&#39;s office.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber turned himself in at a Toronto police station on January 29, 2014, facing an assault charge stemming from an encounter with a limousine driver in December. But the charge was dropped in September after prosecutors decided there was "no reasonable prospect" of convicting Bieber of striking his limo driver on the back of his head, said Brendan Crawley, a spokesman for the Ontario attorney general's office.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
On January 23, 2014, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/23/showbiz/justin-bieber-arrest/index.html?hpt=hp_t1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing,&lt;/a&gt; according to police in Miami Beach, Florida. Bieber, seen here with model Chantel Jeffries the night before his arrest, eventually pleaded guilty of careless driving and resisting arrest. He also made a $50,000 donation to a youth charity as part of the plea deal.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
On January 23, 2014, Bieber was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing, according to police in Miami Beach, Florida. Bieber, seen here with model Chantel Jeffries the night before his arrest, eventually pleaded guilty of careless driving and resisting arrest. He also made a $50,000 donation to a youth charity as part of the plea deal.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
On January 14, 2014, authorities swarmed Bieber&#39;s mansion in Calabasas, California, in connection with an investigation into a report of an egg-throwing incident at a neighbor&#39;s house. As part of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/09/showbiz/justin-bieber-vandalism/index.html&quot;&gt;a plea deal,&lt;/a&gt; Bieber was sentenced to two years&#39; probation. He was also ordered to complete 12 weekly anger management sessions, work five days of community labor and pay $80,900 in restitution to his former neighbor.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
On January 14, 2014, authorities swarmed Bieber's mansion in Calabasas, California, in connection with an investigation into a report of an egg-throwing incident at a neighbor's house. As part of a plea deal, Bieber was sentenced to two years' probation. He was also ordered to complete 12 weekly anger management sessions, work five days of community labor and pay $80,900 in restitution to his former neighbor.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
Right before 2014 kicked off, Bieber threatened to retire after a spate of bad publicity, including being accused of everything from &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/10/03/bieber-wont-be-charged-for-alleged-spitting-speeding/&quot;&gt;speeding to spitting.&lt;/a&gt; The news made &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/video/data/2.0/video/showbiz/2013/12/26/lead-farley-bieber-intvw.cnn.html&quot;&gt;Beliebers very sad&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Right before 2014 kicked off, Bieber threatened to retire after a spate of bad publicity, including being accused of everything from speeding to spitting. The news made Beliebers very sad.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
While on tour in early November 2013, Bieber yet again made headlines, this time with some sex-related scandal. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://pagesix.com/2013/11/02/justin-bieber-busted-sneaking-out-of-brothel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New York Post&#39;s Page Six&lt;/a&gt; alleged that Bieber had been spotted exiting a brothel while in Brazil. Then, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCpaTwQ8gGM&amp;feature=youtu.be&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a YouTube video&lt;/a&gt; sparked gossip that he&#39;d done something less than innocent with the young woman featured in the clip. Bieber&#39;s camp has had no response on the chatter.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
While on tour in early November 2013, Bieber yet again made headlines, this time with some sex-related scandal. The New York Post's Page Six alleged that Bieber had been spotted exiting a brothel while in Brazil. Then, a YouTube video sparked gossip that he'd done something less than innocent with the young woman featured in the clip. Bieber's camp has had no response on the chatter.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
Was he saving his energy for his fans or just courting more controversy? In October 2013, the day after a concert in Beijing, Bieber was snapped letting his bodyguards &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/02/travel/justin-bieber-great-wall-of-china/index.html&quot;&gt;carry him up the stairs&lt;/a&gt; at the Great Wall of China.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Was he saving his energy for his fans or just courting more controversy? In October 2013, the day after a concert in Beijing, Bieber was snapped letting his bodyguards carry him up the stairs at the Great Wall of China.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
A leaked video in July 2013 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2013/07/10/justin-bieber-restaurant-mop-bucket-piss-pee-urinate-video-bill-clinton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;seemed to show Bieber relieving himself in a janitor&#39;s mop bucket&lt;/a&gt; and then spraying a photo of Bill Clinton with what appeared to be a cleaner fluid while saying &quot;F*** Bill Clinton.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/07/11/bieber-calls-clinton-after-using-the-f-word/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber later apologized to the former president&lt;/a&gt;, but personalities like &lt;a href=&quot;eatocracy.cnn.com/2013/07/25/batali-bourdain-butt-whuppings-and-justin-bieber/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Anthony Bourdain and Mario Batali had a field day.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
A leaked video in July 2013 seemed to show Bieber relieving himself in a janitor's mop bucket and then spraying a photo of Bill Clinton with what appeared to be a cleaner fluid while saying "F*** Bill Clinton." Bieber later apologized to the former president, but personalities like Anthony Bourdain and Mario Batali had a field day.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
In June 2013, another chapter was added to Bieber&#39;s history book of driving drama. The singer was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/18/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/justin-bieber-accident/index.html&quot;&gt;reportedly involved&lt;/a&gt; in a Los Angeles accident involving a pedestrian.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In June 2013, another chapter was added to Bieber's history book of driving drama. The singer was reportedly involved in a Los Angeles accident involving a pedestrian.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
As Bieber accepted the Milestone Award at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2013, &quot;very loud boos&quot; competed with &quot;very loud cheers,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop-shop/1563031/justin-bieber-booed-at-billboard-music-awards-understanding-the&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the magazine reported. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
As Bieber accepted the Milestone Award at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2013, "very loud boos" competed with "very loud cheers," the magazine reported.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
Earlier in May 2013, a fan rushed Bieber on stage and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/06/world/irpt-storify-bieber-dubai-fan/index.html&quot;&gt;attempted to grab him&lt;/a&gt; during a concert in the United Arab Emirates. Also that month, a safe in a stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/14/world/africa/south-africa-bieber-theft/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was raided after a Bieber performance. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Earlier in May 2013, a fan rushed Bieber on stage and attempted to grab him during a concert in the United Arab Emirates. Also that month, a safe in a stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, was raided after a Bieber performance.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
In April 2013, Bieber visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/14/showbiz/bieber-anne-frank/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;and was promptly criticized for saying&lt;/a&gt; that he hoped the teen, who died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, would have been a &quot;Belieber.&quot; Visitors to the Anne Frank Facebook page had plenty to say. &quot;Glad he went, but, the last sentence is VERY self serving. he missed the lessons of Anne totally,&quot; wrote one observer.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In April 2013, Bieber visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam -- and was promptly criticized for saying that he hoped the teen, who died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, would have been a "Belieber." Visitors to the Anne Frank Facebook page had plenty to say. "Glad he went, but, the last sentence is VERY self serving. he missed the lessons of Anne totally," wrote one observer.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
Bieber lost his pet monkey, Mally, when the capuchin &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/01/world/europe/germany-bieber-monkey/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was taken by custom officials in Germany&lt;/a&gt; at the end of March 2013. Mally is shown here in the quarantine station at the Munich-Riem animal shelter in Munich.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber lost his pet monkey, Mally, when the capuchin was taken by custom officials in Germany at the end of March 2013. Mally is shown here in the quarantine station at the Munich-Riem animal shelter in Munich.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
Unfortunately for Bieber, his 19th birthday in March 2013 was kind of a downer. After being snubbed by the Grammys, Bieber headed for London to celebrate his big day. But it ended up being what he tweeted was his &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/04/bieber-gives-the-story-behind-worst-birthday/&quot;&gt;&quot;worst birthday.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; Not only was he ragged on by actress Olivia Wilde for going shirtless in the city, he also had a bit of beef with a &quot;weak a** club.&quot;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Unfortunately for Bieber, his 19th birthday in March 2013 was kind of a downer. After being snubbed by the Grammys, Bieber headed for London to celebrate his big day. But it ended up being what he tweeted was his "worst birthday." Not only was he ragged on by actress Olivia Wilde for going shirtless in the city, he also had a bit of beef with a "weak a** club."
Hide Caption
19 of 26
Bieber &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/05/showbiz/justin-bieber-london/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ticked off his fans in March&lt;/a&gt; 2013 after he showed up a reported two hours late to a concert at London&#39;s O2 Arena. He disputed that in a tweet, however, saying he was only 40 minutes behind schedule.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber ticked off his fans in March 2013 after he showed up a reported two hours late to a concert at London's O2 Arena. He disputed that in a tweet, however, saying he was only 40 minutes behind schedule.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
Bieber later wound up sick in a London hospital. Being a lusted-after star, it&#39;s not surprising that he tried to show how &quot;well&quot; he felt by posting a shirtless photo of himself online.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber later wound up sick in a London hospital. Being a lusted-after star, it's not surprising that he tried to show how "well" he felt by posting a shirtless photo of himself online.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
Bieber and photographers, we&#39;ve learned by now, don&#39;t mix. As he exited the hospital at the end of his turbulent week, the singer got into a shouting match with a paparazzo in London, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/08/showbiz/justin-bieber-hospital/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;telling the photographer that he&#39;d &quot;f*** him up.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber and photographers, we've learned by now, don't mix. As he exited the hospital at the end of his turbulent week, the singer got into a shouting match with a paparazzo in London, telling the photographer that he'd "f*** him up."
Hide Caption
22 of 26
After he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/11/olivia-wilde-talks-beliebers-hilarious-abuse/&quot;&gt;ragged on by Wilde&lt;/a&gt; for going topless in London, Bieber strolled through a Polish airport terminal sans shirt on March 25, 2013.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
After he was ragged on by Wilde for going topless in London, Bieber strolled through a Polish airport terminal sans shirt on March 25, 2013.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
At the end of January 2013, a Twitpic appearing to show the singer touching a female fan&#39;s chest went viral. &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/30/rep-fan-brush-off-talk-of-biebers-straying-hand/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Both the &quot;Belieber&quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/30/rep-fan-brush-off-talk-of-biebers-straying-hand/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt; and Bieber&#39;s rep denied&lt;/a&gt; he was touching her breast.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
At the end of January 2013, a Twitpic appearing to show the singer touching a female fan's chest went viral. Both the "Belieber" and Bieber's rep denied he was touching her breast.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
In January 2013, Bieber was photographed holding what &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2013/01/04/justin-bieber-marijuana-pot-blunt-smoking-picture-photo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;TMZ&lt;/a&gt; identified as marijuana. He poked fun of the incident when he hosted &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/02/11/justin-bieber-hosts-snl-whats-the-verdict/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; &lt;/a&gt;in February. &quot;I also heard he got busted for smoking weed and he&#39;s really sorry about it and that people make mistakes and that he&#39;s never going to do it again,&quot; Bieber said while playing a character during a skit with Vanessa Bayer.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In January 2013, Bieber was photographed holding what TMZ identified as marijuana. He poked fun of the incident when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in February. "I also heard he got busted for smoking weed and he's really sorry about it and that people make mistakes and that he's never going to do it again," Bieber said while playing a character during a skit with Vanessa Bayer.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
On New Year&#39;s Day in 2013, a photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/02/showbiz/california-bieber-paparazo-death/index.html&quot;&gt;was killed crossing the street&lt;/a&gt; after taking pictures of Bieber&#39;s Ferrari. Bieber, who wasn&#39;t present at the scene, said in a statement: &quot;While I was not present nor directly involved with this tragic accident, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim.&quot;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
On New Year's Day in 2013, a photographer was killed crossing the street after taking pictures of Bieber's Ferrari. Bieber, who wasn't present at the scene, said in a statement: "While I was not present nor directly involved with this tragic accident, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim."
Hide Caption
26 of 26
justin bieberjustin bieber mugshot split 02Justin Bieber August 22 2014Justin Bieber April 2014bieber tattoo 0314bierber plane - RESTRICTED02 bieber toronto 0129justin bieber drag racing 0123 FOR DIGITAL USE ONLY03 bieber 0123Justin Bieber Singapore September 2013bieber2013.NovemberJustin Bieber Great Wall of ChinaENTt1 Justin Bieber 082013bieber2013.junebieber2013.maybieber johannesburg 0512bieber2013.aprilbieber monkeybieber2013.birthday06 bieber 032707 bieber 0327bieber.papclash05 bieber 0327bieber2013.fangrabjustin bieber snl march 201303 bieber 0327

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Grammy Award-nominated singer Justin Bieber.

Personal:
Birth date: March 1, 1994
Birth place: London, Ontario, Canada
Birth name: Justin Drew Bieber
    Father: Jeremy Bieber
    Read More
    Mother: Patricia Mallette
    Other Facts:
    Patty Mallette was a teenage single mother who worked low paying jobs to support the family before her son became a star.
    Began playing drums at age two or three.
    Taught himself to play guitar and piano as a child.
    Has dated fellow teen star Selena Gomez.
    Fans of Bieber refer to themselves as "Beliebers" and describe themselves as having "Bieber Fever."
    Nominated for three Grammy Awards, and winner of one.
    Timeline:
    2007-2008 - Bieber's mother begins posting videos of her son performing on YouTube. Record executive Scooter Braun sees the videos and flies Bieber and his mother to Atlanta and signs the teen to a contract.
    2008 - Auditions for singer Usher and is signed to a contract on Island/Def Jam records.
    May 2009 - Releases his first single "One Time" which goes platinum in the United States and Canada.
    November 2009 - The seven-song EP "My World" is released, going platinum in the United States.
    November 2009 - Bieber's appearance at Roosevelt Field Mall in New York has to be canceled due to an out-of-control crowd of teen girls.
    March 2010 - His first full-length album "My World 2.0" is released and debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. It sells approximately five million copies.
    April 2010 - Performs on "Saturday Night Live."
    April 2010 - Police in Australia cancel a Bieber appearance after several girls are injured in the unruly crowd.
    February 2011 - A 3D concert film, "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never," is released.
    November 2011 - Mariah Yeater, 20, files a lawsuit seeking child support, and also a paternity test from Bieber. She alleges that she and the now 17-year-old Bieber had sex at a concert the previous year, and she now has a three-month-old son. The case is dropped a few weeks later.
    November 2011 - Bieber's second studio album, "Under the Mistletoe," is released. It sells approximately two million copies.
    June 2012 - His third studio album, "Believe," is released and sells an estimated 2.7 million copies.
    July 2012 - Involved in a high speed chase with paparazzi in California.
    March 4, 2013 - Bieber reportedly shows up two hours late to a concert in London, angering fans.
    March 8, 2013 - Briefly hospitalized in London.
    March 2013 - Bieber's capuchin monkey, Mally, is confiscated by German customs officials. It is later taken in by a zoo in northern Germany.
    July 2013 - A video is leaked showing Bieber allegedly urinating in a mop bucket and defacing a photo of former President Bill Clinton. Bieber later apologizes to Clinton.
    September 2013 - Bieber is widely mocked when photos are released showing his bodyguards carrying him up the Great Wall of China.
    December 24, 2013 - Bieber announces on Twitter that he is retiring but later backtracks on the statement.
    December 25, 2013 - His new movie, "Believe," opens in theaters.
    January 14, 2014 - Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies execute a search warrant at Bieber's home in Calabasas, in connection with an alleged egging of his neighbor's home.
    January 23, 2014 - Bieber is arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and drag racing in Miami Beach, Florida.
    January 29, 2014 - Bieber is charged with assault in Toronto for allegedly assaulting a limo driver on December 30.
    January 29, 2014 - The attorney for Justin Bieber enters a written plea of not guilty on behalf of his client for charges he faces in Miami. He has been charged with DUI, resisting arrest and driving with an expired license.
    May 12, 2014 - Los Angeles Police Department robbery detectives begin investigating a report of an alleged robbery "between an individual and Mr. Bieber near the batting cages" on Los Angeles' west side.
    July 9, 2014 - Bieber accepts a plea deal to settle a misdemeanor vandalism charge for egging his neighbor's home in January. He must serve two years probation, pay $80,900 restitution for damages, and stay at least 100 yards way from the victim's family.
    August 13, 2014 - Pleads guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest, without violence, in his Miami DUI case. The plea agreement includes a charitable donation and an anger management course.
    September 2, 2014 - Bieber is arrested on assault and dangerous driving charges stemming from an alleged fight after his ATV collides with a mini-van in Ontario, Canada. He is released on "a promise to appear" and is ordered to answer the charges at a hearing in Stratford, Ontario, on September 29.
    September 8, 2014 - It is announced that the charge that Justin Bieber assaulted his limo driver in Toronto in December has been dropped.
    June 4, 2015 - Justin Bieber is found guilty of assault and careless driving in Stratford, Ontario.
    September 10, 2015 - The Guinness Book of World Records representative presents Bieber with a plaque for becoming the youngest male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
    February 15, 2016 - Grammy winner for Best Dance Recording for "Where Are Ü Now," shared with Skrillex and Diplo.