'Bachelor' couples: Where are they now?

Fans were rooting for Jason Mesnick when he chose Melissa Rycroft in season 13. But things took a strange twist: Mesnick confessed on air that he really wanted to be with runner-up Molly Malaney. Mesnick and Malaney married in 2010. In 2013, they added a daughter to their family, which also includes Mesnick's son from a previous relationship. Rycroft appeared on "Dancing With the Stars," did some reporting for "Good Morning America" and in 2009 married Tye Strickland. She gave birth to their daughter in 2011.