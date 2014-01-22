Michael Schumacher Fast Facts

Breaking News

Michael Schumacher&#39;s manager expressed the &quot;continued support and patience&quot; being offered to the stricken Formula One star. &quot;We must hope that with continued support and patience he will one day be back with us,&quot; Sabine Kehm said. In December 2016 she added Schumacher&#39;s health &quot;is not a public issue.&quot;
Michael Schumacher's manager expressed the "continued support and patience" being offered to the stricken Formula One star. "We must hope that with continued support and patience he will one day be back with us," Sabine Kehm said. In December 2016 she added Schumacher's health "is not a public issue."
The seven-time Formula One champion was hospitalized December 29 after suffering &quot;severe head trauma&quot; from a ski accident in the French Alps. He is no longer in a coma and has since been transferred to a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland for rehabilitation. Here&#39;s a look back at his personal and career highlights on the 20th anniversary of his first world title triumph.
Schumacher is hoisted by his pit crew at the Australian Grand Prix track in Adelaide, Australia, after winning the Formula 1 World Drivers Championship in 1994.
Schumacher holds up the victory trophy, left, and the French Republic President&#39;s trophy after winning the French Formula 1 Grand Prix in Magny Cours, France, in 1995.
Schumacher meets Pope John Paul II in 1999.
King Juan Carlos of Spain congratulates Schumacher after he won the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2001.
Schumacher checks out an Enzo Ferrari at Frankfurt&#39;s International Motor Show in 2003.
Schumacher steers his Ferrari in front of a Eurofighter on the track of a military airport in Grosseto, Italy, in 2003.
Schumacher sits in his car before the start at the inaugural Chinese Grand Prix in 2004 in Shanghai.
A man rides past a poster with Schumacher&#39;s likeness in Bahreman, Iran, in 2005.
Felipe Massa hugs Schumacher after Massa won first place in the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Turkey in Istanbul in 2006.
Schumacher drives during a practice session at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne in 2006.
Schumacher celebrates his win at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany in 2006 in Hockenheim, Germany.
Schumacher&#39;s pit team works on his car during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of China in Shanghai in 2006.
Schumacher arrives for an awards ceremony in Oviedo, Spain, in 2007.
Schumacher autographs the T-shirt of an earthquake victim in Costa Rica in 2009.
Shumacher presents the new Mercedes SLS AMG, also the 2010 Formula 1 safety car, in Geneva in 2010.
Schumacher visits the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, to test eSafety technologies in 2011.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher.

Personal:
Birth date: January 3, 1969
Birth place: Hurth-Hermulheim, Germany
Birth name: Michael Schumacher
    Father: Rolf Schumacher, go-kart track manager and bricklayer
    Mother: Elizabeth Schumacher, go-kart track worker
    Marriage: Corinna (Besch) Schumacher (1995-present)
    Children: Mick, 1999 and Gina-Maria, 1997
    Other Facts:
    Winner of a record seven Formula One (F1) championships, in 1994-1995 and 2000-2004.
    Has 91 Grand Prix wins, more than any other F1 racer, and 155 podium finishes.
    In 2012, Forbes estimated Schumacher's career earnings at $823 million.
    Began driving go-karts at the age of four and won his first club championship at age six.
    His younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, was also a F1 driver.
    Timeline:
    1984 and 1985 -     Winner of the German Junior Kart Championship.
    1987 - Wins the German and European Kart Championships.
    1990 - German Formula Three champion.
    1991 - Makes his Formula One debut with Jordan, qualifying in seventh at the Belgium Grand Prix.
    1994 - Wins his first Formula One championship, with Benetton, in a controversial finish. At the title-deciding Australian Grand Prix, Schumacher wins by a point after colliding with challenger Damon Hill and causing both cars to retire.
    1995 - Wins his second straight Formula One championship with Benetton.
    1999 - Breaks his leg in a crash at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
    2000 - Wins the Formula One championship with Ferrari. It is Ferrari's first championship since 1979.
    2000-2004 - Wins five straight F1 championships with Ferrari.
    2006 - Announces his retirement.
    2009 - Is diagnosed with a mild concussion after a motorbike crash in Spain.
    2010 - Returns after three years of retirement, to race for Mercedes.
    2012 - Retires for the second and final time.
    December 29, 2013 - Suffers severe head trauma in a skiing accident at the French Alps resort of Meribel. He undergoes two operations and is put into a medically induced coma.
    January 30, 2014 - Manager Sabine Kehm says that Schumacher's sedation is being reduced to start the "waking up process."
    June 16, 2014 - Schumacher's manager issues a statement saying Schumacher is no longer in a coma.
    September 9, 2014 - Schumacher is released from a Swiss hospital and returns home, according to his spokeswoman.
    November 14, 2014 - Schumacher is presented with the Bambi "Millennium" Award. He is honored with the award for his many years of service and inspiration to the German people. His manager Sabine Kehm accepts the award as Schumacher continues to recover from head injuries sustained in 2013.