Michael Schumacher Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher.
Personal:
Birth date: January 3, 1969
Birth place: Hurth-Hermulheim, Germany
Birth name: Michael Schumacher
Father: Rolf Schumacher, go-kart track manager and bricklayer
Mother: Elizabeth Schumacher, go-kart track worker
Marriage: Corinna (Besch) Schumacher (1995-present)
Children: Mick, 1999 and Gina-Maria, 1997
Has 91 Grand Prix wins, more than any other F1 racer, and 155 podium finishes.
Began driving go-karts at the age of four and won his first club championship at age six.
His younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, was also a F1 driver.
Timeline:
1984 and 1985 - Winner of the German Junior Kart Championship.
1987 - Wins the German and European Kart Championships.
1990 - German Formula Three champion.
1991 - Makes his Formula One debut with Jordan, qualifying in seventh at the Belgium Grand Prix.
1994 - Wins his first Formula One championship, with Benetton, in a controversial finish. At the title-deciding Australian Grand Prix, Schumacher wins by a point after colliding with challenger Damon Hill and causing both cars to retire.
1995 - Wins his second straight Formula One championship with Benetton.
1999 - Breaks his leg in a crash at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
2000 - Wins the Formula One championship with Ferrari. It is Ferrari's first championship since 1979.
2000-2004 - Wins five straight F1 championships with Ferrari.
2006 - Announces his retirement.
2009 - Is diagnosed with a mild concussion after a motorbike crash in Spain.
2010 - Returns after three years of retirement, to race for Mercedes.
December 29, 2013 - Suffers severe head trauma in a skiing accident at the French Alps resort of Meribel. He undergoes two operations and is put into a medically induced coma.
January 30, 2014 - Manager Sabine Kehm says that Schumacher's sedation is being reduced to start the "waking up process."
June 16, 2014 - Schumacher's manager issues a statement saying Schumacher is no longer in a coma.
September 9, 2014 - Schumacher is released from a Swiss hospital and returns home, according to his spokeswoman.