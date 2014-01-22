Michael Schumacher Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher.

Personal:

Birth date: January 3, 1969

Birth place: Hurth-Hermulheim, Germany

Birth name: Michael Schumacher

Father: Rolf Schumacher, go-kart track manager and bricklayer

Mother: Elizabeth Schumacher, go-kart track worker

Marriage: Corinna (Besch) Schumacher (1995-present)

Children: Mick, 1999 and Gina-Maria, 1997

Has 91 Grand Prix wins, more than any other F1 racer, and 155 podium finishes.

Began driving go-karts at the age of four and won his first club championship at age six.

His younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, was also a F1 driver.

Timeline:

1984 and 1985 - Winner of the German Junior Kart Championship.

1987 - Wins the German and European Kart Championships.

1990 - German Formula Three champion.

1991 - Makes his Formula One debut with Jordan, qualifying in seventh at the Belgium Grand Prix.

1994 - Wins his first Formula One championship, with Benetton, in a controversial finish. At the title-deciding Australian Grand Prix, Schumacher wins by a point after colliding with challenger Damon Hill and causing both cars to retire.

1995 - Wins his second straight Formula One championship with Benetton.

1999 - Breaks his leg in a crash at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

2000 - Wins the Formula One championship with Ferrari. It is Ferrari's first championship since 1979.

2000-2004 - Wins five straight F1 championships with Ferrari.

2009 - Is diagnosed with a mild concussion after a motorbike crash in Spain.

2012 - Retires for the second and final time.

December 29, 2013 - Suffers severe head trauma in a skiing accident at the French Alps resort of Meribel. He undergoes two operations and is put into a medically induced coma.

January 30, 2014 - Manager Sabine Kehm says that Schumacher's sedation is being reduced to start the "waking up process."

June 16, 2014 - Schumacher's manager issues a statement saying Schumacher is no longer in a coma.

September 9, 2014 - Schumacher is released from a Swiss hospital and returns home, according to his spokeswoman.