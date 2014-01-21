Breaking News

Scalpel, scissors, landing gear: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see

Stephanie Ott, for CNN

Updated 9:06 AM ET, Wed June 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The &quot;Flying Eye Hospital&quot; flies to developing countries to treat people with blinding diseases. From the outside it&#39;s just a regular plane ...
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalThe "Flying Eye Hospital" flies to developing countries to treat people with blinding diseases. From the outside it's just a regular plane ...
Hide Caption
1 of 14
But inside the plane there is a surgical theater and a screening room for patients.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalBut inside the plane there is a surgical theater and a screening room for patients.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
The plane also has a 48-seat classroom, where visiting medics can train local doctors in new procedures and techniques.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalThe plane also has a 48-seat classroom, where visiting medics can train local doctors in new procedures and techniques.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The flying eye hospital is run by ORBIS, a U.S.-based non-profit organization.&lt;br /&gt;Selected patients are screened by ORBIS medical volunteers. Priority is given to children, people who are bilaterally blind, those who can&#39;t afford to have the surgery otherwise, and are good teaching cases.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalThe flying eye hospital is run by ORBIS, a U.S.-based non-profit organization.
Selected patients are screened by ORBIS medical volunteers. Priority is given to children, people who are bilaterally blind, those who can't afford to have the surgery otherwise, and are good teaching cases.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
In October 2013 the plane traveled to Yaounde in Cameroon, and its doctors visited the Yaounde Central Hospital.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
In October 2013 the plane traveled to Yaounde in Cameroon, and its doctors visited the Yaounde Central Hospital.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
A child with cataracts, treated by ORBIS in Ndola, Zambia.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalA child with cataracts, treated by ORBIS in Ndola, Zambia.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
The plane is fitted with high-tech training equipment, such as this &quot;cataract simulator.&quot; A vital part of ORBIS&#39;s work is not only treating patients, but training and educating local medics so that they can continue eye treatments long after the Flying Hospital has left.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalThe plane is fitted with high-tech training equipment, such as this "cataract simulator." A vital part of ORBIS's work is not only treating patients, but training and educating local medics so that they can continue eye treatments long after the Flying Hospital has left.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
If you peek through the plane&#39;s window you can see an operation underway, like this one in Uganda.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalIf you peek through the plane's window you can see an operation underway, like this one in Uganda.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Flanked by his fellow Panamanian physicians and support nurse staff, Dr Ernesto Otero performs a teaching case in the plane&#39;s operating room.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalFlanked by his fellow Panamanian physicians and support nurse staff, Dr Ernesto Otero performs a teaching case in the plane's operating room.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
A camera phone is a useful tool in documenting teaching cases. Dr Adolfo Guemes, ORBIS volunteer ophthalmologist from Buenos Aires, uses his phone camera to document some of his teaching cases.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalA camera phone is a useful tool in documenting teaching cases. Dr Adolfo Guemes, ORBIS volunteer ophthalmologist from Buenos Aires, uses his phone camera to document some of his teaching cases.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Staff at the Flying Eye Hospital also provide advice on how to protect eyes from injury by wearing safety glasses or protective goggles.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalStaff at the Flying Eye Hospital also provide advice on how to protect eyes from injury by wearing safety glasses or protective goggles.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
The plane contains a complete ophthalmic operating suite, including a four-bed pre-operation and recovery room, sub sterile room and laser room.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalThe plane contains a complete ophthalmic operating suite, including a four-bed pre-operation and recovery room, sub sterile room and laser room.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Blessjah Adegoke is embraced by his father after his eye operation.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalBlessjah Adegoke is embraced by his father after his eye operation.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
The ORBIS mascot teddy is ready for take off.
Photos: Flying eye hospital helps blind to see
Flying Eye HospitalThe ORBIS mascot teddy is ready for take off.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
flying eye hospital teaseFlying Eye Hospital 10Flying Eye Hospital 12Flying Eye Hospital 16flying eye hospital cameroon tripFlying Eye Hospital 6Flying Eye Hospital 17Flying Eye Hospital 13Flying Eye Hospital 1Flying Eye Hospital 2Flying Eye Hospital 9 cropFlying Eye Hospital 15Flying Eye Hospital 8Flying Eye Hospital 11

Story highlights

  • The world's only Flying Eye Hospital is a jet converted into a fully equipped eye hospital
  • Eye specialists treat patients and train local doctors to ensure long-term benefit
  • It has flown to 78 countries and trained thousands of doctors
  • Flying hospital treats diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma

(CNN)From the outside, the DC-10 jet parked on the airport runway looks like any ordinary plane. But if you step inside, you'll notice something is not quite right. Instead of rows of seats, you'll find a fully equipped operating theater; rather than uniform-clad flight attendants, you'll see a group of doctors in blue coats gathered around a microscope.

This is the world's only "Flying Eye Hospital" -- a converted plane that has been landing at airports in the developing world for the last 30 years. Its mission is to treat people suffering from blinding diseases -- many of whom are children.
But it's not just about treatment; the plane is also designed to train local ophthalmologists. Cameras inside the operating room broadcast eye surgeries to a 48-seat classroom at the front of the plane, where local doctors watch to learn new skills and techniques. A two-way audio system lets the observers ask the surgeons questions while they operate.
Doctor heals broken hearts
Doctor heals broken hearts

    JUST WATCHED

    Doctor heals broken hearts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Doctor heals broken hearts 09:45
Health advice by text message
Health advice by text message

    JUST WATCHED

    Health advice by text message

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Health advice by text message 07:59
Doctor heals broken hearts
Doctor heals broken hearts

    JUST WATCHED

    Doctor heals broken hearts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Doctor heals broken hearts 09:45
Inspiring students
In October 2013, the Flying Eye Hospital landed in Cameroon, and its doctors visited the Yaounde Central Hospital in the country's capital. It was a revealing experience for everybody present, said Dr. Emilienne Epee, senior lecturer of ophthalmology at the University of Yaounde. "Officials, lecturers and senior staff were exposed to what is available and what can be done in a realistic way, easing the advocacy for ophthalmologists," she said.
Read More
Epee added that the visit got many medical students interested in ophthalmology, and she hopes that this will increase the number of ophthalmologists in Cameroon.
However, the country still faces many problems when it comes to eye health. "Equipment is an issue and for the time being we do not have the latest or high-tech facilities in our services," said Epee. "Nevertheless we can attend to the basic need and avoid blindness with what is available to us."
Read this: Birth advice by text message
ORBIS, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that works in developing countries worldwide to prevent blindness and treat visually impaired people, is the organization behind the remarkable plane.
"It's truly remarkable to see people regaining their eyesight every day," said Flavia Draganus, communications manager on board the Flying Eye Hospital. "When we take the patches off after the surgery we see them smile because they can see again, although they thought they'd never be able to."
An estimated 285 million people worldwide are blind or visually impaired according to the WHO -- 90% of them live in low- and middle-income countries, yet 80% of them could be treated or cured with the right medical care.
Flying Eye Hospital doctors treat blinding diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, trachoma and diabetic retinopathy; many of them are easily treatable with the right medical care, which developing countries often lack. During their stay, doctors also leave the plane to go to local hospitals to train doctors with the hospitals' existing equipment.
Read: The doctor healing children's broken hearts
Bruce Johnson, director of aircraft operations at ORBIS, said: "The main deficits in the eye care industry in the developing world are a lack of ophthalmologists and the right equipment as well as very few specialist hospitals. Also, often parents can't afford the surgery for their children."
Johnson has been with ORBIS for nine years and has been on dozens of overseas programs. "We can take our hospital anywhere to reach people in remote regions that don't have access to the right eye care treatment," he said. The organization says the Flying Eye Hospital has so far carried out 925,000 surgeries and trained 92,000 doctors.
Local knowledge
It is the training that offers long-term hope for better eye care. "There is a huge appetite for training among doctors in the developing world, as we've recently seen on a trip to Cameroon," Draganus said. "We leave knowledge behind and make sure that these doctors sustain the skills even after we left."
ORBIS has been asked to build a pediatric eye care unit as part of the planned Yaounde Vision Institute. The institute would mark a step forward for eye health care in Cameroon, but a lack of training nationwide remains a challenge.
Dr Henry Nkumbe is an ophthalmologist based in Yaounde, and secretary general of the African Ophthalmology Forum. He said: "No center in the country has the necessary skills set and equipment to regularly perform corneal grafts, advanced glaucoma surgeries. So Cameroon, through out-of-pocket payments by patients or covered by the Ministry of Health budget, spends a lot on medical evacuations abroad, for specialist eye care services currently not available in Cameroon."
Nkumbe added: "At present at most 25% of people needing cataract surgery in Cameroon do indeed get it."
More than 30 years ago, the American ophthalmologist Dr. David Paton created ORBIS based on the idea of using aviation to deliver medical education around the world. In 1980, United Airlines donated a plane to the project and after it was converted into a fully functional teaching eye hospital, it went on its first trip to Panama in 1982 and has so far visited 78 countries worldwide.
A program in each country lasts around two to three weeks and there are up to 24 people on board including doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists and aircraft mechanics. In 2010, FedEx donated an MD-10 aircraft, which is currently being turned into the next flying hospital.
Johnson said: "I never imagined that there are so many people out there that need treatment and whose blindness can easily be prevented, with just the right care."
Read this: The free water helping hydrate Africa
Read this: Flying doctor takes to the skies after sister's death
Read this: How African doctors can cure medical 'brain drain'