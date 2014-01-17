ABOUT CNN.COM

CNN.com is among the world's leaders in online news and information delivery. Staffed 24 hours, seven days a week by a dedicated staff in CNN's world headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and in bureaus worldwide, CNN.com relies heavily on CNN's global team of almost 4,000 news professionals. CNN.com features the latest multimedia technologies, from live video streaming to audio packages to searchable archives of news features and background information. The site is updated continuously throughout the day.

CONTACT US:

HELP PAGE:

Visit our extensive FAQs for answers to all of your questions, from CNN TV programming to RSS to the CNN member center.

CNN:

WHAT'S ON:

WHO'S ON:

STUDIO TOUR:

The CNN Studio Tour offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at CNN. Take a look back at CNN's history-making coverage of news events that have shaped the world and get a peek at state-of-the-art studios where these events are reported daily to over one billion people worldwide.

CNN'S PARENT COMPANY:

SHOP CNN:

Check out the Turner Store for CNN hats, shirts, bags and more.

SERVICES:

YOUR E-MAIL ALERTS:

Your E-mail Alerts, is a free, personalized news alerting service created for you.

With CNN's new service you can:

Sign up for Your E-mail Alerts and follow the news that matters to you.

Select key words and topics across the wide range of news and information on the site.

Create your own alerts.

Customize your delivery options to fit your schedule and be alerted as a story is published on CNN.com. Receive your alerts daily or weekly.

Easily manage your alerts. Edit, delete, suspend or re-activate them at any time.

Register to be a member and begin customizing your e-mail alerts today!

CNN MOBILE SERVICES:

CNN.com content is now available through your mobile phone. With CNN mobile services , you can read up-to-the-minute news stories with color photos, watch live, streaming video or the latest Video On Demand clips and receive CNN Breaking News text alerts. No matter where your on-the-go lifestyle takes you, CNN brings the news directly to you.

E-MAIL NEWSLETTERS:

Be the first to know with a variety of e-mail news services. Receiving breaking news alerts, delivered straight to your e-mail address. Follow the latest news on politics, technology, health or the topics that interest you most. Or stay informed on what's coming up on your favorite CNN TV and Headline News programs.

CNN offers e-mail updates as numerous and diverse as your tastes. Register now and select from the various e-mails.

SUBMIT A STORY IDEA:

JOB SEARCH:

CNN.COM ADDITIONAL SERVICES:

For information on job opportunities outside of CNN.com, visit CNN's link to CareerBuilder.com . CNN.com has a business relationship with CareerBuilder to provide CNN users with information about employment opportunities.

Lawyer Locator: CNN.com has a business relationship with Lawyers.com to provide professional information about attorneys listed in the Martindale-Hubbell's® Lawyers.com™ database.

Technology Product Reviews: CNN.com has a business relationship with CNET.com to provide technology product reviews and product listings available through CNET.com.

LEGAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

CNN INTERACTIVE SERVICE AGREEMENT:

CNN COMMENT POLICY:

CNN encourages you to add comment to our discussions. You may not post any unlawful, threatening, libelous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic or other material that would violate the law. Please note that CNN makes reasonable efforts to review all comments prior to posting and CNN may edit comments for clarity or to keep out questionable or off-topic material. All comments should be relevant to the post and remain respectful of other authors and commenters. By submitting your comment, you hereby give CNN the right, but not the obligation, to post, air, edit, exhibit, telecast, cablecast, webcast, re-use, publish, reproduce, use, license, print, distribute or otherwise use your comment(s) and accompanying personal identifying information via all forms of media now known or hereafter devised, worldwide, in perpetuity. CNN Privacy Statement.

PRIVACY STATEMENT:

To better protect your privacy, we provide this notice explaining our online information practices and the choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used

CNN'S REPRINT AND COPYRIGHT INFORMATION:

Copyrights and Copyright Agent. CNN respects the rights of all copyright holders and in this regard, CNN has adopted and implemented a policy that provides for the termination in appropriate circumstances of subscribers and account holders who infringe the rights of copyright holders. If you believe that your work has been copied in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, please provide CNN's Copyright Agent the following information required by the Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. ¤ 512:

A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Identification of the copyright work claimed to have been infringed, or, if multiple copyrighted works at a single online site are covered by a single notification, a representative list of such works at that site.

Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate the material.

Information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact the complaining party.

A statement that the complaining party has a good-faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Identification of the copyright work claimed to have been infringed, or, if multiple copyrighted works at a single online site are covered by a single notification, a representative list of such works at that site.

Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate the material.

Information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact the complaining party.

A statement that the complaining party has a good-faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Identification of the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity and that is to be removed or access to which is to be disabled, and information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate the material.

Information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact the complaining party.

A statement that the complaining party has a good-faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

Information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact the complaining party.

A statement that the complaining party has a good-faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

A statement that the complaining party has a good-faith belief that use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed.

CNN's Copyright Agent for notice of claims of copyright infringement on or regarding this site can be reached by sending an email to copyrightagent@turner.com or writing to-

Copyright Agent

One CNN Center

Atlanta, GA 30303

Phone: (404) 878-2276

Fax: (404) 827-1995

For any questions or requests other than copyright issues, please view our extensive FAQs.