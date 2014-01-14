Dennis Rodman Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman.
Personal:
Birth date: May 13, 1961
Birth place: Trenton, New Jersey
Birth name: Dennis Keith Rodman
Father: Philander Rodman
Mother: Shirley Rodman
Marriages: Michelle Moyer (May 13, 2003-2012, divorced); Carmen Electra (1998-1999, divorced); Anicka Bakes (1992-1993, divorced)
Children: with Michelle Moyer: Trinity, 2002; Dennis Jr., 2001; with Anicka Bakes: Alexis, 1988
Education: Attended Cooke County Junior College, 1982-1983; Attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 1983-1986
Other Facts:
Career Statistics: 6,683 points, 11,954 rebounds
Won five NBA championships (1988-1989, 1989-1990 with Detroit Pistons; 1995-1996, 1996-1997, 1997-1998 with Chicago Bulls)
Father left the family when Rodman was three.
Worked as a janitor at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport at age 19.
Dated Madonna.
Nicknamed "The Worm."
Has appeared on the reality shows "Celebrity Rehab" and "Celebrity Apprentice."
Timeline:
1983 - Begins attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University on a basketball scholarship.
1986 - Is chosen in the second round of the NBA draft.
1986-1993 - Plays for the Detroit Pistons.
1990 - Is named NBA defensive player of the year.
1991 - Is named NBA defensive player of the year.
1993-1995 - Plays for the San Antonio Spurs.
1995-1997 - Plays for the Chicago Bulls.
1996 - Rodman's memoir, "Bad as I Wanna Be," is released.
1997 - Is suspended and fined by the NBA for kicking a courtside photographer.
1997 - Co-stars with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the film, "Double Team."
1999 - Plays 23 games for the Los Angeles Lakers before being released.
2000 - Plays 12 games with the Dallas Mavericks before being released.
March 2000 - Settles a lawsuit with Connie Wilcox, a Las Vegas waitress, who accused Rodman of grabbing her breasts.
July 2000 - Is sentenced to probation and required to attend an alcohol program after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
2005 - Becomes the first man and first athlete to pose nude for a PETA ad, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
2011 - Is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
February 2013 - Travels to North Korea with the Harlem Globetrotters for an exhibition game. Strikes up a friendship with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
December 2013 - Travels to North Korea, with a documentary crew, to help train a team of North Korean basketball players for a January exhibition game against former NBA players. The exhibition game will celebrate the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
January 6, 2014 - Rodman and several other former NBA players arrive in North Korea to take part in an exhibition basketball game on the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
January 7, 2014 - During an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN, Rodman yells angrily and suggests that American Kenneth Bae had done something to deserve his 15-year sentence.
January 8, 2014 - Leads a sing along of "Happy Birthday" to Kim Jong Un.
January 9, 2014 - Apologizes for his outburst on CNN, explaining that he was stressed out and drinking when he made the remarks.
January 15, 2014 - Checks into a New Jersey alcohol-rehabilitation facility.
January 2014 - While in rehab, Rodman expresses in an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN that he would be willing to trade places with detained American Kenneth Bae.
January 25, 2015 - Slamdance film festival premieres "Big Bang in Pyongyang," a documentary film recounting Rodman's 2013 visit to North Korea.
November 21, 2016 - Rodman is charged with four misdemeanors after allegedly driving on the wrong side of a freeway, being involved in a hit and run, not having a valid license and lying to police. The incident happened in July 2016 in Santa Ana, California. Police say Rodman drove head-on toward another vehicle while on the wrong side of the freeway, causing the other driver to swerve to avoid Rodman's SUV and crash into a concrete wall. Rodman did not exchange information with the victim and fled the scene before the California Highway Patrol arrived, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office. Rodman's attorney tells the LA Times the incident occurred on an a poorly marked exit ramp and that Rodman corrected his driving error before stopping to speak to the people in the other car. Rodman faces up to two years in prison.