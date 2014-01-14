Breaking News

Bob Newhart Fast Facts

Updated 4:55 PM ET, Thu August 24, 2017

After seven nominations, actor and comedian Bob Newhart, 84, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/16/showbiz/tv/bob-newhart-first-emmy/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has finally won at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday&lt;/a&gt;, September 15. He was named Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on CBS&#39; &quot;The Big Bang Theory.&quot; Here Newhart jokingly held an Emmy years before snagging one.
Bob Newhart's golden careerAfter seven nominations, actor and comedian Bob Newhart, 84, has finally won at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, September 15. He was named Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on CBS' "The Big Bang Theory." Here Newhart jokingly held an Emmy years before snagging one.
Newhart and his wife Ginny laugh together at their home in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, in 1964.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart and his wife Ginny laugh together at their home in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, in 1964.
Newhart has built quite a career as a comic and actor. Here is in April 1962.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart has built quite a career as a comic and actor. Here is in April 1962.
Newhart played a psychiatrist in his show &quot;The Bob Newhart Show&quot; that ran from 1972-78. In this 1972 episode, Newhart counsels a clown about his problems.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart played a psychiatrist in his show "The Bob Newhart Show" that ran from 1972-78. In this 1972 episode, Newhart counsels a clown about his problems.
Known for mostly playing nice guys, Newhart poses as a dour devil with a red cape, pitchfork and horns in 1978.
Bob Newhart's golden careerKnown for mostly playing nice guys, Newhart poses as a dour devil with a red cape, pitchfork and horns in 1978.
Newhart plays Don Johnson, with Bill Murray as Jim Lange, for a &quot;The Dating Zone&quot; sketch on a Saturday Night Live episode in 1980.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart plays Don Johnson, with Bill Murray as Jim Lange, for a "The Dating Zone" sketch on a Saturday Night Live episode in 1980.
Cast members of the comedy show &quot;Newhart&quot; appear during an episode in 1982. The show ran from 1982-1990.
Bob Newhart's golden careerCast members of the comedy show "Newhart" appear during an episode in 1982. The show ran from 1982-1990.
Newhart receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.
Newhart and former &quot;The Bob Newhart Show&quot; co-star Suzanne Pleshette appear at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards in 2002. She died in 2008.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart and former "The Bob Newhart Show" co-star Suzanne Pleshette appear at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards in 2002. She died in 2008.
Newhart won the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2002.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart won the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2002.
Newhart guest stars as Ben Hollander, alongside actress Sherry Springfield as Dr. Susan Lewis, in the TV drama &quot;ER&quot; in 2003.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart guest stars as Ben Hollander, alongside actress Sherry Springfield as Dr. Susan Lewis, in the TV drama "ER" in 2003.
Newhart plays Papa Elf in the 2003 comedy film &quot;Elf.&quot;
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart plays Papa Elf in the 2003 comedy film "Elf."
In the show &quot;Desperate Housewives,&quot; Newhart guest stars as Morty Flickman.
Bob Newhart's golden careerIn the show "Desperate Housewives," Newhart guest stars as Morty Flickman.
Newhart plays Professor Proton in the TV show &quot;The Big Bang Theory&quot; alongside characters Sheldon and Leonard.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart plays Professor Proton in the TV show "The Big Bang Theory" alongside characters Sheldon and Leonard.
Newhart poses with his first Emmy in the press room at the 2013 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.
Bob Newhart's golden careerNewhart poses with his first Emmy in the press room at the 2013 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15, at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of comedian, actor and writer Bob Newhart.

Personal:
Birth date: September 5, 1929

Birth place: Oak Park, Illinois
Birth name: George Robert Newhart
Father: George David Newhart, part-owner of a plumbing and heating business
    Mother: Julia Pauline (Burns) Newhart
    Marriage: Virginia "Ginnie" (Quinn) Newhart, (January 12, 1963-present)
    Children: Robert, Timothy, Jennifer, Courtney
    Military service: US Army, 1952-1954
    Education: Loyola University of Chicago, B.S., 1952; Attended Loyola University School of Law in the mid-1950s.
    Other Facts:
    Before becoming a stand-up comedian, he was an accountant for US Gypsum and an advertising copywriter in Chicago.
    Stammering and saying "Same to you, fella," are two standards of his deadpan monologues.
    Some part of his name is in the title of each of his four television shows, Bob, Newhart, and George.
    His first television show, "The Bob Newhart Show (1961)," earned an Emmy and a Peabody award for the network.
    He has earned seven Emmy nominations and won one. He has also won three Grammys.
    He guest-hosted "The Tonight Show" 87 times.
    The 1990 finale of "Newhart" is considered by some to be one of the best episodes in television. Newhart says his wife, Ginnie, came up with the idea that it was all a dream.
    Timeline:
    1959 -     Signs recording contract with Warner Brothers.
    February 1960 - First night club performance, at the Tidelands Motor Inn in Houston.
    April 1, 1960 - Release of his first album, "The Buttoned-Down Mind of Bob Newhart." The album goes on to reach number one on the Billboard charts and is the first comedy album to do so.
    April 13, 1961 - Wins three Grammys for Album of the Year for "The Buttoned-Down Mind of Bob Newhart"; Best Comedy Performance - Spoken Word for "The Buttoned-Down Mind Strikes Back"; and Best New Artist.
    October 11, 1961-June 13, 1962 - "The Bob Newhart Show," a 60-minute variety show with Newhart as host, airs.
    1962 - First movie role in "Hell is for Heroes," a World War II drama starring Steve McQueen.
    September 16, 1972-April 1, 1978 - "The Bob Newhart Show" airs, with Newhart as psychologist Bob Hartley living in Chicago.
    October 25, 1982-May 21, 1990 - "Newhart" airs, where Newhart plays a Vermont innkeeper.
    September 18, 1992-December 27, 1993 - "Bob" airs, with Newhart as a cartoonist.
    1993 - Is inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame.
    September 15, 1997-March 16, 1998 - "George & Leo" airs, with Newhart as a bookstore owner.
    January 6, 1999 - Receives a star for television on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    October 29, 2002 - Receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
    September 2006 - Memoir, "I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This!: And Other Things That Strike Me as Funny," is published.
    April 20, 2009 - Is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
    2012 - Opening of the Newhart Family Theatre at the Mundelein Center for the Fine and Performing Arts at Loyola University in Chicago. Newhart graduated from Loyola, and his three sisters graduated from Mundelein College. The two schools merged in 1991.
    2013 - Wins Emmy for Best Guest Actor for the television series "The Big Bang Theory."
    June 11, 2015 - Newhart appears in the opening episode of the documentary series "The Seventies."