Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck January 12, 2010. The earthquake measured 7.0 magnitude.
300,000: number of injured
1.5 million: people initially displaced
55,107: displaced people remain as of September 2016
3,978: number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake
Response in Dollars:
$13.34 billion: aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti
Effect on Foreigners:
96: Death Toll of UN peacekeepers
122: Americans confirmed dead