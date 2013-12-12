Breaking News

Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:58 PM ET, Wed December 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck January 12, 2010. The earthquake measured 7.0 magnitude.

The Toll:
220,000-316,000: estimates of the death toll vary
300,000: number of injured
    1.5 million: people initially displaced
    55,107: displaced people remain as of September 2016
    Read More
    3,978: number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake
    Response in Dollars:
    $13.34 billion:     aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti
    Effect on Foreigners:
    96: Death Toll of UN peacekeepers
    122: Americans confirmed dead