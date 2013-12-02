Breaking News

What can tourists expect when visiting North Korea?

Kate Whitehead, for CNN

Updated 8:16 AM ET, Mon December 2, 2013

Statues of Kim Il Sung (left) and Kim Jong Il (right) at Mansudae in Pyongyang. North Koreans gather in front of the statues to lay flowers and bow, showing their respect for the late and current leader. Tourists visiting North Korea are expected to do the same.
What can tourists expect during a visit to North Korea?
Statues of Kim Il Sung (left) and Kim Jong Il (right) at Mansudae in Pyongyang. North Koreans gather in front of the statues to lay flowers and bow, showing their respect for the late and current leader. Tourists visiting North Korea are expected to do the same.
This year&#39;s Victory Day, on July 2, attracted a lot of Western tourists. The highlight of the tour was watching the military parade of tanks, troops and missiles. Many tourists got caught up in the spirit of the event, high-fiving soldiers as they drove past.
What can tourists expect during a visit to North Korea?
This year's Victory Day, on July 2, attracted a lot of Western tourists. The highlight of the tour was watching the military parade of tanks, troops and missiles. Many tourists got caught up in the spirit of the event, high-fiving soldiers as they drove past.
Group tours of Pyongyang are often accompanied by a North Korea cameraman, in addition to two or three guides. The cameraman accompanies the group to many of the main tourist sites and then offers tourists a DVD of their trip for about 15 Euro (US$20). Cynical tourists suggest this is a good way to monitor visitors.
What can tourists expect during a visit to North Korea?
Group tours of Pyongyang are often accompanied by a North Korea cameraman, in addition to two or three guides. The cameraman accompanies the group to many of the main tourist sites and then offers tourists a DVD of their trip for about 15 Euro (US$20). Cynical tourists suggest this is a good way to monitor visitors.
A flower vendor beside a Kim Il Sung statue in Pyongyang sells bouquets of flowers to locals and tourists to lay at the foot of the statue.
What can tourists expect during a visit to North Korea?
A flower vendor beside a Kim Il Sung statue in Pyongyang sells bouquets of flowers to locals and tourists to lay at the foot of the statue.
Tours of North Korea are carefully choreographed affairs so an unexpected mishap, such as the bus breaking down, visibly rattles the guides. Australian tourist Mark Freeman compares such occasional glitches to the &quot;black cat&quot; scene in &quot;The Matrix.&quot;
What can tourists expect during a visit to North Korea?
Tours of North Korea are carefully choreographed affairs so an unexpected mishap, such as the bus breaking down, visibly rattles the guides. Australian tourist Mark Freeman compares such occasional glitches to the "black cat" scene in "The Matrix."
Story highlights

  • About 6,000 Western tourists have visited North Korea this year, says North Korea travel company Koryo Tours
  • North Korea visitors are given a strict set of guidelines to follow
  • Outside the hotel, a guide accompanies visitors at all times and every tour is a carefully choreographed affair

(CNN)The tour bus bounces along one of North Korea's potholed roads, pop music blasting out over the speakers. It's a catchy tune and even though none of the tourists can understand the lyrics, a few are tapping their feet to the beat.

The hit song, "Without a Break," is by Moranbong, by far North Korea's most popular band. The driver is clearly a fan and plays the DVD several times a day.
Most tourists are busy looking out the window and pay little attention to the video screened at the front of the bus. They don't notice the nuclear missile being launched behind the all-girl band, nor do they see it smash into our little blue planet, blowing up the Earth.
"'Without a Break' is about the nuclear destruction of the U.S.," says Australian Mark Freeman, who has visited North Korea four times.
"Tourists dance to it because they don't know the lyrics, they don't know what the song is about."
Travel to North Korea raises a number of sticky issues, not least of all the ethical issue of supporting a repressive regime. For those who opt to go, it's an opportunity to glimpse one of the most isolated, unfathomable and feared countries in the world.
"There have been about 6,000 Western tourists this year -- that's a tenfold increase on a decade ago," says Koryo Tours general manager Simon Cockerell.
Photos North Korea didn&#39;t want you to see
The photos N. Korea banned
A stern looking North Korean guard by the Chinese border customs office. This image was deleted by North Korean officials.
The photos N. Korea banned
Photos North Korea didn't want you to seeA stern looking North Korean guard by the Chinese border customs office. This image was deleted by North Korean officials.
Writer Johan Nylander and his guide, Ko Chang Ho, watch as a North Korean guard deletes 90 photos deemed unacceptable. Nylander was able to recover the photos with the help of an IT specialist -- the images that follow are an edited selection.
The photos N. Korea banned
Deleting the offensive photosWriter Johan Nylander and his guide, Ko Chang Ho, watch as a North Korean guard deletes 90 photos deemed unacceptable. Nylander was able to recover the photos with the help of an IT specialist -- the images that follow are an edited selection.
This propaganda monument of "Dear Leader" Kim Jong-Il by a countryside road, not far from the border to China, was deleted by authorities. North Korea required images of leaders be full body shots.
The photos N. Korea banned
Hello, Dear LeaderThis propaganda monument of "Dear Leader" Kim Jong-Il by a countryside road, not far from the border to China, was deleted by authorities. North Korea required images of leaders be full body shots.
People standing by the train track, while a guard is monitoring the bike race.
The photos N. Korea banned
Waiting for a trainPeople standing by the train track, while a guard is monitoring the bike race.
In the city of Rason, people are leaning out of windows to get a glimpse of the Western cyclists.
The photos N. Korea banned
Watching the raceIn the city of Rason, people are leaning out of windows to get a glimpse of the Western cyclists.
A woman and a man walking by the side of the road lined with cornfields.
The photos N. Korea banned
Pedestrian peasantsA woman and a man walking by the side of the road lined with cornfields.
Villagers waving by the race path.
The photos N. Korea banned
Village lifeVillagers waving by the race path.
Guards and custom officials by the border to China.
The photos N. Korea banned
Heavy securityGuards and custom officials by the border to China.
By the border checkpoint next to the Tumen River, North Korean customs officials can play volleyball. Officials prohibited any photos of North Korean military bases.
The photos N. Korea banned
Secret volleyball court?By the border checkpoint next to the Tumen River, North Korean customs officials can play volleyball. Officials prohibited any photos of North Korean military bases.
Peasants and villagers standing by the road to look at the Western cyclists
The photos N. Korea banned
Photos North Korea didn't want you to seePeasants and villagers standing by the road to look at the Western cyclists
Guard keeping an eye on the bikers next to a small village.
The photos N. Korea banned
Keeping watchGuard keeping an eye on the bikers next to a small village.
Kids playing outside village houses.
The photos N. Korea banned
Photos North Korea didn't want you to seeKids playing outside village houses.
Spectators waiting for the bikers to reach the finish line. In the background the "Great" and "Dear Leaders" Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong-Il.
The photos N. Korea banned
Waiting for the cyclistsSpectators waiting for the bikers to reach the finish line. In the background the "Great" and "Dear Leaders" Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong-Il.
Huge crowds -- some of whom standing on their own bikes -- as they await cyclists by the race finish line in Rason.
The photos N. Korea banned
Standing on bikes to see cyclistsHuge crowds -- some of whom standing on their own bikes -- as they await cyclists by the race finish line in Rason.
Custom official and tourist bureau guide checking foreigners' passports.
The photos N. Korea banned
Document checkCustom official and tourist bureau guide checking foreigners' passports.
Guides from the local tourist bureau handing out water bottles to bikers, monitored by a guard in the background.
The photos N. Korea banned
Water checkpointGuides from the local tourist bureau handing out water bottles to bikers, monitored by a guard in the background.
Journalist Johan Nylander and his North Korean guide, Ko Chang Ho. EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was not among those deleted by North Korean officials.
The photos N. Korea banned
Writer and his minderJournalist Johan Nylander and his North Korean guide, Ko Chang Ho. EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was not among those deleted by North Korean officials.
But when you sign up to visit the DPRK you have to play by their rules.
There are strict guidelines in place about what you can and cannot do. Break with the protocol -- or even be suspected of it -- and not just you but the rest of your group will be sent back early. Or worse, as U.S. military veteran Merrill Newman discovered.
According to his family, the Palo Alto, California, resident had gone on a 10-day organized private tour of North Korea in October. From phone calls and postcards he sent, the trip was going well and there was no indication of any kind of problem, son Jeff Newman said.
The day before he was to leave, "one or two Korean authorities" met with Newman and his tour guide, the son added. They talked about Newman's service record, which left "my dad ... a bit bothered," according to Jeff Newman.
Then, just minutes before his Beijing-bound plane was set to depart Pyongyang in late October, he was taken off the aircraft by North Korean authorities.
More: U.S. 'deeply concerned' about citizens held in North Korea, including Newman

Getting into North Korea

Unless you're invited as part of a business delegation, the only way to visit North Korea is by joining a tour. Depending on the number of tourists and whether or not it includes Americans, two to three trained guides-cum-minders accompany each group.
Aside from the hotels where tourists can roam freely between their room, the bar and the restaurant, a guide accompanies visitors at all times.
The guides are friendly and accommodating. They go out of their way to keep their charges happy -- singing songs and ensuring there is plenty to eat and drink. The lavish meals, with a big spread put out for every meal, is all part of the package. The DPRK wants Westerners to return home raving about how much they were given to eat.
American Kent Rutter, a lawyer, has visited North Korea twice and says he liked the guides and asked plenty of questions, but was frustrated when he didn't get a straight answer.
"Their job was to tell us whatever the government wanted us to hear, even if it contradicted what we could see from the bus window," he says.
More: Touring North Korea: What's real, what's fake?
Florian Seidel, a German localization expert for a computer game company in Japan, says he got a lot more out of his second trip to North Korea because he had a better grasp of what was going on. He did some research -- mostly online, reading blogs and scouring Google Earth images -- ahead of his second visit to the remote North East of the country and was wise on what to look out for in the region.
"Don't worry about being lied to, worry about not getting the interesting information," says Seidel.
"Guides repeat certain random things a dozen times, but when you drive right past the entrance to a concentration camp they won't tell you."

If you don't want to bow, stay home

A key aspect of any trip to North Korea is the need to show reverence for past and present leaders. This means not only referring to them with respect, but also bowing in front of the statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
Pyongyang has a number of statues, so this can mean laying flowers and bowing several times on a week-long trip. For those traveling around the country, there's a Kim Il Sung statue in every city.
Click to expand: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea.
Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman sings "Happy Birthday" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, January 8. In his latest round of "basketball diplomacy," Rodman made his fourth visit to North Korea, one of the world's most totalitarian states, to participate in a basketball game between North Korea and a team of former NBA players.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North Korea Dennis Rodman sings "Happy Birthday" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, January 8. In his latest round of "basketball diplomacy," Rodman made his fourth visit to North Korea, one of the world's most totalitarian states, to participate in a basketball game between North Korea and a team of former NBA players.
Rodman bows to Kim, seated above in the stands, before the basketball game on January 8.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North Korea Rodman bows to Kim, seated above in the stands, before the basketball game on January 8.
Rodman stands up after he and fellow former NBA players completed a television interview at a hotel in Pyongyang on Tuesday, January 7.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North Korea Rodman stands up after he and fellow former NBA players completed a television interview at a hotel in Pyongyang on Tuesday, January 7.
Son Kwang Ho, vice minister of North Korea's Sports Ministry, greets former NBA star Dennis Rodman at the airport in Pyongyang on Monday, January 6.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North Korea Son Kwang Ho, vice minister of North Korea's Sports Ministry, greets former NBA star Dennis Rodman at the airport in Pyongyang on Monday, January 6.
Rodman plays one-on-one with a North Korean player during a basketball practice session in Pyongyang on Friday, December 20, 2013. During the session, Rodman selected the members of the North Korean team who will play in Pyongyang against visiting NBA stars on January 8, the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North Korea Rodman plays one-on-one with a North Korean player during a basketball practice session in Pyongyang on Friday, December 20, 2013. During the session, Rodman selected the members of the North Korean team who will play in Pyongyang against visiting NBA stars on January 8, the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Rodman holds a cigar as he speaks to North Korean basketball players during a practice session in Pyongyang on December 20.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North Korea Rodman holds a cigar as he speaks to North Korean basketball players during a practice session in Pyongyang on December 20.
Rodman attracts notice as he enters the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang on Thursday, December 19.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman attracts notice as he enters the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang on Thursday, December 19.
Rodman arrives at Beijing's airport before his flight to North Korea on December 19.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman arrives at Beijing's airport before his flight to North Korea on December 19.
Rodman shows photos of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while talking to journalists at the Beijing airport on September 7 after his second trip to the reclusive, nuclear-armed nation. Rodman returned from the communist country announcing he will put together a "basketball diplomacy" event with players from North Korea. But he put a damper on any speculation he might have been trying to free imprisoned American Kenneth Bae.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman shows photos of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while talking to journalists at the Beijing airport on September 7 after his second trip to the reclusive, nuclear-armed nation. Rodman returned from the communist country announcing he will put together a "basketball diplomacy" event with players from North Korea. But he put a damper on any speculation he might have been trying to free imprisoned American Kenneth Bae.
Rodman shows a photo of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives at the Beijing airport on September 7. At a news conference Monday, September 9, he called Kim a "very good guy."
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman shows a photo of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives at the Beijing airport on September 7. At a news conference Monday, September 9, he called Kim a "very good guy."
Rodman faces questions about detained American Bae at the Beijing airport on September 7. "It is not my job to talk about Kenneth Bae," he told reporters.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman faces questions about detained American Bae at the Beijing airport on September 7. "It is not my job to talk about Kenneth Bae," he told reporters.
Rodman arrives at North Korea's Pyongyang airport on Tuesday, September 3. In a later interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, the ex-basketball star leaked the purported name of Kim's baby daughter.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman arrives at North Korea's Pyongyang airport on Tuesday, September 3. In a later interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, the ex-basketball star leaked the purported name of Kim's baby daughter.
Son Kwang Ho, vice chairman of North Korea's Olympic Committee, greets Rodman at the Pyongyang airport on September 3.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaSon Kwang Ho, vice chairman of North Korea's Olympic Committee, greets Rodman at the Pyongyang airport on September 3.
The retired NBA star faced criticism over his February visit to see the ruler of the repressive state. That trip came during a period of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaThe retired NBA star faced criticism over his February visit to see the ruler of the repressive state. That trip came during a period of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Airport staff take pictures of the former NBA star at a check-in counter at China's Beijing Capital International Airport on September 3 while he was heading to North Korea.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaAirport staff take pictures of the former NBA star at a check-in counter at China's Beijing Capital International Airport on September 3 while he was heading to North Korea.
On an earlier visit, Rodman and Kim watch a basketball game together in this image released by HBO for an episode of the documentary series "Vice" which aired in June.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaOn an earlier visit, Rodman and Kim watch a basketball game together in this image released by HBO for an episode of the documentary series "Vice" which aired in June.
Rodman walks by the base of the Tower of the Juche Idea in Pyongyang in March 2013, in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman walks by the base of the Tower of the Juche Idea in Pyongyang in March 2013, in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency.
Rodman and Kim share a toast in North Korea in February.
Photos: Photos: Dennis Rodman in N. Korea
Dennis Rodman's trips to North KoreaRodman and Kim share a toast in North Korea in February.
Koryo Tours, the longest running and most specialized travel company for the DPRK, advises tourists in their briefing notes that they will be expected to bow in front of the statues and warns: "If you are not willing to behave at some points as expected by the local customs then we recommend you do not visit the DPRK, the potential for offense to be taken by the hosts which then adversely affects the tour is too great."
German tourist Seidel didn't enjoy the obligatory bowing but understood that it was a necessary part of being allowed to visit.
"I felt like an atheist during Holy Mass -- I couldn't relate, but I played along to avoid offending anybody," he says.
Repeat visitors to the DPRK quickly realize that the best way to get the most out of a trip is to stick to the rules. There's little point grilling the guides about politics or gulags because you won't get a straight answer.
Every tour is a carefully choreographed affair, designed to show the country in its best light, but much can gleaned on the drive between approved tourists sites.
It's especially interesting when unexpected events force a sudden change of plan. Australian tourist Freeman was on a tour of the north east when road works meant the bus had to take a side road through an old village.
"The guides got very flustered because all of a sudden they couldn't use the road they knew was safe for us to travel," says Freeman.
"They even got off the bus and tried to reason with the construction guys, they were incredibly nervous."
More: Behind the veil: Rare look at life in North Korea
He compares a tour of the DPRK to the film "The Matrix." The occasional glitches in the tour, say when the bus breaks down and is forced to make an impromptu stop, are like the scene in the film when the cat walks through twice -- a crack in the Matrix.
So long as you don't break the rules -- disrespect the leaders, wander off on your own, try to speak to the locals without permission -- then North Korea is a very safe place to visit.
Haydon Howlett, a New Zealand tourist who visited Pyonyang for the first time this summer, says it's one of the safest places he's ever visited.
"There aren't many countries where you can leave your bag loaded with cash, cameras and passports and know that it'll be there when you return," says Howlett.
Travel blogger Earl weighed up the pros and cons of visiting on his site, www.wanderingearl.com. The reasons for not going were fairly convincing: money from the tour would support the regime and it's repressive policies; foreigners are used as propaganda tools by the North Korean government by presenting tourists as people who come to pay their respects to the regime and leaders; it would be a controlled and limited experience; and there would be little interaction with North Koreans.
But in the end he decided to go and didn't regret his decision.
"I still believe that the benefits of traveling to North Korea do indeed outweigh the negatives," he wrote on his blog.
It's quite possible to visit North Korea and buy into the vision of the country that's offered, without question. Many do. Freeman was stunned by two young Australian women who announced at the end of their week-long tour that they were going to tell everyone back home that North Korea was nothing like what the media portrays.
"They were so naïve," says Freeman.
Had they forgotten that there are 300,000 plus people who are going to die in concentration camps? They aren't called Death Camps because people are executed there, they are called Death Camps because you stay there until you die."
More: Gallery: Unseen face of Pyongyang

CNN's Greg Botelho contributed to this report.