Gloria Steinem Fast Facts

Updated 8:29 AM ET, Sun March 12, 2017

Writer and activist Gloria Steinem speaks in November during an Equality Now event in Los Angeles. Steinem helped usher in the women&#39;s liberation movement during the 1960s and 1970s, and she remains one of its most outspoken and visible symbols.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemWriter and activist Gloria Steinem speaks in November during an Equality Now event in Los Angeles. Steinem helped usher in the women's liberation movement during the 1960s and 1970s, and she remains one of its most outspoken and visible symbols.
A portrait of Steinem circa 1970. In 1971, she co-founded Ms. magazine, the first magazine to be created and operated entirely by women.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemA portrait of Steinem circa 1970. In 1971, she co-founded Ms. magazine, the first magazine to be created and operated entirely by women.
Steinem, left, helps hold up an image of the My Lai Massacre during a 1970 march down New York&#39;s Fifth Avenue.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem, left, helps hold up an image of the My Lai Massacre during a 1970 march down New York's Fifth Avenue.
Steinem is featured as &quot;The New Woman&quot; on the cover of Newsweek in 1971. She was increasingly seen as the spokeswoman of the women&#39;s movement, although the headline to the story inside -- &quot; A Liberated Woman Despite Beauty, Chic and Success&quot; -- showed there was still a long way to go.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem is featured as "The New Woman" on the cover of Newsweek in 1971. She was increasingly seen as the spokeswoman of the women's movement, although the headline to the story inside -- " A Liberated Woman Despite Beauty, Chic and Success" -- showed there was still a long way to go.
Steinem speaks at the 1972 Democratic National Convention in Miami, where she nominated Frances &quot;Sissy&quot; Farenthold for vice president. Steinem co-founded the National Women&#39;s Political Caucus, which works to increase the number of women in the political field.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem speaks at the 1972 Democratic National Convention in Miami, where she nominated Frances "Sissy" Farenthold for vice president. Steinem co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus, which works to increase the number of women in the political field.
Steinem, left, and Jill Ruckelshaus listen to a question during their appearance on NBC&#39;s &quot;Meet the Press&quot; in Washington in 1972.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem, left, and Jill Ruckelshaus listen to a question during their appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" in Washington in 1972.
Steinem presents presidential nominee Jimmy Carter with a copy of Ms. magazine in 1976. The magazine featured Carter&#39;s mother on the cover.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem presents presidential nominee Jimmy Carter with a copy of Ms. magazine in 1976. The magazine featured Carter's mother on the cover.
Steinem looks over a copy of Ms. magazine at her desk in 1980.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem looks over a copy of Ms. magazine at her desk in 1980.
From left, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, Steinem, activist Bella Abzug and Barbra Streisand attend a 1981 benefit in Streisand&#39;s honor for Women USA.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemFrom left, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, Steinem, activist Bella Abzug and Barbra Streisand attend a 1981 benefit in Streisand's honor for Women USA.
Steinem walks with writer Maya Angelou on their way to the March on Washington on August 27, 1983. The event commemorated the 20th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.&#39;s &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem walks with writer Maya Angelou on their way to the March on Washington on August 27, 1983. The event commemorated the 20th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.
Steinem, right, poses with actress Kirstie Alley at the Ms. magazine offices in 1984. Alley played Steinem in &quot;A Bunny&#39;s Tale,&quot; a 1985 TV movie based on Steinem&#39;s experience going undercover to work as a Playboy bunny in 1963. After her undercover work, Steinem wrote an expose about the poor pay and working conditions.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem, right, poses with actress Kirstie Alley at the Ms. magazine offices in 1984. Alley played Steinem in "A Bunny's Tale," a 1985 TV movie based on Steinem's experience going undercover to work as a Playboy bunny in 1963. After her undercover work, Steinem wrote an expose about the poor pay and working conditions.
A police officer arrests Steinem in 1984 during an anti-apartheid protest outside the South African Embassy in Washington.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemA police officer arrests Steinem in 1984 during an anti-apartheid protest outside the South African Embassy in Washington.
Steinem applauds first lady Hillary Clinton at Clinton&#39;s address to the New York Women&#39;s Agenda in 1995.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem applauds first lady Hillary Clinton at Clinton's address to the New York Women's Agenda in 1995.
Steinem poses with Gloria Feldt, former president of Planned Parenthood, at a reception in 1999. The event celebrated the relaunch of Ms. magazine by Liberty Media for Women.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem poses with Gloria Feldt, former president of Planned Parenthood, at a reception in 1999. The event celebrated the relaunch of Ms. magazine by Liberty Media for Women.
Steinem holds up a copy of her book &quot;Enslaved&quot; as she speaks during a 2007 protest on the steps of the state Supreme Court in Albany, New York.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem holds up a copy of her book "Enslaved" as she speaks during a 2007 protest on the steps of the state Supreme Court in Albany, New York.
Librarian of Congress James Billington awards Steinem a Living Legend medal during the Library of Congress&#39; 200th birthday party in 2011.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemLibrarian of Congress James Billington awards Steinem a Living Legend medal during the Library of Congress' 200th birthday party in 2011.
Steinem is presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama at the White House in November. It is the nation&#39;s highest civilian honor.
Feminist icon Gloria SteinemSteinem is presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama at the White House in November. It is the nation's highest civilian honor.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of writer and activist Gloria Steinem.

Personal:
Birth date: March 25, 1934
Birth place: Toledo, Ohio
Birth name: Gloria Marie Steinem
    Father: Leo Steinem, an antique dealer
    Mother: Ruth (Nuneviller) Steinem
    Marriage: David Bale (2000-2003, his death)
    Education: Smith College, B.A., 1956
    Other Facts:
    Steinem's grandmother, Pauline Perlmutter Steinem, was the president of the Ohio Woman Suffrage Association.
    Breast cancer survivor.
    Did not spend a full year in school until age twelve.
    She began her journalism career writing under a man's name.
    Timeline:
    1956-1958 -     Lives in India on a Chester Bowles Fellowship.
    1960 - Moves to New York and begins working at Help! magazine.
    1963 - Works undercover as a "Bunny" at the Playboy Club in New York and then writes an exposé about the poor pay and working conditions.
    1968 - As a founding editor, she begins writing the column, "The City Politic," for New York magazine.
    1969 - Begins writing and speaking about feminism after attending a meeting held by a women's movement group that addressed the issue of abortion.
    May 6, 1970 - Testifies before the United States Senate on behalf of the Equal Rights Amendment.
    1971 - Co-founds Ms. Magazine, the first feminist magazine, and the first to be created and operated entirely by women.
    1971 - Co-founds the National Women's Political Caucus, which works to increase the number of women in the political field.
    1973 - Co-founds the Ms. Foundation for Women.
    November 18-21, 1977 - Organizes the National Women's conference in Houston. The conference is the first to be backed by the US government, and its purpose was not lawmaking but proposing recommendations for widespread gender equality.
    1983 - Steinem's collection of essays "Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions" is published.
    1992 - Steinem's book "Revolution from Within: A Book of Self-Esteem" is published.
    April 22, 1993 - Celebrates the first "Take Our Daughters To Work Day," an educational program created by the Ms. Foundation to give girls a voice and presence in the workplace.
    1993 - Inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.
    January 12, 1993 - Co-produces the movie for television "Better off Dead" an examination of the parallels between abortion and the death penalty.
    1996 - Creates the Women and AIDS Fund with the Ms. Foundation to support women living with HIV/AIDS.
    2005 - Co-founds the Women's Media Center with Jane Fonda and Robin Morgan.
    2006 - Steinem's book "Doing Sixty & Seventy" is published.
    August 15, 2011 - The HBO documentary "Gloria: In Her Own Words" airs.
    2013 - Steinem is a subject in the PBS documentary "Makers," a project that aims to record the stories of women who "made America."
    November 20, 2013 - Is awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.
    October 27, 2015 - Her memoir "My Life on the Road" is published.
    February 5, 2016 - Steinem makes a controversial comment on "Real Time with Bill Maher," saying young women are supporting Senator Bernie Sanders in the presidential race because "the boys are with Bernie." She later apologizes and claims her comment was misinterpreted.
    May 10, 2016 - Steinem's television show "WOMAN" premieres on VICELAND.