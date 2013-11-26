Photos: best ice skating rinks Tower of London (United Kingdom) – It's not everyone that can say they've been ice skating in the moat of a Norman castle. The Tower of London ice rink allows you to get your blades on in the shadow of one of the world's most iconic fortresses. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks Banff Lake Louise (Canada) – Snow-capped mountains surrounding a glacier-fed lake ... there's a reason Banff's Lake Louise is on so many Canadian postcards. Lake Louise is a two-hour drive through the Rocky Mountains from Calgary -- the nearest major airport. The free skating rink has a heated shelter. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks Vienna Ice Dream (Austria) – A pair of large rinks connected by small paths combine to create 6,000 square meters of skating in front of the Vienna City Hall. Austrian foods and drinks are available at booths scattered around the park that surrounds the rink. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks Red Square Rink (Moscow) – In winter, a quarter of Red Square is covered with a Christmas-decorated rink. Skaters speed in ovals below the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and the State Historical Museum. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks Rideau Canal Skateway (Ottawa) – A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rideau Canal is a leisure skating rink but also a thoroughfare for local commuters heading to work, school and shopping. The natural rink stretches 7.8 kilometers and passes Canada's parliament buildings. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks The Rink at Rockefeller Center (New York) – What does every Christmas movie set in New York have in common? Skating at the Rink at Rockefeller Center. The rink was originally a temporary promotion set up in 1936 to draw attention to the "Sunken Plaza" -- the shops and restaurants under the building. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks Shichahai Lake (Beijing) – Shichahai Lake is actually three connected lakes: Qianhai Lake (front lake), Houhai Lake (back lake) and Xihai Lake (West Lake). Surrounded by historic architecture, the outdoor rink has ice chairs and ice bikes available for rent. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks Eiffel Tower Ice Rink (Paris) – Paris' picturesque rink is on the tower's first level, about 60 meters above the Champs de Mars, and is included in the tower admission price. It opened in 1969 and was recently completely refurbished. Skate rental is available on site. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: best ice skating rinks Skate at Somerset House (London) – You only get an hour of skating in the 18th-century courtyard, but it's one you won't forget. Ever had champagne and chocolates while you skate? You can here. The rink turns into a dance floor during Club Nights with live DJs. Hide Caption 9 of 10