Story highlights
- Ottawa's Rideau Canal is a natural rink stretching 7.8 kilometers long
- Skaters at Moscow's Red Square Rink can enjoy the Christmas lights decorating the Kremlin
- Winter in Sydney sees Bondi Beach become an ice rink in June and July
(CNN)Shorts and flip-flops on the deck.
Drinks chilling in the cooler.
Ice clinking in your margarita glass.
Then winter hits.
Fear not -- there's another use for large blocks of ice, as you can discover for yourself at some of the world's most dramatic water-walking spots.
Tower of London Ice Rink, London
Tower of London Ice Rink; November 16, 2016 to January 3, 2017
Banff Lake Louise, Banff, Canada
Banff Lake Louise; mid-December to mid-April (weather permitting)
Eiffel Tower Ice Rink, Paris
Eiffel Tower Ice Rink; December 15, 2016 to February, 2017
Evergreen Lake, Colorado
Evergreen Lake; December 17, 2016 to March 5, 2017 (weather permitting)
Red Square Rink, Moscow
Red Square Rink; November 30, 2016 to March 15, 2017
Rideau Canal Skateway, Ottawa
Rideau Canal Skateway; January to early March (weather permitting)
Rockefeller Center, New York
The Rink at Rockefeller Center; October 8, 2016 to March 19, 2017
Shichahai Lake, Beijing
Shichahai Lake, opposite Beihai Park's North Gate, Di'anmen West Street, Xicheng District; opens late winter
Somerset House, London
Skate at Somerset House; November 17, 2016 to January 15, 2017
Vienna Ice Dream, Vienna, Austria
Wiener Eistraum; December 27, 2016 to March 12, 2017