By Laura Ma and Jason Kwok, CNN

Updated 6:16 AM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

It's not everyone that can say they've been ice skating in the moat of a Norman castle. The Tower of London ice rink allows you to get your blades on in the shadow of one of the world's most iconic fortresses.
Tower of London (United Kingdom)It's not everyone that can say they've been ice skating in the moat of a Norman castle. The Tower of London ice rink allows you to get your blades on in the shadow of one of the world's most iconic fortresses.
Snow-capped mountains surrounding a glacier-fed lake ... there's a reason Banff's Lake Louise is on so many Canadian postcards. Lake Louise is a two-hour drive through the Rocky Mountains from Calgary -- the nearest major airport. The free skating rink has a heated shelter.
Banff Lake Louise (Canada)Snow-capped mountains surrounding a glacier-fed lake ... there's a reason Banff's Lake Louise is on so many Canadian postcards. Lake Louise is a two-hour drive through the Rocky Mountains from Calgary -- the nearest major airport. The free skating rink has a heated shelter.
A pair of large rinks connected by small paths combine to create 6,000 square meters of skating in front of the Vienna City Hall. Austrian foods and drinks are available at booths scattered around the park that surrounds the rink.
Vienna Ice Dream (Austria)A pair of large rinks connected by small paths combine to create 6,000 square meters of skating in front of the Vienna City Hall. Austrian foods and drinks are available at booths scattered around the park that surrounds the rink.
In winter, a quarter of Red Square is covered with a Christmas-decorated rink. Skaters speed in ovals below the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and the State Historical Museum.
Red Square Rink (Moscow)In winter, a quarter of Red Square is covered with a Christmas-decorated rink. Skaters speed in ovals below the Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral and the State Historical Museum.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rideau Canal is a leisure skating rink but also a thoroughfare for local commuters heading to work, school and shopping. The natural rink stretches 7.8 kilometers and passes Canada's parliament buildings.
Rideau Canal Skateway (Ottawa)A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rideau Canal is a leisure skating rink but also a thoroughfare for local commuters heading to work, school and shopping. The natural rink stretches 7.8 kilometers and passes Canada's parliament buildings.
What does every Christmas movie set in New York have in common? Skating at the Rink at Rockefeller Center. The rink was originally a temporary promotion set up in 1936 to draw attention to the "Sunken Plaza" -- the shops and restaurants under the building.
The Rink at Rockefeller Center (New York)What does every Christmas movie set in New York have in common? Skating at the Rink at Rockefeller Center. The rink was originally a temporary promotion set up in 1936 to draw attention to the "Sunken Plaza" -- the shops and restaurants under the building.
Shichahai Lake is actually three connected lakes: Qianhai Lake (front lake), Houhai Lake (back lake) and Xihai Lake (West Lake). Surrounded by historic architecture, the outdoor rink has ice chairs and ice bikes available for rent.
Shichahai Lake (Beijing)Shichahai Lake is actually three connected lakes: Qianhai Lake (front lake), Houhai Lake (back lake) and Xihai Lake (West Lake). Surrounded by historic architecture, the outdoor rink has ice chairs and ice bikes available for rent.
Paris' picturesque rink is on the tower's first level, about 60 meters above the Champs de Mars, and is included in the tower admission price. It opened in 1969 and was recently completely refurbished. Skate rental is available on site.
Eiffel Tower Ice Rink (Paris)Paris' picturesque rink is on the tower's first level, about 60 meters above the Champs de Mars, and is included in the tower admission price. It opened in 1969 and was recently completely refurbished. Skate rental is available on site.
You only get an hour of skating in the 18th-century courtyard, but it's one you won't forget. Ever had champagne and chocolates while you skate? You can here. The rink turns into a dance floor during Club Nights with live DJs.
Skate at Somerset House (London)You only get an hour of skating in the 18th-century courtyard, but it's one you won't forget. Ever had champagne and chocolates while you skate? You can here. The rink turns into a dance floor during Club Nights with live DJs.
Thirty minutes from downtown Denver, this 8.5-acre stretch of ice has 11 pond hockey rinks and a huge public skating area. Snow-covered pine trees pepper the nearby Evergreen Mountain. The Evergreen Lake House offers hot chocolate and snacks beside a stone fireplace.
Evergreen Lake (Colorado)Thirty minutes from downtown Denver, this 8.5-acre stretch of ice has 11 pond hockey rinks and a huge public skating area. Snow-covered pine trees pepper the nearby Evergreen Mountain. The Evergreen Lake House offers hot chocolate and snacks beside a stone fireplace.
(CNN)Shorts and flip-flops on the deck.

Drinks chilling in the cooler.
    Ice clinking in your margarita glass.
    Then winter hits.
    Fear not -- there's another use for large blocks of ice, as you can discover for yourself at some of the world's most dramatic water-walking spots.
    Tower of London Ice Rink, London
    Tower of London Ice Rink; November 16, 2016 to January 3, 2017
    Banff Lake Louise, Banff, Canada
    Banff Lake Louise; mid-December to mid-April (weather permitting)
    Eiffel Tower Ice Rink, Paris
    Eiffel Tower Ice Rink; December 15, 2016 to February, 2017
    Evergreen Lake, Colorado
    Evergreen Lake; December 17, 2016 to March 5, 2017 (weather permitting)
    Red Square Rink, Moscow
    Red Square Rink; November 30, 2016 to March 15, 2017
    Rideau Canal Skateway, Ottawa
    Rideau Canal Skateway; January to early March (weather permitting)
    Rockefeller Center, New York
    The Rink at Rockefeller Center; October 8, 2016 to March 19, 2017
    Shichahai Lake, Beijing
    Shichahai Lake, opposite Beihai Park's North Gate, Di'anmen West Street, Xicheng District; opens late winter
    Somerset House, London
    Skate at Somerset House; November 17, 2016 to January 15, 2017
    Vienna Ice Dream, Vienna, Austria
    Wiener Eistraum; December 27, 2016 to March 12, 2017

    Originally published December 2013, updated December 2016.