10 of the world's most beautiful ice skating rinks

Story highlights
- Ottawa's Rideau Canal is a natural rink stretching 7.8 kilometers long
- Skaters at Moscow's Red Square Rink can enjoy the Christmas lights decorating the Kremlim
- Winter in Sydney sees Bondi Beach become an ice rink in June and July
(CNN)Shorts and flip-flops on the deck.
Drinks chilling in the cooler.
Ice clinking in your margarita glass.
Then winter hits.
Fear not -- there's another use for large blocks of ice, as you can discover for yourself at some of the world's most dramatic water-walking spots.
Banff Lake Louise, Banff, Canada
Banff Lake Louise; mid-December to mid-April (weather permitting)
Bondi Ice Rink, Sydney
Bondi Ice Rink; late June to mid-July (2016 dates to be confirmed)
Eiffel Tower Ice Rink, Paris
Eiffel Tower Ice Rink; December 1, 2015 to January 31, 2016
Evergreen Lake, Colorado
Evergreen Lake; December 19, 2015 to February 28, 2016 (weather permitting)
Red Square Rink, Moscow
Red Square Rink; November 30, 2015 to March 9, 2016
Rideau Canal Skateway, Ottawa
Rideau Canal Skateway; January to early March (weather permitting)
Rockefeller Center, New York
The Rink at Rockefeller Center; October 10, 2015 to April 2016
Shichahai Lake, Beijing
Shichahai Lake, opposite Beihai Park's North Gate, Di'anmen West Street, Xicheng District; opens late winter
Somerset House, London
Skate at Somerset House; November 18, 2015 to January 10, 2016
Vienna Ice Dream, Vienna, Austria
Wiener Eistraum; January 21 to March 6, 2016