Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Taking tailgating beyond BBQ and beer

Ann Hoevel, CNN

Updated 2:32 PM ET, Thu September 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jessica Keesee, center left, and her husband, Christian Pierce, center, serve up lunch from the grill as they tailgate at Georgia Tech.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleJessica Keesee, center left, and her husband, Christian Pierce, center, serve up lunch from the grill as they tailgate at Georgia Tech.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
The tailgating atmosphere at Georgia Tech home games is more upscale luncheon than rowdy parking lot free-for-all.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleThe tailgating atmosphere at Georgia Tech home games is more upscale luncheon than rowdy parking lot free-for-all.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Keith Henley&#39;s &quot;Hotty Toddy&quot; tailgate setup in the Grove on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleKeith Henley's "Hotty Toddy" tailgate setup in the Grove on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Henley with his longtime tailgating neighbors, Miss Martha and Miss Ann. They&#39;ve grown so close tailgating over the years that they exchange Christmas cards.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleHenley with his longtime tailgating neighbors, Miss Martha and Miss Ann. They've grown so close tailgating over the years that they exchange Christmas cards.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Paula Jones&#39; tailgating tent at the Grove, early in the setup process.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in stylePaula Jones' tailgating tent at the Grove, early in the setup process.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
An example of an extravagant Ole Miss tailgating centerpiece.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleAn example of an extravagant Ole Miss tailgating centerpiece.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Even the cookies get in on the decorating action in the Grove. These are decorated as the Rebel mascot.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleEven the cookies get in on the decorating action in the Grove. These are decorated as the Rebel mascot.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The tailgating scene on University Avenue on the Ole Miss campus.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleThe tailgating scene on University Avenue on the Ole Miss campus.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Marc Wolnitzek flies his &quot;The Admiral&quot; flag in Notre Dame&#39;s stadium parking lot so friends can easily find him.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleMarc Wolnitzek flies his "The Admiral" flag in Notre Dame's stadium parking lot so friends can easily find him.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Wolnitzek uses blue and gold servingware -- and food! -- to create a fan-friendly ambiance at his tailgate.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleWolnitzek uses blue and gold servingware -- and food! -- to create a fan-friendly ambiance at his tailgate.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Wolnitzek, center right in the Notre Dame apron, leads a toast during his tailgate.
Photos: Photos: Tailgating in style
Tailgating in styleWolnitzek, center right in the Notre Dame apron, leads a toast during his tailgate.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
Georgia TechGeorgia TechHotty ToddyHotty ToddyOle MissOle MissOle MissOle MissNotre DameNotre DameNotre Dame

Story highlights

  • College football tailgaters enjoy the coming together -- and decorating big
  • Tailgate parties aren't all burgers and Solo cups: They reflect sensibilities of school alumni
  • Tailgating decor includes chandeliers, custom-made flags and table linens

(CNN)At any given Ole Miss home game, longtime tailgater Keith Henley lays out pewter serving trays and chafing dishes. Under the cover of two 10-by-20-foot tents in the wooded center of his alma mater's campus, known as The Grove, Henley busies himself with the service. At the same time, his brother and stepbrother fill it with exquisite dishes of wild boar loin or grilled elk wrapped in bacon with cream cheese.

They bring along a generator so the flat-screen television and lamps work. The tables are covered in cloths embroidered with "Hotty Toddy" and finished off with elaborate centerpieces full of flowers -- sometimes augmented by Jack Daniels bottles glued to wooden dowels. They'll taste bourbon balls from their tailgating neighbors, with whom they've long exchanged Christmas cards.
    Rivalries are top of mind for college football fans around the country. While athletes work hard to prepare for their final games of the season, some of their fans are just as focused on preparations for the big tailgate. For them, the communing crowd of friends and family is just as important as watching the game.
    "It's like a huge family reunion," Henley said of Ole Miss' tailgating scene. "When I was growing up in the '70s and '80s, family reunions were really special. On Easter, everyone dressed up and had fun. It was a special time of the year. I think tailgating in The Grove is like that; it's a special time of year."

    Don't miss out on the conversation we're having at CNN Living. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest stories and tell us what's influencing your life.

    And when Henley says dress up, he means it. Sharp suits and cocktail dresses are how students regularly dress for home games, he said.
    Read More
    Fellow Ole Miss tailgater Paula Jones likens home games to a wedding, and like any reception, the tents in The Grove are decorated to the hilt.
    "There was one tent that had this huge topiary Rebel that was all in flowers, it looked like a New Year's Day parade float," she said. "It was just huge, it was beyond. It was the prettiest thing I'd ever seen.
    "But there's a lot of that," she said. "The tent behind us hangs a silver chandelier (in their tent) and every game they hang a memento on it. So they just have years and years of ornaments on it. You can barely see the chandelier anymore. It's almost like a Christmas tree."
    Visit any major college parking lot on a fall weekend and you're likely to witness a broad range of tailgating, from recent grads carrying Styrofoam coolers to successful alums rolling up in tricked out RVs with personal chefs in tow. As they continue to celebrate, year after year, tailgaters say they develop a decorating style that reflects the family and friends they visit on their beloved college campus.
    Once a year, Notre Dame alum and tailgater Marc Wolnitzek hosts a tailgate party so large it is affectionately named "Uber." It's ground zero for close to 150 partygoers. For the past 10 years, Wolnitzek has reserved the same area of the Notre Dame Stadium parking lot for the festivities. He arrives early on game day and erects a flag emblazoned with a shamrock and a leprechaun that says "The Admiral," so it's easy for friends to find him.
    "One of my nicknames from school was The Admiral," Wolnitzek explained. He credits his mother for teaching him to tailgate in style; she made the tailgate flag he flies now.
    "My dad went to Notre Dame. My mom did not, but she embraced it whole-heartedly," he said. "She spends a lot of time on various decorations."
    Over the years he's added a collection of Notre Dame blue and gold accoutrements and handmade serviceware to festoon the tables and bar that ground his tailgate. It's a detail he knows other Notre Dame tailgaters will appreciate: Regular tailgaters often take inspiration from each other, he said.
    The glory of barbecue
    The glory of barbecue

      JUST WATCHED

      The glory of barbecue

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The glory of barbecue 01:49
    Since Wolnitzek sets up and runs his tailgate entirely by himself, he invests a lot of thought in his guests' comfort as well as decor. "I want everyone to have a good time and for everything to be top-notch," he said -- even for visitors from the opposing team.
    The University of Alabama dominates college football rankings -- and tailgating.
    Photos: SEC tailgating champions
    The University of Alabama dominates college football rankings -- and tailgating.
    Photos: SEC tailgating champions
    SEC tailgating championsThe University of Alabama dominates college football rankings -- and tailgating.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Tailgating at Auburn is a sport of its own thanks to the Tailgate Guys, a company dedicated to the art of tailgates.
    Photos: SEC tailgating champions
    SEC tailgating championsTailgating at Auburn is a sport of its own thanks to the Tailgate Guys, a company dedicated to the art of tailgates.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    Tailgater Monthly magazine named Texas A&amp;amp;M the No. 1 tailgating college of 2013.
    Photos: SEC tailgating champions
    SEC tailgating championsTailgater Monthly magazine named Texas A&M the No. 1 tailgating college of 2013.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Mizzou tailgaters have a home-field culinary advantage with their College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
    Photos: SEC tailgating champions
    SEC tailgating championsMizzou tailgaters have a home-field culinary advantage with their College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks recently won the 2013 National Collegiate Tailgating Championship.
    Photos: SEC tailgating champions
    SEC tailgating championsFans of the South Carolina Gamecocks recently won the 2013 National Collegiate Tailgating Championship.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    univ of alabama - RESTRICTED02 sec tailgate auburn04 sec tail gate05 sec tail gate univ of mo03 sec tail gate
    When Georgia Tech alum Jessica Keesee traveled to South Bend, Indiana, in 2007, she experienced the Fighting Irish hospitality firsthand. As Keesee and her husband carried their Yellow Jackets tailgating gear to the opposing school's parking lot, they were greeted with warm cries of, "Welcome to Notre Dame!"
    "They're so nice," she said, "to the point that I thought it was code for something else. I'm not used to opposing fans being that nice and polite."
    Heckling and rivalries aside, there are rules to follow for college football tailgaters. For example, at Ole Miss, smoking is banned and coolers full of alcohol must be locked. Grills are banned, so most tailgaters bring prepared food to The Grove.
    The tailgating experience at Georgia Tech's Atlanta campus is more upscale outdoor luncheon than gigantic parking lot party, Keesee said. Pennants, a tent, Georgia Tech logo camping chairs, a grill, tables covered with tablecloths and a classy spread of food are the staples of Keesee's tailgate.
    "We don't want it to be us eating off paper plates, standing by the grill shoveling food in your mouth," she said.
    They use a little more imagination. Keesee and her tailgating companions display framed, themed menus, usually based on the opposing team. For the recent Georgia Tech vs. Alabama A&M game, they went with a space theme that included treats like astronaut ice cream, a riff on Alabama A&M's home in Huntsville.
    Keesee said she'll sip cocktails beneath her tent, and remember that the tailgating experience is defined by the alumni as much as the students.
    "You know that the people you're around are your peers, not just as a Tech fan but in your career and your life. I expect a higher standard from Tech grads," she said.
    But she couldn't hold back a dig at her school's rival, the University of Georgia.
    "I would expect a trashy tailgate at a UGA game," she said, "which is probably very stereotypical of me."

    What's your school's tailgating style? Share your stories in the comments section below.