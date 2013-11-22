One World Trade Center Fast Facts

Photos: Photos: World's tallest buildings World's tallest buildings – Completed in 2010 in Dubai, Burj Khalifa's architectural height is 2,717 feet (828 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,918 feet (584.5 meters). A building's architectural height may include spires, but not antennas, flag poles or signage, according to the Council on Tall Buildings criteria. Hide Caption 1 of 20

One World Trade Center in New York City (shown under construction in May) will be considered the tallest building in the United States when it is completed, beating out Chicago's Willis Tower, and likely the third-tallest in the world, according to an announcement Tuesday, November 12, by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. One World Trade Center measures 1,776 feet compared to the Willis Tower's 1,451 feet.

2. Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Saudi Arabia – Completed in 2012 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel's architectural height is 1,972 feet (601 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,833 feet (558.7 meters).

3. Taipei 101, Taiwan – Completed in 2004, Taipei 101 has an architectural height of 1,667 feet (508 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,437 feet (438 meters).

4. Shanghai World Financial Center, China – Completed in 2008, Shanghai World Financial Center has an architectural height of 1,614 feet (492 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,555 feet (474 meters).

5. International Commerce Centre, Hong Kong – Completed in 2010, International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong has an architectural height of 1,588 feet (484 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,538 feet (468.8 meters).

6. (tie) Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Malaysia – Completed in 1998, the twin Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur each have an architectural height of 1,483 feet (451.9 meters) and are each occupied to a height of 1,230 feet (375 meters). The two towers are tied for the sixth tallest skyscrapers in the world.

8. Zifeng Tower, China – Completed in 2010, the Zifeng Tower in Nanjing has an architectural height of 1,476 feet (450 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,039 feet (316.6 meters).

9. Willis Tower, USA – Completed in 1974, Chicago's Willis Tower (formerly called Sears Tower) has an architectural height of 1,451 feet (442.1 meters) and is occupied by 1,354 feet (412.7 meters).

10. KK100, China – Completed in 2011, the KK100 in Shenzhen has an architectural height of 1,449 feet (441.8 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,401 feet (427.1 meters).

11. Guangzhou International Finance Center, China – Completed in 2010, this tower in Guangzhou, China rises to an architectural height of 1439 feet (438.6 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1362 feet (415.1 meters).

12. Trump International Hotel & Tower, USA – Completed in 2009, this Trump tower rises to an architectural height of 1,389 feet (423.2 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,116 feet (340.1 meters).

13. Jin Mao Tower, China – Completed in 1999, this tower in Shanghai rises to an architectural height of 1,380 feet (420.5 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,143 feet (348.4 meters).

14. Princess Tower, United Arab Emirates – Completed in 2012, the Princess Tower in Dubai rises to an architectural height of 1,356 feet (413.4 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,171 feet (356.9 meters).

15. Al Hamra Tower, Kuwait – Completed in 2011, Al Hamra Tower (left) in Kuwait City is shown here under construction in 2009. It rises to an architectural height of 1,354 feet (412.6 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,218 feet (371.4 meters).

16. Two International Finance Centre, Hong Kong – Completed in 2003, this building rises to an architectural height of 1,352 feet (412 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,271 feet (387.6 meters).

17. 23 Marina, United Arab Emirates – Completed in 2012, this Dubai skyscraper rises to an architectural height of 1,289 feet (392.8 meters) and is occupied to a height of 1,029 feet (313.5 meters).

18. CITIC Plaza, China – Completed in 1996, this tower in Guangzhou rises to an architectural height of 1,280 feet (390.2 meters) and is occupied to a height of 974 feet (296.9 meters).

19. Shun Hing Square, China – Completed in 1996, this tower in Shenzhen rises to an architectural height of 1,260 feet (384 meters) and is occupied to a height of 978 feet (298 meters).