Breaking News

20 most rude and annoying things passengers do on planes

By Simon Busch, CNN

Updated 7:33 PM ET, Wed May 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What are the most annoying habits on airplanes? A series of seat recline skirmishes has passengers talking about the aggravations of air travel. Click through the gallery of 20 top irritants.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
20 rudest things people do on planesWhat are the most annoying habits on airplanes? A series of seat recline skirmishes has passengers talking about the aggravations of air travel. Click through the gallery of 20 top irritants.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
You folded your suit coat nicely and placed your hat in the allotted overhead space. Too bad Bin Hog just mangled it all while shoving his suitcase, stroller and shopping bags into a space meant for one personal item.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
20. Abusing overhead bin spaceYou folded your suit coat nicely and placed your hat in the allotted overhead space. Too bad Bin Hog just mangled it all while shoving his suitcase, stroller and shopping bags into a space meant for one personal item.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Airplane movies: the opiate of the flying masses. Except when your hyperactive neighbor takes 30 minutes to decide between &quot;Grown Ups 2&quot; or something a little less cerebral. Such behavior earns &quot;passengers who take too long to pick a movie&quot; the number 19 spot on our &quot;most annoying&quot; list.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
19. Taking ages to choose a movieAirplane movies: the opiate of the flying masses. Except when your hyperactive neighbor takes 30 minutes to decide between "Grown Ups 2" or something a little less cerebral. Such behavior earns "passengers who take too long to pick a movie" the number 19 spot on our "most annoying" list.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Coming in at spot 18 -- compulsive leg-shaking. The fidgety leg-shaker isn&#39;t all that common, but still annoying when encountered at altitude.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
18. Compulsive leg-shakingComing in at spot 18 -- compulsive leg-shaking. The fidgety leg-shaker isn't all that common, but still annoying when encountered at altitude.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
Annoying behavior number 17? Boarding ahead of group number. Most airlines have a system for getting hundreds of passengers aboard in the least amount of time. That&#39;s why we schlep on as part of Group A or B or C. Just because you drew the short straw on this one doesn&#39;t give you the right to pretend to be dyslexic.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
17. Boarding ahead of group numberAnnoying behavior number 17? Boarding ahead of group number. Most airlines have a system for getting hundreds of passengers aboard in the least amount of time. That's why we schlep on as part of Group A or B or C. Just because you drew the short straw on this one doesn't give you the right to pretend to be dyslexic.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
What&#39;s more annoying than people rushing to board the plane? Babies crying. Are we really blaming babies for doing what babies do naturally? Sure, as long as they&#39;re your kids, and not ours.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
16. Babies crying What's more annoying than people rushing to board the plane? Babies crying. Are we really blaming babies for doing what babies do naturally? Sure, as long as they're your kids, and not ours.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
&quot;&lt;em&gt;I&#39;d&lt;/em&gt; learn some bladder control if I was in the window seat,&quot; runs the unspoken complaint. Number 15 on our list -- those who get huffy when you leave your seat.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
15. Getting huffy when you leave seat"I'd learn some bladder control if I was in the window seat," runs the unspoken complaint. Number 15 on our list -- those who get huffy when you leave your seat.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
&quot;Hey, we just landed. ... can you hear me? ... we just landed ... I&#39;m on the runway ... can you hear me now? ... We just landed ... &quot; Annoying behavior number 14: Those who can&#39;t bear to wait to deplane before yacking on their cell phones.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
14. Yacking on cell phone"Hey, we just landed. ... can you hear me? ... we just landed ... I'm on the runway ... can you hear me now? ... We just landed ... " Annoying behavior number 14: Those who can't bear to wait to deplane before yacking on their cell phones.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
We get it -- airlines have cut back on food service, forcing us all to bring our own snacks and meals onboard. But did you really have to clean out the back of your refrigerator? Bringing aboard stinky food isn&#39;t just annoying, it&#39;s gross too.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
13. Bringing aboard stinky foodWe get it -- airlines have cut back on food service, forcing us all to bring our own snacks and meals onboard. But did you really have to clean out the back of your refrigerator? Bringing aboard stinky food isn't just annoying, it's gross too.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Hey, we&#39;re trying to read here. Number 12 on the rude behavior list: people who don&#39;t know how to use their inside voices on planes.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
12. Loud talkingHey, we're trying to read here. Number 12 on the rude behavior list: people who don't know how to use their inside voices on planes.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Coming in at number 11 -- elbow wars. Do you often find yourself elbowing someone else&#39;s arm off what should be a shared space? That&#39;s armrest hegemony. And it&#39;s annoying.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
11. Establishing armrest hegemonyComing in at number 11 -- elbow wars. Do you often find yourself elbowing someone else's arm off what should be a shared space? That's armrest hegemony. And it's annoying.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Praise God, the middle seat is empty! Til the guy next to you employs annoying behavior number 10 and lays claim to the no man&#39;s land of the middle seat with a book, coat or inflatable neck support. Or long appendage.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
10. Poaching shared middle seatPraise God, the middle seat is empty! Til the guy next to you employs annoying behavior number 10 and lays claim to the no man's land of the middle seat with a book, coat or inflatable neck support. Or long appendage.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Thanks for sharing your globules of diseased saliva. This lonely gentleman may have the only sensible approach to dealing with those who practice annoying behavior number nine -- germ sharing.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
9. Coughing, sneezing, germ sharingThanks for sharing your globules of diseased saliva. This lonely gentleman may have the only sensible approach to dealing with those who practice annoying behavior number nine -- germ sharing.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Bleep, bloop, blorp. Funny how some of the most irritating things on the planet can be called &quot;games.&quot; Even more irritating are people who play them, on a plane, with the sound turned on.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
8. Playing games with sound onBleep, bloop, blorp. Funny how some of the most irritating things on the planet can be called "games." Even more irritating are people who play them, on a plane, with the sound turned on.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
&quot;Sir, is that a ... &lt;em&gt;carry-on&lt;/em&gt;?&quot; Annoying behavior number seven: Wielding huge suitcases as carry-ons.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
7. Wielding huge suitcases as carry-ons"Sir, is that a ... carry-on?" Annoying behavior number seven: Wielding huge suitcases as carry-ons.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Here we&#39;ve regressed to the time before the invention of the queue. Don&#39;t you just hate people who rush from the back of the plane in an attempt to disembark first?
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
6. People behind trying to disembark firstHere we've regressed to the time before the invention of the queue. Don't you just hate people who rush from the back of the plane in an attempt to disembark first?
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Another annoying behavior that also falls into the gross category -- cutting fingernails inflight. Toenails are also trimmed at 30,000 feet, but that would have been a &lt;em&gt;really &lt;/em&gt;offensive picture.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
5. Cutting fingernailsAnother annoying behavior that also falls into the gross category -- cutting fingernails inflight. Toenails are also trimmed at 30,000 feet, but that would have been a really offensive picture.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
&quot;Feet nudism&quot; is a common complaint, earning it the number 4 spot on our list. Appalling side note: people who actually go to the bathroom on the airplane in their bare feet.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
4. Baring feet"Feet nudism" is a common complaint, earning it the number 4 spot on our list. Appalling side note: people who actually go to the bathroom on the airplane in their bare feet.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
We&#39;ve all encountered the toilet hogger. What are they doing in there, you wonder as you hover cross-legged by the door. Certainly not being considerate of other people.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
3. Hogging toiletsWe've all encountered the toilet hogger. What are they doing in there, you wonder as you hover cross-legged by the door. Certainly not being considerate of other people.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Annoying travel behavior number two: recliners. Aviation engineers, listen up: No one likes the recline button! Time to reinvent the plane seat.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
2. Reclining seat Annoying travel behavior number two: recliners. Aviation engineers, listen up: No one likes the recline button! Time to reinvent the plane seat.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
&quot;He kicked someone&#39;s seat-back.&quot; Airplane Irritant No. 1 -- seat-back kicking -- invites a violent response.
Photos: 20 rudest things people do on planes
1. Kicking seat-back"He kicked someone's seat-back." Airplane Irritant No. 1 -- seat-back kicking -- invites a violent response.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
airplane seats stockoverhead binplane annoying things 19plane annoying things 18Annoying plane airport crowdplane annoying things babyplane annoying things 16plane annoying things 15Annoying plane bleu cheeseplane annoying things 13plane annoying things 12crowded airplane plane annoying things 10plane annoying things 9plane annoying things 8plane annoying things 7plane annoying things 6plane annoying things 5airplane lavatoryplane annoying things 2plane annoying things 1

Story highlights

  • Unofficial survey of too-frequent fliers reveals top inflight bugbears
  • Bare feet are bad enough in the row ... but in the toilet?
  • Mere talking irritates many

(CNN)These days, flying is fraught with tensions. Frayed tempers can boil over to the point of fistfighting.

There are all kinds of reasons being on a packed plane can be so miserable -- starting with the behavior of fellow passengers.
Polling at least a crowded plane toilet's worth of travel writers and other too-frequent fliers, we've conducted an unofficial survey of the most rude and irritating things that you -- oh sorry, other people -- do on planes.
    Starting from the least frequently cited annoyance and ending with the humdinger of all irritants, here are the 20 most atrocious kinds of behavior we inflict upon each another at altitude.

    20. Overhead bin abuse

    Read More
    You arrived at the gate on time, boarded in orderly fashion and used your allotted overhead bin space for your nicely folded coat and new fedora.
    Then Late Lummox arrives with a suitcase, stroller and shopping bag and mangles your dapper wear beyond recognition while shoving half his life possessions into a compartment meant for one personal item.
    Then proceeds to sit 12 rows away.

    19. Taking ages to choose a movie

    Airplane movies: opiate of the flying masses.
    Except when your neighbor takes 30 minutes deciding between "Grown Ups 2" or something a little less cerebral.
    An interesting variation observed by travel writer Tom Jordan: when someone within eyesight is watching the same movie as you but a few scenes ahead -- spoiling it for you frame by frame.

    18. Compulsive leg-shaking

    Not often encountered but nonetheless trying at 30,000 feet.
    This one was actually raised by a leg-shaking travel author himself, who notes that, once, the woman next to him leaned over and placed a firm hand on his knee -- a unmistakable signal to still the hyperactive leg.
    "I can only imagine the prolonged psychological drama that finally led to such an aggressive request," the tremulous author writes.
    The rise of the angry airline passenger

    17. Boarding before group number is called

    Most airlines have a system for getting hundreds of passengers aboard in the least amount of time. That's why we schlep onto a plane as part of Group A or B or 1 or 4.
    Granted, rubbing shoulders with the dirties in boarding group Y is like being stuck in the back row for a concert at Wembley.
    And we're all familiar with the anxiety that comes with watching the multitudes board and snatching up all that overhead bin space.
    And if airlines hadn't started with the checked baggage fees, getting on early wouldn't be so critical to one's emotional well being. But just because you drew the short straw on this one doesn't give you the right to pretend to be dyslexic.

    16. Babies crying

    Is the human race worth perpetuating? You often think not when exposed on a flight to incessant infantile bawling.
    Kid-free zones top the surveys of many airplane wish lists.
    Are we really blaming babies for doing what babies do naturally? Sure, as long as they're your kids, and not ours.

    15. Getting huffy over bathroom visits

    It's a struggle to find balance when it comes to bathroom breaks.
    "I'd learn some bladder control if I was in the window seat," these smug aisle sitters think to themselves virtuously.
    On the other hand, constant restroom visits are annoying. Airplane toilet breaks? Nobody wins.
    Doh! 20 biggest travel mistakes

    14. Yapping on cell phone

    "Hey, we just landed. ... can you hear me? ... we just landed ... I'm on the runway ... can you hear me now? ... We just landed ... "

    13. Scarfing smelly food

    We get it -- airlines have cut back on food service, forcing us all to bring our own snacks and meals onboard.
    But did you really have to clean out the back of your refrigerator and bring it on the flight?

    12. Loud talking

    If Internet dating doesn't really work, is random plane jawing going to? We're trying to read.

    11. Establishing armrest hegemony

    The weapon here is the elbow -- and the lesson?
    That nowhere do we regress to selfish, war-like invasion of territory more speedily than on a plane.
    Air rage: 5 ways to avoid losing your temper when flying

    10. Poaching the empty middle seat

    God be praised, the middle seat is empty!
    Until the selfish boor next to you lays claim to the no man's land of the middle seat with a book, coat or inflatable neck support.
    Space is at a premium on these buses with wings, as Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary described aircraft: share it when you can.

    9. Coughing, sneezing, germ sharing

    "Boundaries" are what these last few points are really about.
    And in no way are boundaries more violently shattered than when someone shares their spit globules or spends 20 minutes horking up the carrier agents of a virulent new illness picked up on vacation.

    8. Playing games without turning sound off

    Funny how some of the most irritating things on the planet can be called "games."
    No, you're right. It really isn't funny. Unless being a bystander to "bleep, bloop, blorp" keeps you entertained for two hours.
    Is business travel ruining your family life?

    7. Rolling huge suitcases up aisle

    "There's always at least one culprit on each flight with a bag that's way too big to be carry-on trying to prove to everyone that's it's not," reads a News.com.au article.
    "Supermarket-sized duty free shopping hauls" are another related bugbear from travel journalist Tom Jordan.

    6. People behind you trying to disembark first

    What is it about flying that induces such primitive behavior? Here we've regressed to the time before the invention of the queue.

    5. Neglecting personal hygiene

    "I once sat on a seven-hour New York-London flight next to the smelliest man in the universe," writes travel scribe Sandra Lawrence. "The concept of soap and water seemed never to have occurred to him. The plane was fully booked. There was no way out."
    Air crew carry deodorant on board for this very reason. But they shouldn't have to.
    Carrying out personal hygiene routines while aloft -- cutting your fingernails, say -- is just as bad.
    Do sexy flight attendants really sell more seats?

    4. Bare feet

    "Feet nudism" was a common complaint in our unofficial survey.
    "Flights are the perfect time to air these puppies out," snarls the Huffington Post sarcastically. Appalling side note: people who actually go to the bathroom on the airplane in their bare feet.
    Foot-related side note: several survey respondents nominated aisle sitters who stubbornly park their feet, legs and other body parts in the aisle for rude traveler honorable mention.

    3. Hogging the toilet

    What are they doing in there, you wonder as you hover cross-legged by the door. Certainly not being considerate of other people.

    2. Reclining the seat

    Curious how a sanctioned behavior -- pressing the seat recline button, thus pinioning the person behind with their own tray table -- should raise so many people's ire.
    "It's such selfish behavior," sighs world-weary traveler Mary Novakovich. Redesign these babies, airplane engineers!

    1. Kicking/bumping/shoving the seat back

    Here's the most toxic irritant by a country mile. Designed to save on fuel, airplane seats are incredibly light -- meaning they transmit the slightest touch.
    Or amplify it: to the poor schlub in front, your constant fidgeting with your tray table and seat pocket feels like a kung fu world champion working out.
    Are we there yet?
    The best airline meals
    Skip the pasta! And other unsavory truths about airplane food
    Budget airlines: 10 things to learn from bargain flier Richard Quest

    This article was originally published in December 2013.