Lunar New Year Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in many countries in Asia. It is the longest and most important celebration in the Chinese lunisolar calendar.

Facts:

January 28, 2017 - The year 4715 begins. It marks the first day of the New Year on the Chinese calendar.

2017 is the year of the Rooster.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated during the second new moon after the winter solstice, usually between January 21 and February 20 on the Gregorian calendar.

Lunar New Year festivities begin on the first day of the first lunar month on the Chinese calendar and continue until the 15th of the lunar month, when the moon is full.

