Lunar New Year Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in many countries in Asia. It is the longest and most important celebration in the Chinese lunisolar calendar.

Facts:

February 16, 2018 - The year 4716 begins. It marks the first day of the New Year on the Chinese calendar. 2018 is the year of the Dog.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated during the second new moon after the winter solstice, usually between January 21 and February 20 on the Gregorian calendar.

Lunar New Year festivities begin on the first day of the first lunar month on the Chinese calendar and continue until the 15th of the lunar month, when the moon is full.

Chinese legend holds that Buddha asked all the animals to meet him on New Year's Day and named a year after each of the twelve animals that came.

