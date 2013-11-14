Grammy Awards Fast Facts

Breaking News

&quot;Thinking Out Loud,&quot; Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge
Song of the year"Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge
&quot;To Pimp A Butterfly,&quot; Kendrick Lamar
Best rap album"To Pimp A Butterfly," Kendrick Lamar
&quot;1989,&quot; Taylor Swift
Album of the year"1989," Taylor Swift
&quot;Uptown Funk,&quot; Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. Holding the Grammy between the two is producer Jeff Bhasker. The song also won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance.
Record of the year"Uptown Funk," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. Holding the Grammy between the two is producer Jeff Bhasker. The song also won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance.
Meghan Trainor
Best new artistMeghan Trainor
&quot;Traveller,&quot; Chris Stapleton
Best country album"Traveller," Chris Stapleton
&quot;Where Are U Now,&quot; Skrillex and Diplo with Justin Bieber (not pictured)
Best dance recording"Where Are U Now," Skrillex and Diplo with Justin Bieber (not pictured)
&quot;Sound &amp;amp; Color,&quot; Alabama Shakes. The band later won best rock performance for &quot;Don&#39;t Wanna Fight.&quot;
Best alternative music album"Sound & Color," Alabama Shakes. The band later won best rock performance for "Don't Wanna Fight."
&quot;Beauty Behind the Madness,&quot; The Weeknd
Best urban contemporary album"Beauty Behind the Madness," The Weeknd
(CNN)Here is some background information about the Grammy Awards.

February 12, 2017 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place.
February 15, 2016 - The 58th Annual Grammy Awards take place.
2017 Grammy Awards - Nominees (selected):
    Album of the Year:
    "25" (Adele)
    "Lemonade" (Beyoncé)
    "Purpose" (Justin Bieber)
    "Views" (Drake)
    "A Sailor's Guide to Earth" (Sturgill Simpson)
    Song of the Year:
    "Formation" (Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II
    "Hello" (Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)
    "I Took A Pill in Ibiza" (Mike Posner)
    "Love Yourself" (Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran)
    "7 Years" Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp
    Record of the Year:
    "Hello" (Adele)
    "Formation" (Beyoncé)
    "7 Years" (Lukas Graham)
    "Work" (Rihanna Featuring Drake)
    "Stressed Out" (Twenty One Pilots)
    Best New Artist:
    Kelsea Ballerini
    The Chainsmokers
    Chance The Rapper
    Maren Morris
    Anderson .Paak
    2016 Grammy Awards - Winners (selected):
    Album of the Year:
    "1989" (Taylor Swift)
    Song of the Year:
    "Thinking Out Loud" (Ed Sheeran)
    Record of the Year:
    "Uptown Funk" (Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars)
    Best New Artist:
    Meghan Trainor
    Timeline: (from NARAS and other sources):
    1957 -     The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as NARAS or the Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.
    May 4, 1958 - The Recording Academy hosts its first awards.
    1959 - The name of the award, "Grammy," is chosen in a contest.
    1959-1962 - The first trophy is a gramophone with a walnut base designed by Bob Graves.
    May 4, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for 1958 releases.
    November 29, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for partial 1959 releases and taped performances are aired on NBC.
    October 14, 1962 - Inauguration of what is to become the Lifetime Achievement Award: the Golden Achievement Award.
    1963-1972 - The Golden Achievement Award becomes the Bing Crosby Award.
    1967 - The Trustees Award is established.
    March 16, 1971 - Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.
    February 1973 - The Hall of Fame Award is established.
    1974 - Debut of the Latin category.
    1980 - Rock is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy. The year's telecast also includes the only appearance of the Disco category.
    1982 - The Bing Crosby Award becomes the Lifetime Achievement Award.
    1982 - The first Grammy for a music video is presented.
    February 20, 1983 - The first President's Merit Award is presented.
    1984 - The Reggae category debuts.
    1987 - The New Age category debuts.
    1989 - The Grammy Foundation is established.
    1989 - Rap is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy.
    1990 - The Alternative category debuts.
    September 1993 - The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
    1994 - The Technical Award is established.
    1997 - The Latin Recording Academy is established.
    1998 - The Dance category debuts.
    September 13, 2000 - The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.
    December 2008 - The Grammy Museum debuts in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards.
    LL Cool J poses on the red carpet before the 58th Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15.
    LL Cool J poses on the red carpet before the 58th Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15.
    Adele
    Adele
    Selena Gomez, left, and Taylor Swift
    Selena Gomez, left, and Taylor Swift
    Demi Lovato
    Demi Lovato
    Justin Bieber and his younger brother, Jaxon
    Justin Bieber and his younger brother, Jaxon
    Florence Welch
    Florence Welch
    Nick and Vanessa Lachey
    Nick and Vanessa Lachey
    Ciara and her boyfriend, football star Russell Wilson
    Ciara and her boyfriend, football star Russell Wilson
    Cam
    Cam
    Skrillex, left, and Diplo
    Skrillex, left, and Diplo
    Ariana Grande
    Ariana Grande
    Lady Gaga
    Lady Gaga
    Ellie Goulding
    Ellie Goulding
    Diamond White
    Diamond White
    Kacey Musgraves
    Kacey Musgraves
    The Weeknd and his girlfriend, model Bella Hadid
    The Weeknd and his girlfriend, model Bella Hadid
    Tove Lo
    Tove Lo
    Kaley Cuoco
    Kaley Cuoco
    The rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires: From left, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper
    The rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires: From left, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper
    Carrie Underwood
    Carrie Underwood
    The electronic duo Galantis: Linus Eklow, left, and Christian &quot;Bloodshy&quot; Karlsson
    The electronic duo Galantis: Linus Eklow, left, and Christian "Bloodshy" Karlsson
    Josh Groban
    Josh Groban
    Tori Kelly
    Tori Kelly
    John Primer
    John Primer
    Lianne La Havas and Ben Baptie
    Lianne La Havas and Ben Baptie
    Glen Hansard
    Glen Hansard
    Diana Gloster
    Diana Gloster
    Vanessa Simmons
    Vanessa Simmons
    Giuliana Rancic
    Giuliana Rancic
    Jack Antonoff
    Jack Antonoff
    Adriel Denae and Cory Chisel
    Adriel Denae and Cory Chisel
    Bella Harris and Jimmy Jam
    Bella Harris and Jimmy Jam
    Z LaLa
    Z LaLa
