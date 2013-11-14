Grammy Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the Grammy Awards .

February 12, 2017 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place.

February 15, 2016 - The 58th Annual Grammy Awards take place.

2017 Grammy Awards - Nominees (selected):

Album of the Year:

"25" (Adele)

"Lemonade" (Beyoncé)

"Purpose" (Justin Bieber)

"Views" (Drake)

"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" (Sturgill Simpson)

Song of the Year:

"Formation" (Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II

"Hello" (Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)

"I Took A Pill in Ibiza" (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" (Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran)

"7 Years" Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp

Record of the Year:

"Hello" (Adele)

"Formation" (Beyoncé)

"7 Years" (Lukas Graham)

"Work" (Rihanna Featuring Drake)

"Stressed Out" (Twenty One Pilots)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

2016 Grammy Awards - Winners (selected):

Album of the Year:

"1989" (Taylor Swift)

Song of the Year:

"Thinking Out Loud" (Ed Sheeran)

Record of the Year:

"Uptown Funk" (Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Meghan Trainor

Timeline: (from NARAS and other sources):

1957 - The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as NARAS or the Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.

May 4, 1958 - The Recording Academy hosts its first awards.

1959 - The name of the award, "Grammy," is chosen in a contest.

1959-1962 - The first trophy is a gramophone with a walnut base designed by Bob Graves.

May 4, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for 1958 releases.

November 29, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for partial 1959 releases and taped performances are aired on NBC.

October 14, 1962 - Inauguration of what is to become the Lifetime Achievement Award : the Golden Achievement Award.

1963-1972 - The Golden Achievement Award becomes the Bing Crosby Award.

1967 - The Trustees Award is established.

March 16, 1971 - Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.

February 1973 - The Hall of Fame Award is established.

1974 - Debut of the Latin category.

1980 - Rock is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy. The year's telecast also includes the only appearance of the Disco category.

1982 - The Bing Crosby Award becomes the Lifetime Achievement Award.

1982 - The first Grammy for a music video is presented.

February 20, 1983 - The first President's Merit Award is presented.

1984 - The Reggae category debuts.

1987 - The New Age category debuts.

1989 - The Grammy Foundation is established.

1989 - Rap is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy.

1990 - The Alternative category debuts.

September 1993 - The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

1994 - The Technical Award is established.

1998 - The Dance category debuts.

September 13, 2000 - The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.

December 2008 - The The Grammy Museum debuts in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards.