Breaking News

Grammy Awards Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Mon February 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Adele performs her song &quot;Hello&quot; at the start of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/grammys-2017/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Grammy Awards show&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, February 12. It won song of the year, record of the year and best solo pop performance. Adele also won album of the year for &quot;25.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2017: The winners
Adele performs her song "Hello" at the start of the Grammy Awards show on Sunday, February 12. It won song of the year, record of the year and best solo pop performance. Adele also won album of the year for "25."
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best new artist. He also won best rap album for &quot;Coloring Book&quot; and best rap performance for &quot;No Problem.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2017: The winners
Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy Award for best new artist. He also won best rap album for "Coloring Book" and best rap performance for "No Problem."
Hide Caption
2 of 6
Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots took off their pants before accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance (&quot;Stressed Out&quot;). Joseph explained that as aspiring musicians years ago, they had watched the Grammys at his house in their underwear. They told each other that if they ever won a Grammy, they would receive it in their undies.
Photos: Grammys 2017: The winners
Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots took off their pants before accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance ("Stressed Out"). Joseph explained that as aspiring musicians years ago, they had watched the Grammys at his house in their underwear. They told each other that if they ever won a Grammy, they would receive it in their undies.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Beyonce performs during the live show. She later won the Grammy for best urban contemporary album (&quot;Lemonade&quot;).
Photos: Grammys 2017: The winners
Beyonce performs during the live show. She later won the Grammy for best urban contemporary album ("Lemonade").
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Maren Morris, at right with Alicia Keys, took home the award for best country solo performance (&quot;My Church&quot;).
Photos: Grammys 2017: The winners
Maren Morris, at right with Alicia Keys, took home the award for best country solo performance ("My Church").
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Katharine McPhee joins Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers as they present the Grammy for best rock song. The award went to the late David Bowie for his song &quot;Blackstar.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2017: The winners
Katharine McPhee joins Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers as they present the Grammy for best rock song. The award went to the late David Bowie for his song "Blackstar."
Hide Caption
6 of 6
06 Grammys 2017 winners01 Grammys 2017 winners02 Grammys 2017 winners03 Grammys 2017 winners04 Grammys 2017 winners05 Grammys 2017 winners RESTRICTED

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Grammy Awards.

February 12, 2017 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place.
February 15, 2016 - The 58th Annual Grammy Awards take place.
2017 Grammy Awards - Winners (selected):
Album of the Year:
"25" (Adele)
    Song of the Year:
    "Hello" (Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)
    Read More
    Record of the Year:
    "Hello" (Adele)
    Best New Artist:
    Chance The Rapper
    Complete List of Winners
    2016 Grammy Awards - Winners (selected):
    Album of the Year:
    "1989" (Taylor Swift)
    Song of the Year:
    "Thinking Out Loud" (Ed Sheeran)
    Record of the Year:
    "Uptown Funk" (Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars)
    Best New Artist:
    Meghan Trainor
    Complete List of Winners
    Timeline: (from NARAS and other sources):
    1957 -     The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as NARAS or the Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.
    May 4, 1958 - The Recording Academy hosts its first awards.
    1959 - The name of the award, "Grammy," is chosen in a contest.
    1959-1962 - The first trophy is a gramophone with a walnut base designed by Bob Graves.
    May 4, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for 1958 releases.
    November 29, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for partial 1959 releases and taped performances are aired on NBC.
    October 14, 1962 - Inauguration of what is to become the Lifetime Achievement Award: the Golden Achievement Award.
    1963-1972 - The Golden Achievement Award becomes the Bing Crosby Award.
    1967 - The Trustees Award is established.
    March 16, 1971 - Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.
    February 1973 - The Hall of Fame Award is established.
    1974 - Debut of the Latin category.
    1980 - Rock is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy. The year's telecast also includes the only appearance of the Disco category.
    1982 - The Bing Crosby Award becomes the Lifetime Achievement Award.
    1982 - The first Grammy for a music video is presented.
    February 20, 1983 - The first President's Merit Award is presented.
    1984 - The Reggae category debuts.
    1987 - The New Age category debuts.
    1989 - The Grammy Foundation is established.
    1989 - Rap is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy.
    1990 - The Alternative category debuts.
    September 1993 - The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
    1994 - The Technical Award is established.
    1997 - The Latin Recording Academy is established.
    1998 - The Dance category debuts.
    September 13, 2000 - The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.
    December 2008 - The Grammy Museum debuts in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards.
    Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Adele arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12.
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Adele arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    Rihanna
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Rihanna
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    Carrie Underwood, left, and Kelsea Ballerini
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Carrie Underwood, left, and Kelsea Ballerini
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    CeeLo Green
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    CeeLo Green
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    Nick Jonas
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Nick Jonas
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    Solange Knowles
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Solange Knowles
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    Halsey
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Halsey
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    Host James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Host James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    Katy Perry
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Katy Perry
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    Demi Lovato
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Demi Lovato
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    Jennifer Lopez
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Jennifer Lopez
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    Heidi Klum
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Heidi Klum
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    Chrissy Teigen
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Chrissy Teigen
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    Lady Gaga
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Lady Gaga
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    Chance the Rapper
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Chance the Rapper
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    Camila Cabello
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Camila Cabello
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    Desiigner and his mother
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Desiigner and his mother
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    Paris Jackson
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Paris Jackson
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    Ryan Seacrest
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Ryan Seacrest
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    Giuliana Rancic
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Giuliana Rancic
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Elle King and Dierks Bentley
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Elle King and Dierks Bentley
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    Girl Crush
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Girl Crush
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    Diplo and his sons
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Diplo and his sons
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    Joy Villa
    Photos: Grammys 2017: Red carpet
    Joy Villa
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    03 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet26 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet13 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet14 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet15 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet25 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet16 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet17 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet18 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet19 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet20 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet21 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet22 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet23 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet24 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet01 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet02 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet11 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet05 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet06 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet07 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet08 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet09 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet10 Grammys 2017 Red Carpet