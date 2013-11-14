Grammy Awards Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Grammy Awards.
February 12, 2017 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place.
February 15, 2016 - The 58th Annual Grammy Awards take place.
2017 Grammy Awards - Winners (selected):
Album of the Year:
"25" (Adele)
Song of the Year:
"Hello" (Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin)
Record of the Year:
"Hello" (Adele)
Best New Artist:
Chance The Rapper
2016 Grammy Awards - Winners (selected):
Album of the Year:
"1989" (Taylor Swift)
Song of the Year:
"Thinking Out Loud" (Ed Sheeran)
Record of the Year:
"Uptown Funk" (Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist:
Meghan Trainor
Timeline: (from NARAS and other sources):
1957 - The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as NARAS or the Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.
May 4, 1958 - The Recording Academy hosts its first awards.
1959 - The name of the award, "Grammy," is chosen in a contest.
1959-1962 - The first trophy is a gramophone with a walnut base designed by Bob Graves.
May 4, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for 1958 releases.
November 29, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for partial 1959 releases and taped performances are aired on NBC.
October 14, 1962 - Inauguration of what is to become the Lifetime Achievement Award: the Golden Achievement Award.
1963-1972 - The Golden Achievement Award becomes the Bing Crosby Award.
1967 - The Trustees Award is established.
March 16, 1971 - Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.
February 1973 - The Hall of Fame Award is established.
1974 - Debut of the Latin category.
1980 - Rock is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy. The year's telecast also includes the only appearance of the Disco category.
1982 - The Bing Crosby Award becomes the Lifetime Achievement Award.
1982 - The first Grammy for a music video is presented.
February 20, 1983 - The first President's Merit Award is presented.
1984 - The Reggae category debuts.
1987 - The New Age category debuts.
1990 - The Alternative category debuts.
September 1993 - The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
1994 - The Technical Award is established.
1997 - The Latin Recording Academy is established.
1998 - The Dance category debuts.
September 13, 2000 - The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.
December 2008 - The Grammy Museum debuts in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards.