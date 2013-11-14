Photos: Transgender celebrities Zeke Smith was outed as a transgender man on a controversial episode of "Survivor: Game Changers." The 29-year-old asset manager who lives in Brooklyn told People he struggled to forgive fellow contestant Jeff Varner who revealed the information during a Tribal Council. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce, revealed her new name and gender in Vanity Fair in June 2015. Jenner's announcement was called a watershed moment for transgender visibility. She appeared in the reality show "I Am Cait."

Laverne Cox, who was cast as Frank-N-Furter in the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" remake, is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy. She appeared on the VH1 reality show "I Want to Work for Diddy" and later produced her own series, "TRANSform Me." She now portrays Sophia, a trans woman in prison, on the Netflix show "Orange Is the New Black." She received the Emmy nomination for that role.

YouTube star Jazz Jennings is joining the ranks of prominent transgender individuals doing their part to increase the community's visibility in the media. The 14-year-old activist appeared in Clean & Clear's latest digital campaign, and she's starring in a TLC reality show.

Former male model Andrej Pejic revealed to People magazine in July 2014 that she has undergone sex reassignment surgery and is now Andreja.

Former "Drag Race" contestant Carmen Carrera wants to be the first transgender model to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Alexis Arquette is not only a member of a famous acting family, but also a transgender woman who has appeared in several films, including "Down and Out in Beverly Hills."

Amanda Lepore is an iconic mainstay on the fashion and New York nightlife scenes. She has been a muse for fashion photographer David LaChapelle.

Lana Wachowski was "Laurence" when she and her brother Andy directed films like "The Matrix."

Producer/director Lilly Wachowski used to be Andy and transitioned after her sister Lana Wachowski.

Chaz Bono transitioned from Chastity Bono, which is how many fans knew him when he appeared on his parents variety series, "The Sonny & Cher Show."

Isis King was a contestant on the 11th and 17th cycles of "America's Next Top Model."

Ines Rau posed nude with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. The French model said she became a woman at age 16 because "I just woke up one day realizing that it's enough, I need to embrace who I am and be loved for what I am and what I have been through, without the fear of being rejected."