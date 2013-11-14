Transgender celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce, revealed her new name and gender in Vanity Fair in June 2015. Jenner's announcement was called a watershed moment for transgender visibility. She appeared in the reality show "I Am Cait."
YouTube star Jazz Jennings is joining the ranks of prominent transgender individuals doing their part to increase the community's visibility in the media. The 14-year-old activist appeared in Clean & Clear's latest digital campaign, and she's starring in a TLC reality show.
Former "Drag Race" contestant Carmen Carrera wants to be the first transgender model to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
Alexis Arquette is not only a member of a famous acting family, but also a transgender woman who has appeared in several films, including "Down and Out in Beverly Hills."
Lana Wachowski was "Laurence" when she and her brother Andy directed films like "The Matrix."
Producer/director Lilly Wachowski used to be Andy and transitioned after her sister Lana Wachowski.
Chaz Bono transitioned from Chastity Bono, which is how many fans knew him when he appeared on his parents variety series, "The Sonny & Cher Show."
Isis King was a contestant on the 11th and 17th cycles of "America's Next Top Model."