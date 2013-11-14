John and Jackie: A love story
John Fitzgerald Kennedy and his fiancée, Jacqueline Lee Bouvier, playing tennis in 1953. They were one of history's power couples, a dashing Democrat and an elegant wife. They were both from influential families and became superstars before he entered the White House. Take a look back at the couple that embodied the image of a perfect family.
\ – John Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier met in 1951 and after a brief engagement, they married in Rhode Island in the century-old church of St. Mary's on September 12, 1953.
\ – John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy at the U.S. Capitol on May 6, 1954.
\ – The couple strolling in the Georgetown area of Washington on May 8, 1954.
Jackie looking over John's shoulder as he reads the May 7 issue of the Christian Science Monitor on May 9, 1954, Mother's Day.
The Kennedy's cuddle daughter Caroline while relaxing on a bed at home on March 25, 1958.
John and Jackie at Eleanor Roosevelt's 75th birthday celebration in 1959.
The then-senator engages in his favorite pastime of sailing at Hyannisport, Massachusetts, with Jackie in July 1960.
Shortly after his acceptance of the Democratic Party nomination for president, Kennedy and his wife smile and wave from the back of an open-top car in Massachusetts in July 1960.
Jacqueline greets her husband in 1960.
Jackie watches her husband during a presidential debate in September 1960.
Kennedy lends an ear to his wife as they sit together at a table during cocktail hour before dining at a society gala at the Walford Astoria Hotel in 1960.
Kennedy, campaigning for president, listens to the whispers of his wife in 1960.
Jackie shares a moment with her husband before he became president, in January 20, 1961, in the rotunda of the Capitol. She became the youngest first lady in nearly 80 years.
President Kennedy and Jackie greet guests at a party for Nobel Prize winners at the White House on April 29, 1961.
The Kennedys stand at attention during the playing of the national anthem at the start of a reception during their state visit to Mexico City on June 30, 1962.
John and Jackie at Union Station after the departure of King Hassan of Morocco on March 27, 1963.
President Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr., Jackie and Caroline with puppies Blackie and White Tips, and family dogs Shannon, Clipper, Wolfie and Charlie on August 14, 1963.
Jackie stands with her two children and her brothers-in law Ted Kennedy and Robert Kennedy at the funeral of her husband on November 26, 1963.