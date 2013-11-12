Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Judaism Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:27 AM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Girls open a gate for a woman in Jerusalem during Yom Kippur on Saturday, September 14. Yom Kippur is Judaism&#39;s day of atonement, when devout Jews ask God to forgive them for their transgressions and refrain from eating and drinking, attending intense prayer services in synagogues.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurGirls open a gate for a woman in Jerusalem during Yom Kippur on Saturday, September 14. Yom Kippur is Judaism's day of atonement, when devout Jews ask God to forgive them for their transgressions and refrain from eating and drinking, attending intense prayer services in synagogues.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
An Israeli man sits in the middle of an empty street during Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 14. During the holiday, the streets in Israel&#39;s cities are nearly empty in respect of the holiday. Businesses, public transportation and even Israeli television and radio broadcasts are suspended, according to Israel&#39;s tourist information website.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurAn Israeli man sits in the middle of an empty street during Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 14. During the holiday, the streets in Israel's cities are nearly empty in respect of the holiday. Businesses, public transportation and even Israeli television and radio broadcasts are suspended, according to Israel's tourist information website.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Israeli children ride their bikes on an empty street during Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv on September 14.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurIsraeli children ride their bikes on an empty street during Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv on September 14.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Men and women participate in a Selichot prayer ahead of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday, September 13. Selichot is Hebrew for forgiveness.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurMen and women participate in a Selichot prayer ahead of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday, September 13. Selichot is Hebrew for forgiveness.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
A child walks in Jerusalem&#39;s Mea Shearim neighborhood on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurA child walks in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood on September 13.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Romanian Jews, seen through a glass door, attend a religious service ahead of Yom Kippur at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurRomanian Jews, seen through a glass door, attend a religious service ahead of Yom Kippur at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, on September 13.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men roll a Torah scroll ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jewish men roll a Torah scroll ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another ultra-Orthodox Jew with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for his sins during the traditional Malkot ceremony, ahead of Yom Kippur, in Jerusalem on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurAn ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another ultra-Orthodox Jew with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for his sins during the traditional Malkot ceremony, ahead of Yom Kippur, in Jerusalem on September 13.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights a candle ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurAn ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights a candle ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in a Tashlich ceremony at the Mediterranean Sea, in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, on Thursday, September 12. Tashlich, which means &#39;&quot;to cast away&quot; in Hebrew, is the practice by which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically &quot;throw away&quot; their sins by throwing a piece of bread or similar food into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which begins on Friday.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in a Tashlich ceremony at the Mediterranean Sea, in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, on Thursday, September 12. Tashlich, which means '"to cast away" in Hebrew, is the practice by which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically "throw away" their sins by throwing a piece of bread or similar food into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which begins on Friday.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray along the Ayarkon River in the city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jewish men pray along the Ayarkon River in the city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on September 12.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray on the Ayarkon River banks as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in the ultra-Orthodox Israeli town of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews pray on the Ayarkon River banks as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in the ultra-Orthodox Israeli town of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on September 12.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 yom kippur 0914 - RESTRICTED02 yomkippur03 yom kippur - RESTRICTED01 yom kippur 091501 yom kippur 091504 yom kippur01 yom kippur 091302 yom kippur 091303 yom kippur 091304 yom kippur 091303 yom kippur 091505 yom kippur 091306 yom kippur 091307 yom kippur 091308 yom kippur 0913

(CNN)Here's a look at Judaism, the monotheistic (belief in one God) religion of the Jewish people.

About Judaism:
Jewish law is rooted in the Torah, the first five books of the Bible: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy.
According to the Torah, Abraham is the father of Judaism. He was born about 4,000 years ago, during an era when many gods were worshiped, but he believed there was only one God. Judaism grew out of a covenant between God, Abraham, Abraham's children and their descendants. Moses, likely born during the late 14th century BC, led the Hebrew slaves out of Egypt, received the Torah from God and taught the people God's laws.
    The main denominations of Judaism are Orthodox, Conservative and Reform.
    Jewish people worship at synagogues, and any educated member of the congregation can lead a service. However, a rabbi or cantor usually leads services.
    Read More
    Rabbis are Jewish spiritual authorities, educated at yeshivas, religious seminaries. Rabbis interpret the Bible and present the meaning of Jewish law.
    When Jewish children turn 12 or 13, they stand before the congregation and read a section of the Torah in a ceremony called a bar mitzvah (for boys) or bat mitzvah (for girls). This celebration commemorates a passage into Jewish adulthood, meaning that the young men and women can now participate fully in traditions like fasting on Yom Kippur.
    Observant Jews keep kosher, following dietary laws that prohibit the eating of certain foods including shellfish and pork, as well as meals that contain a mix of meat and dairy.
    A yarmulke or kippa is a cap worn by Jewish men as well as secular men at religious ceremonies. The custom isn't rooted in the Bible but evolved out of the belief that God is watching from above.
    Kabbalah is a mystical type of Torah study centered on spiritual enlightenment and personal growth.
    Shabbat, the Sabbath or day of rest, begins Friday night and lasts until sundown Saturday.
    Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, are the holiest days of the year, known as the High Holy Days.
    Passover, also called Pesach, marks the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.
    Other holidays include Sukkot, a harvest festival; Hanukkah, which celebrates a rebellion led by the Maccabees circa 165 BC; and Purim, a light-hearted day of costumed revelry in honor of Queen Esther.
    History:
    Judaism was established circa 2000 BC as part of a covenant between God and Abraham. Uprisings against the Romans during the first and second centuries AD led to the beginning of the Jewish diaspora, the movement of Jews into other parts of the world. Those practicing Judaism were kept marginalized from society and persecuted in many countries. The creation of a Jewish state was discussed at the first Zionist Congress in Switzerland in 1897. In 1948, the state of Israel was formed, after World War II and the genocide of over six million Jews.
    Statistics
    "The core Jewish population includes people who identify as Jews by religion as well as others who do not identify by religion but see themselves as Jews by ethnicity or other cultural criteria," according to the Berman Jewish DataBank.
    From the 2015 World Jewish Population Report:
    The numbers below reflect the total population of Jews around the world - practicing and nonpracticing - broken down into the countries where the largest percentages of Jews are living. These numbers reflect the world population of Jews, divided by country.

    World - 14,310,500 (2015)
    Israel - 6,217,400 (43.4%)
    United States - 5,700,000 (39.8%)
    France - 467,500 (3.3%)
    Canada - 386,000 (2.7%)
    United Kingdom - 290,000 (2.0%)
    Russian Federation - 183,000 (1.3%)
    Argentina - 181,000 (1.3%)
    Germany - 117,500 (0.8%)
    Australia - 112,800 (0.8%)
    Brazil - 94,500 (0.7%)
    According to a 2015 Pew Research Center report, 1.8% of the adults in the United States are Jewish.