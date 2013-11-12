Christianity Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at Christianity, the most practiced religion in the world.

Beliefs/Practices:

Followers of the Christian religion base their beliefs on the life, teachings and death of Jesus Christ.

Christians believe in one God that created heaven, earth and the universe.

The belief in one God originated with the Jewish religion.

Christians believe Jesus is the "Messiah" or savior of the world. They also believe that he is the son of God.

