CIA Directors Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about directors of the Central Intelligence Agency . As part of America's intelligence community, the CIA collects information about foreign governments, organized crime and terrorist groups.

September 18, 1947 - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is established.

It was created by President Harry S. Truman under the National Security Act of 1947.

Former Directors of Central Intelligence:

Sidney Souers

- January 23-June 10, 1946

- Appointed by President Harry S. Truman as Director of Central Intelligence within the National Intelligence Authority.

- Military Career - Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy; Deputy Chief of Naval Intelligence

- Later Career - first Executive Secretary, National Security Council (1947-1950)

Hoyt S. Vandenberg

- June 10, 1946-May 1, 1947

- Appointed by President Harry S Truman as Director of Central Intelligence within the National Intelligence Authority.

- Military Career - General, U.S. Army Air Corps

- Later Career - Vice Chief of Staff, Air Force; Chief of Staff, Air Force

Roscoe H. Hillenkoetter

- May 1, 1947-October 7, 1950

- Appointed by President Truman as Director of Central Intelligence within the National Intelligence Authority.

- November 24, 1947- Reappointed, first director under the new National Security Act

- December 8, 1947- Senate confirmation

- Military Career - Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy; Officer in Charge of Intelligence, Staff of Pacific Commander, Adm. Chester W. Nimitz

- Later Career - Vice Admiral; Inspector General of the Navy

Walter Bedell Smith

- October 7, 1950-February 9, 1953

- Appointed by President Truman.

- Military Career - Lt. General, U.S. Army; Chief of Staff for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower; Commander, First Army

- Other Experience - Ambassador to the Soviet Union (1946-1949)

- Later Career - Undersecretary of State (1953-1954)

Allen Dulles

- February 26, 1953-November 29, 1961

- Appointed by President Dwight Eisenhower.

- Experience - U.S. Diplomatic Service, 1916-1926; Head, Office of Strategic Services, Bern, Switzerland (1942-1945); Deputy Director for Plans, CIA; Deputy Director, CIA

John A. McCone

- November 29, 1961-April 28, 1965

- Appointed by President John Kennedy.

- Military Career - Deputy Secretary of Defense; Under Secretary of the Air Force

- Other Experience - Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission

William F. Raborn, Jr.

- April 28, 1965-June 30, 1966

- Appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

- Military Career - Vice Admiral; Director, U.S. Navy Special Projects Office; Deputy Chief of Naval Operations

Richard Helms

- June 30, 1966-February 2, 1973

- Appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

- Military Career - U.S. Naval Reserve

- Other experience - Office of Strategic Services (1943-1947); Deputy Director for Plans, CIA

- Later Career - U.S. Ambassador to Iran (1973-1977)

James Schlesinger

- February 3, 1973-July 2, 1973

- Appointed by President Richard Nixon.

- Experience - University of Virginia, Economics professor; Assistant Director, Office of Management and Budget; Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission

- Later Career - Secretary of Defense (1973 - 1975); Secretary of Energy (1977 - 1979)

William Colby

- September 4, 1973-January 30, 1976

- Appointed by President Richard Nixon.

- Military Career - U.S. Army enlisted as 2nd Lt.

- Other Experience - Office of Strategic Services (1943-1945), moved up through the ranks of the CIA; Deputy Director for Operations, CIA; attorney

George H. W. Bush

- January 30, 1976-January 20, 1977

- Appointed by

- Military Career - Navy pilot

- Other Experience - Texas Congressman; UN Ambassador; Chairman, Republican National Committee; Chief U.S. Liaison Office, China

Stansfield Turner

- March 9, 1977-January 20, 1981

- Appointed by

William Casey

- January 28, 1981-January 29, 1987

- Appointed by

- Military Career - Officer, U.S. Naval Reserve

William Webster

- May 26, 1987-August 31, 1991

- Appointed by President Ronald Reagan

- Military Career - Lieutenant, U.S. Navy

- Other Experience - U.S. Attorney; Judge, U.S. District Court and US Court of Appeals 8th Circuit; Director, FBI (1978-1987)

Robert Gates

- November 6, 1991-January 20, 1993

- Appointed by

R. James Woolsey, Jr.

- February 5, 1993-January 10, 1995

- Appointed by

- Military Career - Captain, U.S. Army

John Deutch

- May 10, 1995-December 15, 1996

- Appointed by President Bill Clinton.

- Experience - Systems analyst, Defense Department; Under Secretary of Energy; Under Secretary of Defense; Deputy Secretary of Defense

- Later Career - Professor of Chemistry, MIT

George Tenet

- July 11, 1997-July 11, 2004

- Appointed by President Bill Clinton.

Former Directors of the Central Intelligence Agency:

Porter Goss

- Sept. 24, 2004-May 5, 2006

- Appointed by

- Military Career - U.S. Army intelligence officer

Michael Hayden

- May 30, 2006-February 13, 2009

- Appointed by President George W. Bush.

Leon Panetta

- February 13, 2009-June 30, 2011

- Appointed by President Barack Obama.

- Military Career - Captain, U.S. Army

- Other experience - Chief of Staff; California Representative; Chairman, House Committee on the Budget; Director, Office of Management and Budget

