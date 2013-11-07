Story highlights Tellaro occupies the easternmost tip of the Golfo dei Poeti

This article was originally published in November 2013.

(CNN) The notion of postcard-perfect villages steeped in Old World charm has inspired centuries of travelers to fan out across Europe, seeking its secluded hamlets.

As a result, the continent's scenic spots rarely remain hidden for long. It doesn't take much to make a charming village feel uncomfortably popular. Consider the five fishing villages that make up Italy's Cinque Terre, where an evening summertime stroll often feels like shuffling through a packed amusement park, complete with overpriced restaurants and souvenir shops.

The first requirement of a beautiful village is a scenic location, whether among the Norwegian fjords or the sun-splashed Greek isles. But the finest also have distinctive features like the plaza ringed with high-gabled pastel façades in Telč, Czech Republic, or the unforgettable Victorian castle rising above the thatched roofs of Cong, Ireland.

Reaching some of these European beauties requires extra effort, yet the rewards are dazzling. Your eyes will thank you.

1. Tellaro, Italy

