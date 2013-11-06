UK US Airline Plot Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the 2006 terrorist plot to blow up US-bound flights that originated in the United Kingdom.

Facts:

It is believed that the terrorists were planning to carry peroxide-based explosives in liquid or gel/lotion form in carry-on luggage. The explosives would be hidden in common items such as toothpaste or shampoo bottles. Separately, the explosives triggers would be hidden in an iPod or cell phone. Once on board, the plotters would combine the two and detonate a bomb.

The attacks were to be simultaneous suicide bombings aboard planes flying over the Atlantic, giving the pilots no place to land.

A US official said the plot targeted as many as 10 flights including Continental, United, British Airways, and American Airlines flights to New York, Washington, and California.

Timeline:

August 10, 2006 - British police announce the arrests of 24 people in the UK who allegedly were planning to blow up US-bound airliners. The plan was to smuggle liquid explosives on to as many as 10 jetliners bound for airports in New York, Washington, and California.

