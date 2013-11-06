Immigration Statistics Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at immigration to the United States.
Legal Immigration Statistics:
2015 - 1,051,031 people are granted lawful permanent residence in the United States. The top countries of origin of these "green card" recipients, or LPRs:
-- Mexico (15.6%)
-- India (6.3%)
-- China (7.3%)
-- Philippines (5.6%)
-- Cuba (5.4%)
2015 - The top US states where legal permanent residents live are:
-- California (19.9%)
-- New York (12.4%)
-- Florida (11.3%)
-- Texas (9.5%)
-- New Jersey (4.7%)
New legal permanent residents of the United States are younger on average than native born residents, more likely to be female and more likely to be married.
Approximately 2.7 million undocumented immigrants were legalized under the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act.
2015 - A total of 730,259 people become naturalized US citizens.
Residents becoming naturalized citizens in 2014 had spent a median of seven years in LPR status. Immigrants born in Asia and Africa had the shortest wait time, six years, while those from North America had the longest wait time, 10 years.
Undocumented Immigration Statistics:
2012 - The Department of Homeland Security estimates that there are 11.4 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States, down from 11.5 million in 2011. The top countries of origin are:
-- Mexico (59%)
-- El Salvador (6%)
-- Guatemala (5%)
-- Honduras (3%)
-- Philippines (3%)
2012 - The top US states where unauthorized immigrants settle are:
-- California (25%)
-- Texas (16%)
-- Florida (6%)
-- New York (5%)
-- Illinois (5%)
Unauthorized immigrants to the United States tend to be young (61% between ages 25-44) and male (53%). However, 57% of unauthorized immigrants over the age of 45 are female.
2015 - 462,388 unauthorized immigrants are apprehended.
2015 - 333,341 unauthorized immigrants are removed from the United States.
Unaccompanied Alien Children:
"Unaccompanied alien children" (UAC -- term used by US Customs and Border Protection) are referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, for care while their immigration cases are adjudicated:
-- FY2016 - 59,170
-- FY2015 - 33,726
-- FY2014 - 57,496
-- FY2013 - 24,668
-- Honduras (21%)
-- Guatemala (40%)
-- El Salvador (34%)
-- Mexico (3%)
About 67% of UAC are boys (FY2016).
About 68% of UAC are between 15 and 17 years old (FY2016).
The majority of unaccompanied children are sheltered for 34 days.