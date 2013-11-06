American Generation Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at five generations of Americans in the 20th century: the Greatest Generation (or GI Generation), the Silent Generation, baby boomers, Generation X and millennials. In order to examine economic trends and social changes over time, demographers compare groupings of people bracketed by birth year. There are sometimes variations in the birth year that begins or ends a generation, depending on the source. The groupings below are based on studies by the Census, Pew Research and demographers Neil Howe and William Strauss.

The "Greatest Generation" (or GI Generation)

Born in 1924 or earlier.

The "Silent Generation"

Born 1925-1945 (Sometimes listed as 1925-1942).

The Silent Generation helped shape 20th century pop culture, with pioneering rock musicians, iconic filmmakers, television legends, beat poets, gonzo journalists and groundbreaking political satirists.

No members of the Silent Generation have served as president.

As of 2016, there were between 21.2 million and 28.4 million Americans in this age group, depending on whether the generation ends with the birth year 1942 or 1945.

Baby Boomers

Born 1946-1964 (Sometimes listed as 1943-1964)

Baby boomers were named for an uptick in the post-WWII birth rate.

As of 2016, the number of baby boomers ranged from 74.1 million to 81.3 million, depending on whether the generation begins with the birth year 1943 or 1946.

Generation X

Born 1965-1980 (Sometimes listed as 1965-1979)

"Class X" was the name of a chapter in a 1983 book, "Class: A Guide Through the American Status System," by historian Paul Fussell. Novelist Douglas Coupland used the term as the title of his first book, "Generation X: Tales for An Accelerated Culture," published in 1991.

No members of Generation X have served as president.

As of 2016, the number of Generation X-ers ranged from 61.2 million to 65.6 million, depending on whether the generation ends with the birth year 1979 or 1980.

Millennials

Born 1981-1997 (Sometimes listed as 1980-2000; the range of birth years for millennials may be updated as further demography studies about this generation are conducted, according to Pew Research).

Howe and Strauss introduced the term millennials in 1991, the year their book, "Generations," was published.

About 15% of millennials age 25-35 lived at home with their parents as 2016, according to a Pew Research study. Fewer members of older generations lived at home with their parents between the ages of 25-35. The rate for Generation-X was 10%. Baby Boomers ranged between 8% and 11%. The Silent Generation was 8%. Education factored into the percentage of millennials living at home. Among millennials without college degrees, 20% lived at home with their parents.

2016 was the first year any millennial was eligible to run for president (since the minimum age is 35).

As of 2016, the number of millennials ranged from 75.6 million to 92.7 million.

Post-Millennials? What's Next?

The next generation of children and teens younger than millennials has not been formally named by demographers yet.

As of 2016, the number of people in this age group ranged from 65.2 million to 77.9 million.