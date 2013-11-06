Most awesome female superheroes
Princess Diana of Themyscira, better known as DC's Wonder Woman, made her first appearance in 1941.
Most awesome female superheroes
DC's Batgirl, a.k.a. Barbara Gordon, made her first appearance in 1967 and got a new look in 2014.
Most awesome female superheroes
She's been more of an antihero than a villain in recent years, and Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) made headlines by coming out as bisexual in February.
Most awesome female superheroes
Marvel Comics announced it will replace all Avengers teams with a new one, composed entirely of women like She-Hulk, Medusa and Dazzler. "The A-Force" comic book hits stores in May.
Most awesome female superheroes
Spider-Woman, a.k.a. Jessica Drew, was introduced in 1977. Marvel Comics announced a makeover for 2015.
Most awesome female superheroes
Here's the original Spider-Woman costume.
Most awesome female superheroes
It's a new day for the god of thunder: Thor will now be a woman, Marvel announced July 15. "This is not She-Thor," writer Jason Aaron said in a news release. "This is not Lady Thor. This is not Thorita. This is THOR. This is the THOR of the Marvel Universe. But it's unlike any Thor we've ever seen before."
Most awesome female superheroes
Most awesome female superheroes
Mindy McCready, known as Marvel's Hit-Girl, made her first appearance in 2008.
Most awesome female superheroes
Dark Horse comics' Buffy the Vampire Slayer made her first appearance in 1998.
Most awesome female superheroes
May Parker, Marvel's Spider-Girl, made her first appearance in 1998.
Most awesome female superheroes
Marvel's Elizabeth Braddock, also known as the X-Man Psylocke, made her first appearance in 1989.
Most awesome female superheroes
DC's Helena Bertinelli, Huntress, made her first appearance in 1989.
Most awesome female superheroes
Amy Winston, DC's Amethyst, made her first appearance in 1983.
Most awesome female superheroes
Jean Grey-Summers, Phoenix. First appearance in 1981. Marvel Universe.
Most awesome female superheroes
The X-Men's Rogue, whose name was later revealed to be Anna Marie, made her first appearance in 1981.
Most awesome female superheroes
Marvel's Elektra Natchios made her first appearance in 1981.
Most awesome female superheroes
Angelica Jones, Marvel's Firestar, made her first appearance in 1981.
Most awesome female superheroes
Jennifer Walters, Marvel's She-Hulk, made her first appearance in 1980.
Most awesome female superheroes
Princess Koriand'r of Tamaran, better known as DC's Starfire, made her first appearance in 1980.
Most awesome female superheroes
DC's Rachel Roth, a.k.a. Raven, made her first appearance in 1980.
Most awesome female superheroes
Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, made her first appearance in Marvel comics in 1979.
Most awesome female superheroes
Ororo Munroe, the X-Men's Storm, made her first appearance in 1976.
Most awesome female superheroes
Dinah Lance, the Black Canary of DC Comics, made her first appearance in 1969.
Most awesome female superheroes
Carol Danvers, formerly Ms. Marvel but currently Captain Marvel, made her first appearance in 1967.
Most awesome female superheroes
Marvel's Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, made her first appearance in 1964.
Most awesome female superheroes
Marvel's Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, made her first appearance in 1964.
Most awesome female superheroes
Janet Van Dyne, Wasp, made her first appearance in Marvel comics in 1963.
Most awesome female superheroes
Sue Storm, Marvel's Invisible Woman, made her first appearance in 1961.
Most awesome female superheroes
DC's Kara Zor-El, Supergirl, made her first appearance in 1959.
Most awesome female superheroes
Shiera Sanders, Hawkgirl, made her first appearance in the DC Universe in 1940.