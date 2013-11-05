United Nations Attacks Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some information about violence against UN peacekeeping forces. This is a selected list of incidents from 1990 to the present.

The largest of the current 16 missions is in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 22,000 personnel.

Currently there are approximately 95,544 uniformed peacekeeping personnel from 127 countries.

Timeline:

1993 - At least 16 peacekeepers are killed in Cambodia, allegedly by Khmer Rouge guerrillas.

September 5, 1993 - Seven peacekeepers from Nigeria are killed in Mogadishu, Somalia, in an ambush by gunmen loyal to Aidid.

May 17, 1994 - Five UN peacekeepers from Nepal are killed in a gun battle in Mogadishu, Somalia.

May 4, 2000 - In Sierra Leone, seven peacekeeper troops from Kenya are killed by rebels.

February 25, 2005 - Seven peacekeepers from Bangladesh are killed in an ambush in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

January 23, 2006 - Rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo kill eight peacekeepers from Guatemala.

June 8, 2012 - Armed assailants kill seven peacekeepers in the Ivory Coast.

April 9, 2013 - Five UN peacekeepers from India are killed in South Sudan.

September 18, 2014 - Five UN peacekeepers from Chad are killed and three others are injured when a UN vehicle hits a homemade bomb in northern Mali.

October 3, 2014 - Nine UN peacekeepers from Niger are killed in an ambush in Mali, when their convoy is attacked near Menaka, in the country's eastern Gao region, by heavily armed men on motorcycles.

July 2, 2015 - Six UN peacekeepers from Burkina Faso are killed and five others are injured when their convoy is attacked in the West African nation of Mali.

May 29, 2016 - Five UN peacekeepers are killed in an ambush in Mali.

December 1, 2016 - UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon issues an apology on behalf of the UN peacekeepers for the cholera epidemic that followed the 2010 earthquake, saying the United Nations did not do enough to prevent the spread of it. Issued as part of an announcement of a new plan to eradicate the disease, the United Nations stopped short of accepting full responsibility for the outbreak that killed at least 10,000.

May 8, 2017 - Five peacekeepers are killed overnight in the Central African Republic near the town of Bangassou by a Christian rebel group.