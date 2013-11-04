Casey Anthony Trial Fast Facts

Breaking News

Casey Anthony, pictured with attorney Cheney Mason last summer, was acquitted of the death of her daughter Caylee on July 5, 2011, after 33 days in court. Take a look back through her trial, which ended three years ago this week.
Anthony reacts to being found not guilty in Orlando, Florida, with her attorney Jose Baez by her side.
Many people, both locally and nationally, followed the case. From left, Taci Bullis, Tina Barthlow and Julie Steele of Pittsburgh visit a memorial for Caylee Anthony, where the 2-year-old&#39;s remains were found on July 15, 2011.
The not-guilty charge divided many people who followed the case. Flora Reece, center, of Orlando protests the verdict outside the Orange County Courthouse on July 7, 2011.
Jose Baez, lead defense counsel for Casey Anthony, answers questions after jurors reached their verdict last year. Co-counsel Cheney Mason looks on.
Judge Belvin Perry looks at evidence as it&#39;s presented during the trial last summer.
Spectators in the courthouse wait for the trial&#39;s first day to begin on May 24, 2011.
Anthony&#39;s mother, Cindy, reacts to a photo of her granddaughter, Caylee, on a monitor during her testimony on June 14, 2011, day 18 of the trial.
Assistant State Attorney Jeff Ashton holds crime scene evidence during a cross-examination of entomologist Dr. Tim Huntington.
Anthony looks on during testimony at her murder trial.
Crime scene investigator Steven Hanson testifies about crime scene photos.
Dr. Werner Spitz, a forensic expert, testifies for the defense on Saturday, June 18, 2011. (Note: Per instruction from the court, the photo that he&#39;s using, which shows the skull of Caylee Anthony, has been digitally obscured.)
An evidence photo shows trash found in the trunk of a car.
Anthony becomes upset and ill during testimony.
Lee, Anthony&#39;s brother, takes the stand to testify.
Anthony&#39;s mother, Cindy, wears a bracelet commemorating her granddaughter Caylee.
Jennifer Welch, a crime scene investigator with the Orange County Sheriff&#39;s Office, shows letters from Caylee&#39;s T-shirt that were entered into evidence.
Casey Anthony&#39;s defense team surrounds her in a group hug after the then-25-year-old was acquitted.
Tim Allen, right, and David Antolic hold signs in front of a jail in Orlando, Florida, on July 16, 2011, the day before Anthony will be released.
Anthony, second from left, leaves with attorney Jose Baez from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail on July 17, 2011.
Anthony has kept a low profile since her release. She remains in hiding, fearful for her safety and her life. She says she&#39;s received numerous threats because people still believe she is guilty of the crime. But she continues to fight to convince them that she is not guilty, which a jury decided 12 months ago.
(CNN)Here's a look at the Casey Anthony trial of 2011. Anthony was accused of killing her two-year-old daughter in 2008.

Timeline:
August 9, 2005 - Casey Anthony, 19, gives birth to a daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony. The identity of Caylee's father has not been publicly revealed.
June 16, 2008 - Caylee is reportedly seen alive for the last time.
July 15, 2008 - Casey's mother, Cindy Anthony, reports that Caylee is missing.
    July 16, 2008 - Casey Anthony is arrested for child neglect. She tells police her daughter vanished after she left her with a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, who has also disappeared.
    July 17, 2008 - Officers search Casey Anthony's car and a cadaver dog picks up the scent of human decomposition.
    August 27, 2008 - Authorities say an air sample test from Anthony's car indicate there were human remains in the trunk.
    September 24, 2008 - A Kissimmee, Florida woman with the same name as the one Casey Anthony gave to police, Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, files a lawsuit against Anthony for defamation.
    October 14, 2008 - A grand jury indicts Casey on capital murder and other charges. Anthony pleads not guilty.
    December 11, 2008 - Skeletal remains are found in a wooded area near the Anthony home by a utility worker.
    December 19, 2008 - Authorities announce the remains have been identified as Caylee Anthony.
    April 13, 2009 - Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty, reversing an earlier decision not to pursue capital punishment.
    April 2010 - The original judge assigned to the case, Stan Strickland, recuses himself and is replaced by Judge Belvin Perry Jr.
    May 9, 2011 - Jury selection begins.
    May 24, 2011 - The prosecution and defense deliver opening statements in an Orlando courthouse.
    June 6, 2011 - Forensic expert Arpad Vass testifies that the only plausible explanation for the odor in Casey's car trunk is the presence of a decomposing human body.
    June 9, 2011 - Anthony becomes ill and Judge Perry calls the court into recess for the day.
    June 15, 2011 - The prosecution rests.
    June 30, 2011 - The defense rests. Anthony does not testify.
    July 5, 2011 - The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberates for 10 hours and 40 minutes before coming back with a verdict of not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. Casey is found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
    July 7, 2011 - Anthony is sentenced to four years in jail for four counts of lying to police. The years will be served consecutively and will include the time she has already served. She is also fined $1,000 for each count.
    July 17, 2011 - Anthony is released from jail.
    August 11, 2011 - A report is released by Florida's Department of Children and Families concluding that Anthony is responsible for the death of her daughter, "The actions or the lack of actions by the alleged perpetrator ultimately resulted or contributed in the death of the child."
    September 15, 2011 - Judge Perry rules that Anthony owes authorities nearly $98,000 for the costs of investigating Caylee's disappearance. Days later, he orders her to pay an additional $119,822.25 to the police, bringing the total to more than $217,000.
    June 12, 2012 - In an exclusive interview with CNN, Anthony tells host Piers Morgan that she didn't kill Caylee and says, "I've never been a party girl. I don't drink now. I've probably had a handful of beers since I've been on probation...The caricature of me that is out there, it couldn't be further from the truth."
    January 25, 2013 - An appeals court throws out two of Anthony's convictions for providing false information to law enforcement. The same day as the ruling, Anthony files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. She claims to have almost $800,000 in liabilities, with just $1,000 in assets, including cash on hand and personal property.
    September 17, 2015 - A federal bankruptcy judge tosses out the defamation lawsuit filed by Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, who claimed that her reputation was hurt when Anthony reported that a nanny with her name had abducted Caylee.