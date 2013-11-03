Washington, DC Metro System Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some information about Washington, DC's subway system, generally called the "Metro." The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority operates Metrorail, the second busiest rail system in the United States, and oversees the country's sixth largest bus system.

The rail and bus system serves a population of four million passengers.

The routes include trips from Washington to Maryland (Montgomery and Prince George's counties) and Virginia (Arlington, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties, and the towns of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church).

Ridership on the rail system in 2015 totaled approximately 206,396,000 trips; for the bus system, the total was approximately 131,000,000 trips.

