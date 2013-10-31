Houses of Parliament (Great Britain) Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Great Britain's Houses of Parliament, located on the Thames River in London.

The meeting place of Great Britain's bicameral legislature - composed of the House of Commons and the House of Lords - is also known as Westminster Palace.

History:

11th century - The original palace is built.

1604 -1605 - A group of English Catholics, including Guy Fawkes, plots to blow up Parliament to protest their treatment by the Protestants. However, the plot is uncovered and the conspirators hanged. November 5 is still celebrated in England as "Guy Fawkes Day", when people celebrate with bonfires and fireworks and burn effigies of Fawkes.

October 16, 1834 - A fire destroys most of the building.

